RS400 Open at Bala Sailing Club

by Paul Allen today at 10:55 am 10-11 June 2017

24 hard Northern souls rocked up to a fierce Bala, greeted by driving rain and a force 4 blowing the 4 mile length of the lake. Prior to the event, email banter suggested long courses were the order of the day. With this clear mandate, race officer Richie Allen set the windward mark over the horizon with a windward leeward course totalling 4 miles per lap.

The keyboard warriors appeared quieter than expected as race one got underway in a building breeze. The nuances of each race are, unfortunately, a distant memory due to high levels of fatigue. The 12 boat fleet was tight, Dave Exley & Nigel Hall dominated the 4 back-to-back races counting 2 first places. Chris Pickles & Matt Sharman and Hamish Gledhill & Simon Dowse won one race each. John Heissig & Nicky Griffin scored 2 consist 2nd places, recovering from poor starts they confidently sailed 1 mile in the opposite direction to the fleet, often returning on a favoured tack each time.

In some way or another every one else was there or thereabouts. Paul & Jude Allen rounded one of the windward marks in first place, as did Bill Kenyon & Mark Lunn, but neither could quite keep ahead of the looming fleet on the run. In other news – Jude Allen fell out the boat and performed a below average water ski. Hamish and Dave split on one final run and Dave made a mile. Chris Pickles clocked 22 miles on his GPS whilst his boom fell off, his kicker snapped and apparently his boat filled with water.

RS400s at Bala - photo © John Hunter
RS400s at Bala - photo © John Hunter

Saturday night involved the America's Cup, a curry for 24 knackered sailors, a brief visit to the highlights of Bala club scene and a few tired losers sloping off to bed before the bell rang.

Sunday's forecast of 40mph and more rain was enough to put off everyone from launching into 25mph, which by the time we all packed up was a steady 35mph.

Thanks to Bala SC for a well oiled event. Not sure our legs are brave enough to return for more beats like that! Fireball anyone?

Overall Results:

PosHelmCrewClubSail NoR1R2R3R4Pts
1stDave EXLEYNigel HALLLeigh & Lowton SC14601‑4214
2ndJon HEISSIGNicky GRIFFINLlangorse SC145422‑537
3rdHamish GLEDHILLSimon DOWSEWest Riding SC1407‑55128
4thChris PICKLESMatt SHARMANRYA / Delph SC1283613‑710
5thBill KENYONMark LUNNBudworth SC140143‑7411
6thPaul ALLENJude ALLENLeigh & Lowton SC13953‑64512
7thCaroline EXLEYMatt BROMLEYLeigh & Lowton SC1461‑978621
8thLouise McKEANDMartin SPENCERLeigh & Lowton SC1191886‑922
9thMark DINGSDALEVanessa EVANSLeigh & Lowton SC125779‑10824
10thDaniel JACKSONConor KEOHANETenby SC118610109(DNF)29
11thRobert DUNKLEYAngie GRIMESHollowell SC1313‑1111111032
12thLester MULLIGANJames GIBSONYorkshire Dales SC1133‑1212121135
