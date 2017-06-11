Laser Open at Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club

by David Smith today at 11:23 am

Eight visitors joined eight home boats on a blustery day with some vicious gusts to contest the annual Laser open meeting. A southerly wind direction allowed for a main beat the entire length of the lake. Sunshine added to the champagne conditions.

Race 1 started in a force 4/5 and became something of a battle of attrition for many, with 5 boats electing not to finish. A gybe mark in front of the clubhouse kept spectators entertained with some high speed planing and spectacular capsizes. Richard Marsh (HLSC) took control of the race early on and was never troubled, giving a masterclass of heavy weather boat handling. Ian Lees (Scammonden) moved up from 3rd to 2nd and George Pulman (Dovestone) rounded out the top 3.

During the lunch break, many sailors chose to reduce sail to radial rigs, such was the wind strength. Two further races were scheduled for the afternoon, to be held back to back.

At the start of race 2, Julian Parry (HLSC) got the bit between his teeth, making a port tack flier and crossing the fleet into a lead. However, his radial rig lacked the horsepower of the standard rig of Richard Marsh who flew into the lead on the downwind legs. Graham MacWhirter (Halifax) overtook Parry to take 2nd place and almost stole the lead on a shortened course finish due to a rare lack of tactical awareness by Marsh. With 2 wins from 2, Richard Marsh won the meeting with a race to spare.

Race 3 saw a battle royale between the standard rigs of Marsh and Malcolm Marsden (Blackpool & Fleetwood) with the lead changing hands several times. Ultimately Marsden ground out a lead which he held to the finish. MacWhirter came in 3rd.

Marsden's win in race 3 secured him 2nd overall on count back from MacWhirter in 3rd overall.

The prizes were awarded by HLSC Commodore Steve Caladine and Richard Marsh gave the vote of thanks.

Marsh's victory is noteworthy as being the first win in the history of the Laser Open meeting by a home boat.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Rig Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 163024 Richard Marsh Laser HLSC 1 1 ‑2 2 2 182219 Malcom Marsden Laser Blackpool & Fleetwood 4 ‑8 1 5 3 196166 Graham MacWhirter Laser Radial Halifax SC ‑8 2 3 5 4 163518 Ian Lees Laser Radial Scammonden SC 2 4 ‑5 6 5 200999 George Pulman Laser Radial Dovestones SC 3 ‑7 4 7 6 178491 Julian Parry Laser Radial HLSC (DNF) 3 7 10 7 96166 Adrian Sandilands Laser Radial UKLA 5 5 ‑6 10 8 185302 Kaye Tickle Laser 4.7 WLYC + LLSC 6 6 ‑8 12 9 196385 Stephen Mason Laser HLSC 7 9 (DNS) 16 10 207009 Richard Whitehill Laser HLSC 11 10 (DNS) 21 11 204973 Andrew Robinson Laser Radial Dovestones SC 9 (DNF) DNS 26 12 143207 Howard Wolstencroft Laser Radial Dovestones SC 10 (DNF) DNS 27 13 189541 Kevin Parry Laser HLSC (DNF) DNF DNS 34 14 163353 Evan Parry Laser 4.7 HLSC (DNF) DNF DNS 34 15 196382 Gary Butler Laser HLSC (DNF) DNF DNS 34 16 196384 James Wheeldon Laser HLSC (DNF) DNS DNS 34