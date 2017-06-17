Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Leisure 729x90
Product Feature
Gipsy Moth IV: A Legend Sails Again by Paul Gelder
Gipsy Moth IV: A Legend Sails Again by Paul Gelder

Continued support for Offshore Academy

by The Offshore Academy today at 11:32 am 17 June 2017
Marlow Ropes - Official Rope Supplier and Elliot Brown Watches – Official Timekeepers to The Offshore Academy © Offshore Academy

Further bolstering The Offshore Academy's family of partners and sponsors, today The Academy is proud to announce the extension of support from Marlow Ropes - Official Rope Supplier and Elliot Brown Watches – Official Timekeepers to The Offshore Academy.

Charles Darbyshire Project Director of The Offshore Academy said: "It's great to have brands like Marlow and Elliot Brown continuing their support of future solo sailors, having the best rope on-board our boats is a necessity. While Marlow stakes its reputation on its products, our sailors are out there staking their lives on it so it's important to have that quality assured"

Darbyshire continues: "In the world of yacht racing everything is a race against time, whether it's preparing a boat for a start or our sailors counting down to a race sequence, having access to accurate time is key. Elliot Brown deliver on this accuracy with its timepieces. It's great news for The Academy to have the continued support of our long standing partners allowing our sailors to compete at a high level, with the departure of Artemis last year we continue to search for an Academy title partner and individual campaign partners."

As a founding partner, Marlow's support to The Academy's sailors often extends to Academy alumni sailors too - who go on to join professional yacht racing teams such as Team Phaedo and Land Rover BAR Academy.

Paul Honess, sales director of Marlow Ropes said: "Our support of The Offshore Academy, Britain's only centre of excellence for solo and shorthanded yacht racing, dates back to its inception in 2009. The Figaro fleet is a very competitive One Design class, competing at the highest level, and so it requires the best rope possible. Marlow's selection of Grand Prix products provides lightweight yet high strength capabilities delivering all round performance for the sailors."

Elliot Brown's renewal commitment coincides with the launch of the Official Timing Partners new female watch the 'Kimmeridge' going on sale later this month. Ian Elliot, Co-founder, Elliot Brown Watches "Timing is everything when sailing; when to start, when to rest, when to eat. To be supporting The Offshore Academy's sailors with rugged watches gives us the perfect platform to continually improve and refine even the smallest of details to improve functionality. In 2013 Elliot Brown began at the technical height of the watch world but it's only through continual honing and improving that we are able to continue to enhance the form and function of our watches. It's an honour to see our products being worn by The Offshore Academy sailors as they battle the elements and push stamina to the limits."

Follow all The Offshore Academy's latest news and updates at www.theoffshoreacademy.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 3 Finish
Lunven tops the leg and the leaderboard This morning saw the completion of stage 3 of La Solitaire URGO le Figaro, with the winner Nicolas Lunven, Generali completing the course in under 21 hours (10h54m55s). Posted on 16 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 3 Start
The Sprint Stage This afternoon saw the start of stage 3 of La Solitaire URGO le Figaro race, the fleet departed the French port of Concarneau a little under 30 hours after arriving in the small hours of Wednesday morning on completion of leg 2. Posted on 15 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Finish
Hardy takes top sport After three days, 9 hours 33 minutes and 46 seconds Adrien Hardy (Agir Recouvrement) crossed the finish line in Concarneau, France to take the leg 2 win of La Solitaire URGO le Figaro. Posted on 14 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Day 4
Overnight reshuffle and nerves of steel Sailors had to have nerves of steel last night at they approached the westerly turning mark of Chaussee de Sein! Posted on 13 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Day 3
Course change and Britany coast approaches The 43 skippers of La Solitaire URGO le Figaro have spent their third day at sea since starting from Gijon on Saturday afternoon, negotiating a small virtual channel, created in between two restricted zones defined by the French navy. Posted on 12 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Day 3
Meandering Monday Morning The fleet of the 48th La Solitaire URGO le Figaro have been slowly clocking up the miles and are now 75 miles from the Cardinale l'Occidentale de Sein, it continues to be a long leg with the majority of the fleet on port tack averaging just 7 knots. Posted on 12 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Day 2
Half Way Across the Bay A severe lack of wind has hampered the Solitaire fleets progress allowing them to only complete half of the offshore 'Bay of Biscay' crossing. The weather files now offer more opportunities since daybreak this morning. Posted on 11 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Start
Northward Bound This afternoon the 43 strong La Solitaire URGO le Figaro fleet crossed the start line in Gijon, Spain to begin leg 2 of 2017 Solitaire course. With the fleet eager to get under way in the light breeze two general recalls delayed proceedings. Posted on 10 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Preview
Polar Opposites Saturday 10th June will see the start of Leg 2 of the 48th edition of La Solitaire URGO le Figaro. A complete opposite challenge will be posed to the sailors starting with an offshore leg and finishing with a tight coastal element. Posted on 9 Jun Nicolas Lunven (Generali) wins Stage 1
In La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Crossing the finish line off Gijon, Asturias, Northern Spain at 00h 01m 16s local time (22h 01m 16s UTC) Nicolas Lunven (Generali) won the first stage of the 2017 La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro. Posted on 7 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy