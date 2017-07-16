Online Entry Open for 12 Fest

12 FEST 2015 at Northampton © Charlotte Stewart 12 FEST 2015 at Northampton © Charlotte Stewart

by Christian Day today at 4:43 pm

You can now enter online for 12 Fest, the National 12 class' summer coaching and fun sailing event at Rutland Water on 15th/16th July. There will be on the water coaching throughout the weekend with professional coach Steve Irish joining us on Saturday, who you may remember from an excellent coaching day at 12 Fest couple of years ago. On the Sunday there'll be informal sprint racing and chance to get top tips from sailors with 17 Burton Cup wins between them. On top of this there will be fun and games throughout the weekend so don't miss out!

There is a hefty early entry discount before the end of June supported by the NTOA so enter now at www.national12.org/events/registration.shtml