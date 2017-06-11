RS400 Open at Bala Sailing Club

by Paul Allen today at 10:55 am

24 hard Northern souls rocked up to a fierce Bala, greeted by driving rain and a force 4 blowing the 4 mile length of the lake. Prior to the event, email banter suggested long courses were the order of the day. With this clear mandate, race officer Richie Allen set the windward mark over the horizon with a windward leeward course totalling 4 miles per lap.

The keyboard warriors appeared quieter than expected as race one got underway in a building breeze. The nuances of each race are, unfortunately, a distant memory due to high levels of fatigue. The 12 boat fleet was tight, Dave Exley & Nigel Hall dominated the 4 back-to-back races counting 2 first places. Chris Pickles & Matt Sharman and Hamish Gledhill & Simon Dowse won one race each. John Heissig & Nicky Griffin scored 2 consist 2nd places, recovering from poor starts they confidently sailed 1 mile in the opposite direction to the fleet, often returning on a favoured tack each time.

In some way or another every one else was there or thereabouts. Paul & Jude Allen rounded one of the windward marks in first place, as did Bill Kenyon & Mark Lunn, but neither could quite keep ahead of the looming fleet on the run. In other news – Jude Allen fell out the boat and performed a below average water ski. Hamish and Dave split on one final run and Dave made a mile. Chris Pickles clocked 22 miles on his GPS whilst his boom fell off, his kicker snapped and apparently his boat filled with water.

Saturday night involved the America's Cup, a curry for 24 knackered sailors, a brief visit to the highlights of Bala club scene and a few tired losers sloping off to bed before the bell rang.

Sunday's forecast of 40mph and more rain was enough to put off everyone from launching into 25mph, which by the time we all packed up was a steady 35mph.

Thanks to Bala SC for a well oiled event. Not sure our legs are brave enough to return for more beats like that! Fireball anyone?

Overall Results:

Pos Helm Crew Club Sail No R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st Dave EXLEY Nigel HALL Leigh & Lowton SC 1460 1 ‑4 2 1 4 2nd Jon HEISSIG Nicky GRIFFIN Llangorse SC 1454 2 2 ‑5 3 7 3rd Hamish GLEDHILL Simon DOWSE West Riding SC 1407 ‑5 5 1 2 8 4th Chris PICKLES Matt SHARMAN RYA / Delph SC 1283 6 1 3 ‑7 10 5th Bill KENYON Mark LUNN Budworth SC 1401 4 3 ‑7 4 11 6th Paul ALLEN Jude ALLEN Leigh & Lowton SC 1395 3 ‑6 4 5 12 7th Caroline EXLEY Matt BROMLEY Leigh & Lowton SC 1461 ‑9 7 8 6 21 8th Louise McKEAND Martin SPENCER Leigh & Lowton SC 1191 8 8 6 ‑9 22 9th Mark DINGSDALE Vanessa EVANS Leigh & Lowton SC 1257 7 9 ‑10 8 24 10th Daniel JACKSON Conor KEOHANE Tenby SC 1186 10 10 9 (DNF) 29 11th Robert DUNKLEY Angie GRIMES Hollowell SC 1313 ‑11 11 11 10 32 12th Lester MULLIGAN James GIBSON Yorkshire Dales SC 1133 ‑12 12 12 11 35