Solo Nigel Pusinelli Trophy at Hayling Island Sailing Club

Solo Nigel Pusinelli Trophy at Hayling Island © Peter Hickson

by Will Loy today at 7:25 am

Hayling Island Sailing Club welcomed a whooping 63 National Solos to contest the prestigious Nigel Pusinelli Trophy over the weekend of 3-4 June.

This event was originally created as the "Pre-Championship" with the emphasis on providing some last minute practice on the sea. WPNSA had been the chosen venue for the previous 8 years but with next years National Championship returning to HISC, this event would also serve as a taster for 2018.

HISC have a long and illustrious relationship with the Solo class and with over 60 Solos in the dinghy park, can be relied upon to provide a healthy home entry and some seriously strong talent.

It has been a really good season for sailing conditions, I have missed some great events with sun and good breezes and though the allure of sun drenched beaches in Greece was some comfort, HISC combined force 4-6 winds, unbroken sunshine and a huge swell to twist the jealousy knife a little deeper into my back.

Add 43 visitors to the local fleet of 20 and you have an event that some other classes would consider as a National Championship.

The calibre at HISC is high, just walking around the club you can smell the talent and see the racing confidence in the eyes of even the youngest sailor. Like moths to the light, this also attracts visitors, keen to test their skills against the best the club can muster.

With Solos rigged and sailors oiled up the fleet launched into a building W-SW breeze and headed across the famous Hayling Bar to the race course. For anyone who has yet to experience this, they should do, as once done will forever be remembered. The sail out also provides a perfect warm-up for the days racing and any pond sailor will, by the time they reach the start area, be ready for the bumpy stuff.

Draycote Water based sailors Chris Brown and Nigel Davies did a split tack test before racing commenced (a good reason to get out to the course early) and noted that an inshore route to the top mark would present less tide.

With spray tops donned as the wind strength increased to a max of 25 knots, the fleet set off in the building sea state. Full rake on, full hiking on and in fact, full everything on! Charlie Cumbley owned the event with five straight bullets but that does not tell the whole story as he admitted that he could not start for toffee! Fortunately he showed formidable downwind technique and was able to overhaul early race leaders, including Chris Brown, Paul Childs and Olly Davenport.

The trick upwind was, to quote Chris Brown, "start at the pin end, get a clean lane, tack on the lay line. Sometimes it was hard to tack in front of the starboard boats but if you cleared them you were in the top 5 at the mark."

Downwind was another story and the key according to Cumbley was "keep the boat flat out planing and not being too greedy on the waves.

For the Solo readers reference, Cumbley's boat (Winder/North) set up was:

Heel position; 3070mm

Rake from mast tip to top of transom; 5.94m

Shrouds set so tight 5mm from front of gate.

Plenty of kicker upwind and centreboard well up when going upwind to foot fast through the waves.

Cumbley opted to use a development polyester 3DL for day 2 and this will hopefully be the sail design for 2018.

Commenting on his race 5 win, "After a freak gust knocked me over just after the start I filled up and rounded pretty deep so worked my wotsits off to get back and finally get Browny on the last reach to the finish! Particularly enjoyable that one but I then took the opportunity for a breather and an early shower. Browny had been getting quicker through the day so not surprised he won the last race...."

Chris Brown commented, "I thought I had a good chance of winning as Charlie was some distance back. I led the pack until the last two reaches, behind me Charlie hard worked hard and was on my transom. I kept him off me the first reach but on the last leg he pushed me way high of the mark and we ended up running to the finsh line where he used his skills to find a wave and under take me."

Brown won race 6 and commented, "Last race was again pin end with the usual suspects at the top mark again. This time Ian Hopwood, the capsize king lead the race and revelled in the conditions.

I was wondering if he would inspect the centerboard on his first gybe, it was now force 6 with some sizeable waves. Unfortunately he stayed upright! The 2nd lap we were pulling away from the fleet, a quick shout to Ian as we were going way past the lay line to the top mark... He tacked, let go of his tiller and went swimming. Sorry Ian, but I did wave as I passed him! I kept an eye on Olly Davenport and held for the race 6 win. I have been using a new CBCoverStore polish and maybe that made the difference as my results have improved."

So, as we set up for the Noble Marine UK Nationals there have been some notable performances from Cumbley, Olly Davenport in the P&B powered JP/P&B hull who finished second overall and has catapulted him into the top ranks of the fleet, Chris Brown who scored the last race bullet in his North F2 powered Winder and locals Nick Bonner (Winder/Doyle Sails) and new Solo convert Richard Lovering, both who upheld the HISC tradition of excellence!

I can throw in around another 35 names who will be looking to put themselves into the top 15, Andy Davis, Mike Sims, Andy Tunnicliffe, Martin Frary and Steve Ede among them. It should be an unmissable event and full of drama and excitement.

Thanks to all who attended and to HISC for hosting an excellent event. Thanks also to Noble Marine who keep us on the water 24/7.

