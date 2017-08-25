Please select your home edition
Just 3 months to go until 2017 Gul Fireball Europeans & Nationals at Lyme Regis

by Chris Turner today at 3:21 pm 18-25 August 2017
Ian Pinnell & Andrew Bonsey chancing their arm during the 2016 Fireball Nationals at Hayling Island © Peter Hickson

With just over three months to go until the largest event in this year's Fireball calendar commences, the combined Gul European and UK National Championships, hosted by Lyme Regis SC from 18-25 August, is shaping up to be a great success!

The 66 entries to date represent Switzerland, France, Ireland, Czech Republic, Belgium, Canada, Australia and, of course, the UK.

A high-quality field is guaranteed. The reigning champions, Claude Mermod & Ruedi Moser of Switzerland, will be defending their title while Tom Gillard, current World Champion, will be seeking to regain the crown he last won with Richard Anderton but who unfortunately cannot compete on this occasion. Former world champions Christian Birrell & Vyv Townend are in form while none of the many other former national and international title winners already entered can be ruled out of the running.

As usual competitors will be notionally placed into gold, silver or bronze fleets ensuring that everyone has something to sail for irrespective of their standing in the overall results. Amongst a number of category prizes the coveted Typhoon Perseverance Trophy will be awarded to the lowest-placed boat that finishes all races.

The event has attracted wonderful sponsors whose backing of the Fireball class is greatly valued and appreciated. As well as headline support from Gul, the event will benefit from the generosity of CoastWaterSports, Hyde Sails, North Sails, Allen Brothers and Otter Brewery (post-race wind-downs will undoubtedly be even more 'relaxed' than usual!) in addition to class sponsors UK Global and Hayling Island Sailing Club.

Swiss and Canadian competitors to the fore during the 2016 Fireball Nationals at Hayling Island - photo © Peter Hickson
Swiss and Canadian competitors to the fore during the 2016 Fireball Nationals at Hayling Island - photo © Peter Hickson

As ever, a full social programme has been laid on and evening entertainment, hosted by fleet stalwart Andy Robinson, will include the Mr (or Mrs or Miss!) Fireball competition and the award of the daily 'Dork of the Day' yellow vest for acts of sailing or general idiocy – those at the front end of the fleet are not precluded from nomination!

Lyme Regis SC, no strangers to hosting major Fireball championships, can be relied upon to run a superb week's sailing under the watchful eye of PRO Paul Withers who himself is a former European Fireball champion winning the title crewing for Lawrie Smith in 1976.

For those who are tempted to participate but are currently without a boat there are presently a number of good examples on the market priced to suit all pockets, abilities and aspirations!

Full details may be found at the event website, www.lymeregissailingclub.co.uk/championships

Close racing as always during the 2016 Fireball Nationals at Hayling Island - photo © Peter Hickson
Close racing as always during the 2016 Fireball Nationals at Hayling Island - photo © Peter Hickson
