Laser Open at Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club
by David Smith today at 11:23 am
11 June 2017
Eight visitors joined eight home boats on a blustery day with some vicious gusts to contest the annual Laser open meeting. A southerly wind direction allowed for a main beat the entire length of the lake. Sunshine added to the champagne conditions.
Race 1 started in a force 4/5 and became something of a battle of attrition for many, with 5 boats electing not to finish. A gybe mark in front of the clubhouse kept spectators entertained with some high speed planing and spectacular capsizes. Richard Marsh (HLSC) took control of the race early on and was never troubled, giving a masterclass of heavy weather boat handling. Ian Lees (Scammonden) moved up from 3rd to 2nd and George Pulman (Dovestone) rounded out the top 3.
During the lunch break, many sailors chose to reduce sail to radial rigs, such was the wind strength. Two further races were scheduled for the afternoon, to be held back to back.
At the start of race 2, Julian Parry (HLSC) got the bit between his teeth, making a port tack flier and crossing the fleet into a lead. However, his radial rig lacked the horsepower of the standard rig of Richard Marsh who flew into the lead on the downwind legs. Graham MacWhirter (Halifax) overtook Parry to take 2nd place and almost stole the lead on a shortened course finish due to a rare lack of tactical awareness by Marsh. With 2 wins from 2, Richard Marsh won the meeting with a race to spare.
Race 3 saw a battle royale between the standard rigs of Marsh and Malcolm Marsden (Blackpool & Fleetwood) with the lead changing hands several times. Ultimately Marsden ground out a lead which he held to the finish. MacWhirter came in 3rd.
Marsden's win in race 3 secured him 2nd overall on count back from MacWhirter in 3rd overall.
The prizes were awarded by HLSC Commodore Steve Caladine and Richard Marsh gave the vote of thanks.
Marsh's victory is noteworthy as being the first win in the history of the Laser Open meeting by a home boat.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Rig
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1
|163024
|Richard Marsh
|Laser
|HLSC
|1
|1
|‑2
|2
|2
|182219
|Malcom Marsden
|Laser
|Blackpool & Fleetwood
|4
|‑8
|1
|5
|3
|196166
|Graham MacWhirter
|Laser Radial
|Halifax SC
|‑8
|2
|3
|5
|4
|163518
|Ian Lees
|Laser Radial
|Scammonden SC
|2
|4
|‑5
|6
|5
|200999
|George Pulman
|Laser Radial
|Dovestones SC
|3
|‑7
|4
|7
|6
|178491
|Julian Parry
|Laser Radial
|HLSC
|(DNF)
|3
|7
|10
|7
|96166
|Adrian Sandilands
|Laser Radial
|UKLA
|5
|5
|‑6
|10
|8
|185302
|Kaye Tickle
|Laser 4.7
|WLYC + LLSC
|6
|6
|‑8
|12
|9
|196385
|Stephen Mason
|Laser
|HLSC
|7
|9
|(DNS)
|16
|10
|207009
|Richard Whitehill
|Laser
|HLSC
|11
|10
|(DNS)
|21
|11
|204973
|Andrew Robinson
|Laser Radial
|Dovestones SC
|9
|(DNF)
|DNS
|26
|12
|143207
|Howard Wolstencroft
|Laser Radial
|Dovestones SC
|10
|(DNF)
|DNS
|27
|13
|189541
|Kevin Parry
|Laser
|HLSC
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNS
|34
|14
|163353
|Evan Parry
|Laser 4.7
|HLSC
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNS
|34
|15
|196382
|Gary Butler
|Laser
|HLSC
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNS
|34
|16
|196384
|James Wheeldon
|Laser
|HLSC
|(DNF)
|DNS
|DNS
|34
