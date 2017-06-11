Please select your home edition
New jetty officially opened at Harlow (Blackwater) Sailing Club

by Keith Taft today at 4:05 pm 11 June 2017
The new jetty at Harlow (Blackwater) Sailing Club is officially opened © Keith Taft

Sunday the 11th June saw Harlow (Blackwater) Sailing Club members turn out to witness the opening of their new jetty. Honorary member Ken Johnson, who designed and helped to build the club's original timber jetty in the 1960s, was present to cut the ribbon and declare the jetty officially open.

Whilst the pilings and steelwork were supplied and installed by local companies, the design, decking and finishing was completed by club members. The hard work and dedication of members in seeing such a complex project through to the end has secured the future of Harlow (Blackwater) sailing club.

The new jetty is a vital part of the sailing club and means that larger sailing boats and motor cruisers can now be launched and recovered. When launched these boats can be moored in the bay on the very safe club moorings and when recovered stored in the club grounds, for example over the winter. Why not find out more at the clubs open day on 15th July or contact us – see below for more details.

Harlow (Blackwater) SC is a members-run club with racing for sailing dinghies, windsurfing and canoeing as well as cruising in company (or on your own!) on the beautiful River Blackwater in Essex.

Please come and visit us on the 15th July (from 12pm) for our Open Day. There will be food and drink from our bar and galley, a bouncy castle, boat trips, canoeing and a special membership offer on the day - all are welcome!

The new jetty at Harlow (Blackwater) Sailing Club is officially opened - photo © Keith Taft
The new jetty at Harlow (Blackwater) Sailing Club is officially opened - photo © Keith Taft
