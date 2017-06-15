Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Product Feature
The Crew's Pocketbook by Tim Davison
The Crew's Pocketbook by Tim Davison

J Class at the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Day 1

by J Class Association today at 6:59 am 13-15 June 2017

Hanuman bounced back quickly from starting too early to win the first race of the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta in Bermuda.

Although they had to return and recross the line Hanuman were able to recover as the breeze filled from the right side of the first upwind leg. Already positioned on the favoured side, they chased Velsheda around the first windward mark, capitalised when the leaders set a kite which they almost immediately had to douse and then extended away to take first gun ahead of second placed Ranger.

The crew which won the six J Class yacht fleet at the Saint Barths Bucket in March win the first of the three scheduled races at the America's Cup Superyacht regatta. Optimised for the light conditions expected in Bermuda, Hanuman looked quick in the 5-9kts patchy breeze which was affected by the cloud patterns over the island to windward of the race course.

They were pushed in the final seconds pre start by Topaz, but all three boats which started closest to the committee boat, windward end of the line – Hanuman, Topaz and Velsheda – were able to climb away from the fleet as the wind swung right and strengthened slightly. Conversely Lionheart, which started to the left, struggled initially and were forced to watch as their rivals sailed away. But, just as the first windward leg proved fickle and shifty, so was the final short beat. Lionheart was able to pass Topaz for fourth and Ranger stole second of the five J Class yachts which raced today. It is understood Svea will join the regatta from Wednesday.

America's Cup Superyacht Regatta in Bermuda day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta in Bermuda day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

Round the world race winning navigator Simon Fisher is sailing as strategist on Hanuman, strengthening the afterguard of helm Ken Read and navigator Stan Honey – who was originally Fisher's counterpart on the race winning ABN Amro 1 in the 2005-6 Volvo Ocean Race when he sailed on the youth ABN Amro 2 crew. Fisher summarised the Hanuman win: "The racing today was dominated by the clouds coming over Bermuda and that made it tricky. Despite being a little bit early, we were pushed by Topaz and ran out of room, we gybed back but were on the right side of the shift and were back into the fleet quite quickly which was good."

"After that is was a 'soldier's course' until the final beat. It was lifting a bit on the reach and we were always trying to sail our best, fastest angles. We got our chute on for a while and that was a little gain to us. Then the next reach was under jib. The final upwind was quite interesting we were a little conservative covering the boats behind us and Ranger made a good gain on the left."

America's Cup Superyacht Regatta in Bermuda day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta in Bermuda day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

"The weather has been changing all the time. You come here thinking here we are on an island in the middle of the ocean, features should be driving the weather and it should be quite simple. But really it is anything but. The front to the north of us has been chucking down fronts at us, with rain, thunderstorms and clouds, that is messing things up."

"Today the gradient wind was very light and so then the clouds really have a big effect on everything. They cause big wind shifts, big calms and so you had to be on the right side of them today."

Day 1 results can be found here.

Track the racing here.

www.americascup.com/en/americascup-superyacht-regatta.html

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

J Class' origins recognised
At America's Cup Superyacht Regatta A record fleet of six J Class yachts are set to compete in the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta starting today, fleet racing around coastal courses over three days until Thursday. Posted on 13 Jun Svea takes her place in historic J Class line up
Ahead of America's Cup Superyacht and J Class Regattas The world's newest J Class yacht has completed a race against time and has taken her place lined up among the historic seven-strong J Class fleet which is preparing to compete at next week's America's Cup Superyacht Regatta. Posted on 10 Jun Hanuman win the J Class
At the Saint Barths Bucket regatta Hanuman won the record six strong J Class at the Saint Barths Bucket, the first regatta of a milestone J Class 2017 season, but the outcome could not have been closer. Posted on 20 Mar Hanuman Escape to Victory on 26 miler
At the Saint Barths Bucket regatta Hanuman won the 26 mile Race 4 for the six boat J Class at the St Barths Bucket to increase the pressure on regatta leaders Velsheda, but skipper-helm Ken Read paid tribute to the top team Velsheda which leads into the final day by three points. Posted on 19 Mar Hat-trick for Velsheda
At the Saint Barths Bucket regatta Winning their third race in a row for the J Class at the 30th Saint Barth's Bucket Velsheda have extended their overall lead at the top of the class leaderboard to four points. Posted on 18 Mar Dream start for Velsheda
Winners of the Kings Hundred Guinea Cup Velsheda made the best start to what promises to be a landmark season for the J Class when they opened the 30th edition of the Caribbean's St Barth's Bucket by winning both windward-leeward races and so lifting the Kings Hundred Guinea Cup. Posted on 17 Mar Record fleet of six J Class yachts set
For Saint Barths Bucket regatta A record fleet of six J Class yachts are in the throes of their final tuning and training sessions in preparation for racing at the Saint Barths Bucket regatta starting on Thursday. Posted on 15 Mar Full International Maxi Association calendar
With new events for 2017 Another busy year lies ahead for the International Maxi Association, the body which for more than 30 years has represented the interests of maxi boat owners from around the world. Posted on 27 Feb J Class joins the International Maxi Association
To gain its first World Championship Just over one hundred years on from the advent of the Universal Rule, to which they were originally built, the J Class will this year get to race its first ever World Championship. Posted on 19 Feb J Class at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez overall
Velsheda Les Vainquers A constructive if slightly diversified 2016 season for the J Class finished on a high note today for Velsheda as they completed a narrow win over Lionheart to win the J Class match up at Les Voiles de St Tropez regatta. Posted on 2 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy