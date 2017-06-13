Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Product Feature
Gul Gamma Taped Spray Top
Gul Gamma Taped Spray Top

Boats for sale

Fireball K12290
located in Oxford

Fireballs in the Dublin Bay Sailing Club Tuesday Series 2 - Day 1

by Cormac Bradley today at 12:00 pm 13 June 2017

A week away from the longest day of the year and we had another balmy evening on Dublin Bay. No reason to complain therefore... except if you were the Race Officer trying to set a course in a wind that was light, fickle and moving around, even when it did blow!

There was a sense that the committee boat was loitering inside the harbour, possibly contemplating racing inside, but a decision to go outside initially looked favourable. There was a sloppy sea running but there was wind from an easterly direction, but the boats that came out to the start area that little bit later were sporting spinnakers under a breeze from a westerly direction. A postponement signal was flown and the fleet of Fireballs, Lasers, IDRAs, two Finns, a K1, two RSs and a couple of Mermaids "lolled" around in lumpy seas at the whims of the tide. While we floated in and around the committee boat, the keelboats to the west of the harbour were enjoying a healthy spinnaker leg sailing aay from the coast! The committee boat relocated about 150m eastwards and soon after lowered its postponement signal to get racing underway with a weather mark set a modest distance in the direction of the 40-foot bathing spot. It was a short course, testimony to the fickle wind that these types of evening produce.

The four Fireballs started in close company off the line. Frank Miller & Ed Butler (14713) went to sea on the last hour of ebbing tide. Conor & James Clancy (14807) and Cariosa Power & Marie Barry (14854) went up the middle with the Clancys slightly inshore of the ladies. Louise McKenna & Cormac Bradley (14691) found themselves slightly off the pace off the start line and playing catch-up almost immediately. Two thirds of the way up the beat and Miller crossed from left to right to tuck in behind Clancy with Power a few boat-lengths behind. McKenna had improved her lot, but still had work to do. All four continued on starboard tack under spinnaker past the spreader mark before gybing onto port for a longer leg towards the leeward mark. Some enthusiastic working of the spinnaker in the sea conditions allowed McKenna & Bradley to close on and then pass out Power & Barry and up ahead Miller & Butler were close enough to the Clancys to make the race interesting. Up the second beat and Miller went to sea again. The next time he encountered Clancy was at the weather mark where a tack underneath the Clancys to round the mark may not have been completed in time to prevent Clancy having to take avoiding action... from my vantage point. Certainly someone seemed to share my view as manifested by the commensurate shouting. The order of running appeared to be settled until McKenna & Bradley sailed to a finish that wasn't a finish and gave away their hard-earned edge to Power & Barry. The finishing order was therefore Clancy, Miller, Power and McKenna.

For the second race of the evening, under sunny conditions, the race course was swung southwards by nearly ninety degrees – testimony to the challenges the Race Officer faced. This left the weather mark inshore and a races area parallel to the East Pier. Off the second start line, the Clancys went left on starboard tack. Miller & Butler came in on port tack and initially headed inshore. McKenna & Bradley tacked off the line onto port only to find Power & Barry closing down on them on starboard necessitating another tack. Thus for the second start of the evening McKenna & Bradley were playing catch-up. As befits a course created by an inshore mark at the inner end of the East Pier in fickle winds, getting to the mark in "good health" required perseverance, the wisdom of Methuselah and the throwing of two sixes with a pair of dice. The Clancys may have used some or all of these to get there first, but they were closely followed by Power & Barry, with Miller & Butler taking the third slot but a short distance behind. The lead boats continued on starboard for a short distance with Power & Barry gybing first. This gave them an advantage which they held to the finish – a shortened course at the first leeward mark. The finishing order was therefore Power, Clancy, Miller & McKenna.

These were the first two races of Series 2, so the evening's results reflect the overall results:

PosHelm & CrewSail NoClubR1R2Pts
1Conor & James Clancy14807RStGYC123
2Cariosa Power & Marie Barry14854National314
3Frank Miller & Ed Butler14713DMYC336
4Louise McKenna & Cormac Bradley14691RStGYC448

Series 1 Overall Results:

PosHelm & CrewSail NoClubPts
1Noel Butler & Stephen Oram15061National11
2Conor & James Clancy14807RStGYC13
3Frank Miller & Grattan Donnelly/Ed Butler14713DMYC24
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Just 3 months to go
Until 2017 Gul Fireball Europeans & Nationals at Lyme Regis With just over three months to go until the largest event in this year's Fireball calendar commences, the combined Gul European and UK National Championships, hosted by Lyme Regis SC from 18-25 August, is shaping up to be a great success! Posted today at 3:21 pm Fireball Eastern Championship
Bright sunshine and wind at Brightlingsea The Fireball fleet arrived at Brightlingsea on the 3rd/4th June for the Eastern Championship. Bright sunshine and 15 knots of wind greeted them. Posted on 13 Jun Fireballs at Hayling Island
Two days of great racing and glorious sunshine The Fireball Open meeting at Hayling Island brought 25 boats to the south coast to enjoy two days of great racing and glorious sunshine. The weekend was shared with both the Merlin and Contender fleets who also had Hayling Open meetings. Posted on 12 Jun Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series day 6
Another balmy evening for the fleet For a third Tuesday in a row Fireballers were treated to a balmy night's sailing in the DBSC series. Until very late afternoon the wind was distinctly lively with white horses all across the bay. Posted on 31 May Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series day 5
Balmy evening proves a sailing delight While Tuesday was a warm blustery day, by the time Fireballers descended on the waterfront clubs the breeze was fading. Early birds Frank Miller and Ed Butler sailed to the harbour mouth to be greeted by 180 degree shifts and finally zero air. Posted on 24 May Fireball ISA-sponsored coaching session
Ger Owens' Loopies replace Adam Bower's Woompatah When Ger Owens' Loopies replace Adam Bower's Woompatah you know it must be Fireball Training Weekend... Posted on 21 May Fireballs at Blackwater
Golden Dolphin series round 2 A world class fleet turned out for the second round of the Fireball Golden Dolphin series held over the weekend of the 13th and 14th May. Eight visiting teams from as far as Somerset and the Midlands joined the twelve club boats. Posted on 16 May The best laid plans...
We talk to Tom Gillard about his disrupted 2017 season Tom Gillard finished 2016 in style, winning the Fireball Worlds with Richard Anderton, but this year started with a serious blow to Tom's campaign after learning that Richard needed an operation on his knee that would put him out of action for a year... Posted on 15 May Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series day 3
Genteel evening in Dun Laoghaire! Four Fireballs came under the starter's orders for the third Tuesday night of the DBSC Summer Series. Given the warm conditions during the day and the strong tide outside, the decision was made to keep the dinghy fleets inside. Posted on 10 May 420 & Fireball Ulsters at Ballyholme
A mixture of conditions for the fleets Nearly 30 sailors attended the joint P&O Ferries 420 and Fireball Ulster Championships last weekend with a mixture of conditions to test out the sailors. Posted on 8 May

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy