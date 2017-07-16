Please select your home edition
Online Entry Open for 12 Fest

by Christian Day today at 4:43 pm 15-16 July 2017
12 FEST 2015 at Northampton © Charlotte Stewart

You can now enter online for 12 Fest, the National 12 class' summer coaching and fun sailing event at Rutland Water on 15th/16th July. There will be on the water coaching throughout the weekend with professional coach Steve Irish joining us on Saturday, who you may remember from an excellent coaching day at 12 Fest couple of years ago. On the Sunday there'll be informal sprint racing and chance to get top tips from sailors with 17 Burton Cup wins between them. On top of this there will be fun and games throughout the weekend so don't miss out!

There is a hefty early entry discount before the end of June supported by the NTOA so enter now at www.national12.org/events/registration.shtml

Related Articles

National 12s at Royal Harwich
Gorgeous sunny weather for Gul Series ROund 4 The 4th round of the National 12 Gul Series was hosted by Royal Harwich Yacht Club this weekend. Some were put off by the breezy forecast, but those who ventured to the club were blessed with some gorgeous sunny weather over both days of the weekend. Posted on 13 Jun National 12 Burton Week Boats and Crews
Three things to get sorted for the biggest event of the year You only need 3 things to get to the biggest National 12 event of the year, a boat, a helm and a crew. If you're missing one or two of these here's how to get sorted... Posted on 10 Jun SMELT 2017 at Carnac days 2 and 3
Entertainment on and off the water Day 2 dawned with a light breeze which unfortunately refused to settle and 90 degree shifts meant the race officer had an impossible task. Posted on 2 Jun Sailing, socialising and sunshine
142 sailors at SMELT 2017 in Carnac 142 sailors plus friends and family have descended on Carnac for 4 days of sailing, socialising and sunshine. The Scorpion, Merlin, Enterprise, Larks and Twelves (SMELT) event started with the aim of 2 handicap races. Posted on 29 May National 12s at Yorkshire Ouse preivew
River conditions help equalise the boats We very much hope that you will be able to join us at the 2017 GUL sponsored Naburn Paddle open meeting some classic summer river sailing on Sunday 4th June at Yorkshire Ouse Sailing Club. Posted on 27 May Salcombe May Bank Holiday Open
For National 12s, RS400s and Salcombe Yawls Salcombe Yacht Club played host to a joint Salcombe Yawl, National Twelve and RS400 Open Meeting over the May Bank Holiday weekend. Posted on 2 May One month to go until Carnac 2017
Early entry deadline fast approaching... There is now just over 1 month left until 5 UK fleets reconvene in sunny France for a long weekend of sailing and holidaying. Posted on 26 Apr The Handy Checklist
Ahead of the National 12 Salcombe Open Are you ready for the one of the best National 12 open meetings of the year? Here is a 10 point checklist to make sure. Posted on 20 Apr Gul National 12 Sprint Championship
Strong winds at Burghfield on Saturday Eight visitors came to join nine of the local National 12s at Burghfield Sailing Club. The sailors were greeted with an 18 knot westerly gusting 25 knots, as forecast. Posted on 22 Mar National 12s & OKs set for Burghfield
Starting their series with sprint racing The first events of the 2017 Gul National 12 Series and the OK HD Sails Inland Series will take place at Burghfield Sailing Club on the 18th of March. Posted on 8 Mar

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
