RS400 Open at Bala Sailing Club
by Paul Allen today at 10:55 am
10-11 June 2017
24 hard Northern souls rocked up to a fierce Bala, greeted by driving rain and a force 4 blowing the 4 mile length of the lake. Prior to the event, email banter suggested long courses were the order of the day. With this clear mandate, race officer Richie Allen set the windward mark over the horizon with a windward leeward course totalling 4 miles per lap.
The keyboard warriors appeared quieter than expected as race one got underway in a building breeze. The nuances of each race are, unfortunately, a distant memory due to high levels of fatigue. The 12 boat fleet was tight, Dave Exley & Nigel Hall dominated the 4 back-to-back races counting 2 first places. Chris Pickles & Matt Sharman and Hamish Gledhill & Simon Dowse won one race each. John Heissig & Nicky Griffin scored 2 consist 2nd places, recovering from poor starts they confidently sailed 1 mile in the opposite direction to the fleet, often returning on a favoured tack each time.
In some way or another every one else was there or thereabouts. Paul & Jude Allen rounded one of the windward marks in first place, as did Bill Kenyon & Mark Lunn, but neither could quite keep ahead of the looming fleet on the run. In other news – Jude Allen fell out the boat and performed a below average water ski. Hamish and Dave split on one final run and Dave made a mile. Chris Pickles clocked 22 miles on his GPS whilst his boom fell off, his kicker snapped and apparently his boat filled with water.
Saturday night involved the America's Cup, a curry for 24 knackered sailors, a brief visit to the highlights of Bala club scene and a few tired losers sloping off to bed before the bell rang.
Sunday's forecast of 40mph and more rain was enough to put off everyone from launching into 25mph, which by the time we all packed up was a steady 35mph.
Thanks to Bala SC for a well oiled event. Not sure our legs are brave enough to return for more beats like that! Fireball anyone?
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|Sail No
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|Dave EXLEY
|Nigel HALL
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|1460
|1
|‑4
|2
|1
|4
|2nd
|Jon HEISSIG
|Nicky GRIFFIN
|Llangorse SC
|1454
|2
|2
|‑5
|3
|7
|3rd
|Hamish GLEDHILL
|Simon DOWSE
|West Riding SC
|1407
|‑5
|5
|1
|2
|8
|4th
|Chris PICKLES
|Matt SHARMAN
|RYA / Delph SC
|1283
|6
|1
|3
|‑7
|10
|5th
|Bill KENYON
|Mark LUNN
|Budworth SC
|1401
|4
|3
|‑7
|4
|11
|6th
|Paul ALLEN
|Jude ALLEN
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|1395
|3
|‑6
|4
|5
|12
|7th
|Caroline EXLEY
|Matt BROMLEY
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|1461
|‑9
|7
|8
|6
|21
|8th
|Louise McKEAND
|Martin SPENCER
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|1191
|8
|8
|6
|‑9
|22
|9th
|Mark DINGSDALE
|Vanessa EVANS
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|1257
|7
|9
|‑10
|8
|24
|10th
|Daniel JACKSON
|Conor KEOHANE
|Tenby SC
|1186
|10
|10
|9
|(DNF)
|29
|11th
|Robert DUNKLEY
|Angie GRIMES
|Hollowell SC
|1313
|‑11
|11
|11
|10
|32
|12th
|Lester MULLIGAN
|James GIBSON
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|1133
|‑12
|12
|12
|11
|35
