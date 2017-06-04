Solo Nigel Pusinelli Trophy at Hayling Island Sailing Club
by Will Loy today at 7:25 am
3-4 June 2017
Solo Nigel Pusinelli Trophy at Hayling Island © Peter Hickson
Hayling Island Sailing Club welcomed a whooping 63 National Solos to contest the prestigious Nigel Pusinelli Trophy over the weekend of 3-4 June.
This event was originally created as the "Pre-Championship" with the emphasis on providing some last minute practice on the sea. WPNSA had been the chosen venue for the previous 8 years but with next years National Championship returning to HISC, this event would also serve as a taster for 2018.
HISC have a long and illustrious relationship with the Solo class and with over 60 Solos in the dinghy park, can be relied upon to provide a healthy home entry and some seriously strong talent.
It has been a really good season for sailing conditions, I have missed some great events with sun and good breezes and though the allure of sun drenched beaches in Greece was some comfort, HISC combined force 4-6 winds, unbroken sunshine and a huge swell to twist the jealousy knife a little deeper into my back.
Add 43 visitors to the local fleet of 20 and you have an event that some other classes would consider as a National Championship.
The calibre at HISC is high, just walking around the club you can smell the talent and see the racing confidence in the eyes of even the youngest sailor. Like moths to the light, this also attracts visitors, keen to test their skills against the best the club can muster.
With Solos rigged and sailors oiled up the fleet launched into a building W-SW breeze and headed across the famous Hayling Bar to the race course. For anyone who has yet to experience this, they should do, as once done will forever be remembered. The sail out also provides a perfect warm-up for the days racing and any pond sailor will, by the time they reach the start area, be ready for the bumpy stuff.
Draycote Water based sailors Chris Brown and Nigel Davies did a split tack test before racing commenced (a good reason to get out to the course early) and noted that an inshore route to the top mark would present less tide.
With spray tops donned as the wind strength increased to a max of 25 knots, the fleet set off in the building sea state. Full rake on, full hiking on and in fact, full everything on!
Charlie Cumbley owned the event with five straight bullets but that does not tell the whole story as he admitted that he could not start for toffee! Fortunately he showed formidable downwind technique and was able to overhaul early race leaders, including Chris Brown, Paul Childs and Olly Davenport.
The trick upwind was, to quote Chris Brown, "start at the pin end, get a clean lane, tack on the lay line. Sometimes it was hard to tack in front of the starboard boats but if you cleared them you were in the top 5 at the mark."
Downwind was another story and the key according to Cumbley was "keep the boat flat out planing and not being too greedy on the waves.
For the Solo readers reference, Cumbley's boat (Winder/North) set up was:
- Heel position; 3070mm
- Rake from mast tip to top of transom; 5.94m
- Shrouds set so tight 5mm from front of gate.
- Plenty of kicker upwind and centreboard well up when going upwind to foot fast through the waves.
Cumbley opted to use a development polyester 3DL for day 2 and this will hopefully be the sail design for 2018.
Commenting on his race 5 win, "After a freak gust knocked me over just after the start I filled up and rounded pretty deep so worked my wotsits off to get back and finally get Browny on the last reach to the finish! Particularly enjoyable that one but I then took the opportunity for a breather and an early shower. Browny had been getting quicker through the day so not surprised he won the last race...."
Chris Brown commented, "I thought I had a good chance of winning as Charlie was some distance back. I led the pack until the last two reaches, behind me Charlie hard worked hard and was on my transom. I kept him off me the first reach but on the last leg he pushed me way high of the mark and we ended up running to the finsh line where he used his skills to find a wave and under take me."
Brown won race 6 and commented, "Last race was again pin end with the usual suspects at the top mark again. This time Ian Hopwood, the capsize king lead the race and revelled in the conditions.
I was wondering if he would inspect the centerboard on his first gybe, it was now force 6 with some sizeable waves. Unfortunately he stayed upright! The 2nd lap we were pulling away from the fleet, a quick shout to Ian as we were going way past the lay line to the top mark... He tacked, let go of his tiller and went swimming. Sorry Ian, but I did wave as I passed him! I kept an eye on Olly Davenport and held for the race 6 win. I have been using a new CBCoverStore polish and maybe that made the difference as my results have improved."