More photos can be found at haylingisc.smugmug.com/Open-Events/2017/Solo-Open-Meeting

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 5705 Charlie Cumbley Warsash SC 1 1 1 1 1 (DNF) 5 2nd 5737 Oliver Davenport Northampton ‑4 4 4 2 3 2 15 3rd 5712 Chris Brown Draycote ‑15 3 6 5 2 1 17 4th 4982 Nick Bonner HISC 8 ‑9 7 4 7 3 29 5th 5719 Richard Lovering HISC 10 7 2 (BFD) 8 4 31 6th 5645 Ian Hopwood Nantwich ‑20 6 3 12 9 7 37 7th 5290 Cliff Crawshaw Tata Steel 11 10 5 8 (DNF) 8 42 8th 5744 Iain McGregor Salcombe YC ‑22 13 10 3 4 13 43 9th 5707 Nigel Davies Draycote 9 ‑15 8 11 11 5 44 10th 5314 Leo Dixon HISC ‑14 5 11 9 12 9 46 11th 5297 Michael Hicks Queen Mary SC 6 ‑53 14 10 6 10 46 12th 5750 David Mitchell Warsash SC 16 11 ‑25 7 5 12 51 13th 5608 Steve Ede Ardleigh 13 8 17 15 ‑18 6 59 14th 5130 Mark Lee Weymouth 3 14 13 22 (UFD) 11 63 15th 5553 Alec Powell HISC 5 ‑22 19 14 21 15 74 16th 5561 Tim Lewis ‑21 12 21 17 10 18 78 17th 5689 Rob Cook Northampton 12 17 15 ‑27 24 16 84 18th 5286 Tim Dickinson HISC 25 ‑46 23 6 13 19 86 19th 5738 Ewan Birkin‑Walls Grafham Water SC 19 27 20 ‑31 16 14 96 20th 5393 Simon Derham Littleton ‑30 18 12 30 23 17 100 21st 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 24 24 ‑27 19 15 27 109 22nd 5745 Andy Fox Leigh Lowton ‑37 20 16 34 17 22 109 23rd 5596 Ray Collins Locks SC ‑28 26 22 20 20 24 112 24th 5535 Tim Jackson Papercourt 26 21 ‑32 28 25 23 123 25th 5300 Doug Latta Portchester SC 29 ‑35 29 26 14 30 128 26th 5134 Robert Laurie RYA 7 16 24 25 (DNF) DNC 136 27th 5735 Andrew Voysey HISC 27 25 31 29 27 (DNC) 139 28th 5514 John Dixon West Kirby SC 18 29 39 23 31 (DNF) 140 29th 5651 Lawrence Creaser HISC 36 19 26 32 28 (DNC) 141 30th 5446 Alex Powell HISC ‑39 38 33 33 19 26 149 31st 5494 John Steels Starcross YC 35 30 37 ‑44 26 21 149 32nd 5463 David Pickering Chase SC ‑49 32 38 38 22 20 150 33rd 5545 Paul Lewis HISC 23 23 28 13 (DNC) DNF 151 34th 5520 Paul Childs HISC 17 2 18 (DNC) DNC DNC 165 35th 573 Oli Wells Northampton 2 31 9 (DNF) DNC DNC 170 36th 5168 Jonathan Otter Papercourt 44 39 (DNC) 35 30 29 177 37th 5575 Shaun Welsh Weston SC 41 41 ‑48 37 35 31 185 38th 4454 Stash Lawicki Papercourt 38 ‑48 47 45 33 25 188 39th 5524 Kev Hall Northampton 32 37 41 16 (DNF) DNC 190 40th 5748 Neil Davison HISC 53 40 30 39 32 (DNF) 194 41st 5282 Vernon Perkins South Cerney SC ‑52 42 44 46 37 28 197 42nd 5509 Duncan Peace Spinnaker 50 43 45 43 29 (DNC) 210 43rd 5576 David Moseley HISC 48 33 (DNC) 40 34 DNF 219 44th 5630 Greg Swift HISC 46 36 35 41 (DNF) DNC 222 45th 5695 Ian Ingram Earlswood Lakes 31 (DNF) 40 21 DNF DNC 223 46th 5495 Robin Gadd HISC 34 34 36 (DNC) DNC DNC 232 47th 5668 Paul Cutbill HISC 54 (UFD) 34 18 DNF DNC 234 48th 5064 Mike Davenport Redesmere SC 57 51 51 47 38 (DNF) 244 49th 5352 Mike Wilkie Desbourough SC 47 49 43 42 (DNF) DNC 245 50th 5547 Peter Warne Northampton 33 44 42 (DNF) DNC DNC 247 51st 5334 David Steel HISC (DNC) DNC DNC 36 36 DNC 264 52nd 5341 Sandy Briggs HISC 45 28 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 265 53rd 4204 Roy Newport Papercourt 59 56 (DNC) 48 39 DNF 266 54th 4116 Phil Dunn HISC 55 45 46 (DNC) DNC DNC 274 55th 5564 Graham Wilson Northampton 40 47 (DNC) DNF DNC DNC 279 56th 4999 Alex Butler HISC (DNC) DNC DNC 24 UFD DNF 280 57th 5359 Peter Edwards Bough Beech SC 56 52 50 (DNC) DNC DNC 286 58th 5436 David Moody HISC (DNF) 50 49 DNC DNC DNC 291 59th 4491 Grayson Eacott SWSC 51 54 (DNC) DNF DNC DNC 297 60th 6000 Patrick Burns RYA 43 (DNF) DNC DNC DNC DNC 299 61st 5237 Derek Jackman CYC 42 (DNF) DNC DNC DNC DNC 301 62nd 4551 Bill Hutchings Tonbridge 58 55 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 305 63rd 4874 Richard May Papercourt (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 320