So, as we set up for the Noble Marine UK Nationals there have been some notable performances from Cumbley, Olly Davenport in the P&B powered JP/P&B hull who finished second overall and has catapulted him into the top ranks of the fleet, Chris Brown who scored the last race bullet in his North F2 powered Winder and locals Nick Bonner (Winder/Doyle Sails) and new Solo convert Richard Lovering, both who upheld the HISC tradition of excellence!
I can throw in around another 35 names who will be looking to put themselves into the top 15, Andy Davis, Mike Sims, Andy Tunnicliffe, Martin Frary and Steve Ede among them. It should be an unmissable event and full of drama and excitement.
Thanks to all who attended and to HISC for hosting an excellent event. Thanks also to Noble Marine who keep us on the water 24/7.
More photos can be found at haylingisc.smugmug.com/Open-Events/2017/Solo-Open-Meeting
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|5705
|Charlie Cumbley
|Warsash SC
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(DNF)
|5
|2nd
|5737
|Oliver Davenport
|Northampton
|‑4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|2
|15
|3rd
|5712
|Chris Brown
|Draycote
|‑15
|3
|6
|5
|2
|1
|17
|4th
|4982
|Nick Bonner
|HISC
|8
|‑9
|7
|4
|7
|3
|29
|5th
|5719
|Richard Lovering
|HISC
|10
|7
|2
|(BFD)
|8
|4
|31
|6th
|5645
|Ian Hopwood
|Nantwich
|‑20
|6
|3
|12
|9
|7
|37
|7th
|5290
|Cliff Crawshaw
|Tata Steel
|11
|10
|5
|8
|(DNF)
|8
|42
|8th
|5744
|Iain McGregor
|Salcombe YC
|‑22
|13
|10
|3
|4
|13
|43
|9th
|5707
|Nigel Davies
|Draycote
|9
|‑15
|8
|11
|11
|5
|44
|10th
|5314
|Leo Dixon
|HISC
|‑14
|5
|11
|9
|12
|9
|46
|11th
|5297
|Michael Hicks
|Queen Mary SC
|6
|‑53
|14
|10
|6
|10
|46
|12th
|5750
|David Mitchell
|Warsash SC
|16
|11
|‑25
|7
|5
|12
|51
|13th
|5608
|Steve Ede
|Ardleigh
|13
|8
|17
|15
|‑18
|6
|59
|14th
|5130
|Mark Lee
|Weymouth
|3
|14
|13
|22
|(UFD)
|11
|63
|15th
|5553
|Alec Powell
|HISC
|5
|‑22
|19
|14
|21
|15
|74
|16th
|5561
|Tim Lewis
|
|‑21
|12
|21
|17
|10
|18
|78
|17th
|5689
|Rob Cook
|Northampton
|12
|17
|15
|‑27
|24
|16
|84
|18th
|5286
|Tim Dickinson
|HISC
|25
|‑46
|23
|6
|13
|19
|86
|19th
|5738
|Ewan Birkin‑Walls
|Grafham Water SC
|19
|27
|20
|‑31
|16
|14
|96
|20th
|5393
|Simon Derham
|Littleton
|‑30
|18
|12
|30
|23
|17
|100
|21st
|5670
|Nigel Thomas
|Hill Head SC
|24
|24
|‑27
|19
|15
|27
|109
|22nd
|5745
|Andy Fox
|Leigh Lowton
|‑37
|20
|16
|34
|17
|22
|109
|23rd
|5596
|Ray Collins
|Locks SC
|‑28
|26
|22
|20
|20
|24
|112
|24th
|5535
|Tim Jackson
|Papercourt
|26
|21
|‑32
|28
|25
|23
|123
|25th
|5300
|Doug Latta
|Portchester SC
|29
|‑35
|29
|26
|14
|30
|128
|26th
|5134
|Robert Laurie
|RYA
|7
|16
|24
|25
|(DNF)
|DNC
|136
|27th
|5735
|Andrew Voysey
|HISC
|27
|25
|31
|29
|27
|(DNC)
|139
|28th
|5514
|John Dixon
|West Kirby SC
|18
|29
|39
|23
|31
|(DNF)
|140
|29th
|5651
|Lawrence Creaser
|HISC
|36
|19
|26
|32
|28
|(DNC)
|141
|30th
|5446
|Alex Powell
|HISC
|‑39
|38
|33
|33
|19
|26
|149
|31st
|5494
|John Steels
|Starcross YC
|35
|30
|37
|‑44
|26
|21
|149
|32nd
|5463
|David Pickering
|Chase SC
|‑49
|32
|38
|38
|22
|20
|150
|33rd
|5545
|Paul Lewis
|HISC
|23
|23
|28
|13
|(DNC)
|DNF
|151
|34th
|5520
|Paul Childs
|HISC
|17
|2
|18
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|165
|35th
|573
|Oli Wells
|Northampton
|2
|31
|9
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|170
|36th
|5168
|Jonathan Otter
|Papercourt
|44
|39
|(DNC)
|35
|30
|29
|177
|37th
|5575
|Shaun Welsh
|Weston SC
|41
|41
|‑48
|37
|35
|31
|185
|38th
|4454
|Stash Lawicki
|Papercourt
|38
|‑48
|47
|45
|33
|25
|188
|39th
|5524
|Kev Hall
|Northampton
|32
|37
|41
|16
|(DNF)
|DNC
|190
|40th
|5748
|Neil Davison
|HISC
|53
|40
|30
|39
|32
|(DNF)
|194
|41st
|5282
|Vernon Perkins
|South Cerney SC
|‑52
|42
|44
|46
|37
|28
|197
|42nd
|5509
|Duncan Peace
|Spinnaker
|50
|43
|45
|43
|29
|(DNC)
|210
|43rd
|5576
|David Moseley
|HISC
|48
|33
|(DNC)
|40
|34
|DNF
|219
|44th
|5630
|Greg Swift
|HISC
|46
|36
|35
|41
|(DNF)
|DNC
|222
|45th
|5695
|Ian Ingram
|Earlswood Lakes
|31
|(DNF)
|40
|21
|DNF
|DNC
|223
|46th
|5495
|Robin Gadd
|HISC
|34
|34
|36
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|232
|47th
|5668
|Paul Cutbill
|HISC
|54
|(UFD)
|34
|18
|DNF
|DNC
|234
|48th
|5064
|Mike Davenport
|Redesmere SC
|57
|51
|51
|47
|38
|(DNF)
|244
|49th
|5352
|Mike Wilkie
|Desbourough SC
|47
|49
|43
|42
|(DNF)
|DNC
|245
|50th
|5547
|Peter Warne
|Northampton
|33
|44
|42
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|247
|51st
|5334
|David Steel
|HISC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|36
|36
|DNC
|264
|52nd
|5341
|Sandy Briggs
|HISC
|45
|28
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|265
|53rd
|4204
|Roy Newport
|Papercourt
|59
|56
|(DNC)
|48
|39
|DNF
|266
|54th
|4116
|Phil Dunn
|HISC
|55
|45
|46
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|274
|55th
|5564
|Graham Wilson
|Northampton
|40
|47
|(DNC)
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|279
|56th
|4999
|Alex Butler
|HISC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|24
|UFD
|DNF
|280
|57th
|5359
|Peter Edwards
|Bough Beech SC
|56
|52
|50
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|286
|58th
|5436
|David Moody
|HISC
|(DNF)
|50
|49
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|291
|59th
|4491
|Grayson Eacott
|SWSC
|51
|54
|(DNC)
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|297
|60th
|6000
|Patrick Burns
|RYA
|43
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|299
|61st
|5237
|Derek Jackman
|CYC
|42
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|301
|62nd
|4551
|Bill Hutchings
|Tonbridge
|58
|55
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|305
|63rd
|4874
|Richard May
|Papercourt
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|320
