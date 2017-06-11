Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats - VX One
Product Feature
Rain and Sun RS Vareo Flat Cover
Rain and Sun RS Vareo Flat Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Illuminis RS Vareo Open at Milton Keynes Sailing Club

by Nick Crickmore today at 3:19 pm 10-11 June 2017

We had a new venue for this year's circuit in Milton Keynes Sailing Club. The event took place this weekend and was generously sponsored by Illuminis Insight Software. RS Vareo sailors travelled from sailing clubs as far away as Emberton Park, Pennine, South Cerney and Oulton Broad to compete with the local fleet.

The wind set in as forecast at 22 knots gusting 29 on Saturday blowing straight down the lake allowing Race Officer Bob to set our favourite windward leeward course with spreader and gate providing some spectacular run and gybe antics for the onlookers. Every sailor had at least one capsize, so there was plenty of place changing in each race.

Saturday had four races with a break in the middle for tea and cakes. Luke won three out of four with Cheryl taking one bullet. Nick was never far behind with three 2nd places so all to play for on day two.

That evening the sailors and support teams enjoyed a barbecue and discussion of the day's adventures with photographic evidence adding to the fun. We also held a prize draw for those pre- entered for the Nationals. The lucky winner of a bottle of fizz courtesy of the RS Vareo Class Association was Cheryl Wood.

On Sunday the wind strength reduced to a maximum of 20 but the big gusts kept coming all day to add to the fun. During the day the wind changed direction slightly but Bob managed this with change of buoys for races six and seven to keep the two mark arrangements.

Nick's best chance of a win came in race five when he managed to get half a leg ahead on lap three but he ran into a hole on the left and watched Luke and Howard gybe to the right and follow a gust all the way down to the gate.

Kevin did well in the first half of race six but suffered a similar fate when the wind generally dropped allowing the full rigged sailors to power through.

In this weekend's conditions the storm sail really proved its worth allowing the lighter sailors to compete well on both days including a race win for Cheryl. The fleet welcomed newcomer Howard to the circuit, he showed improving results throughout the weekend including a race win on Sunday.

Big thanks to Illuminis for their generous sponsorship of the whole event with fantastic catering and onshore support, also to Race Officer Bob for super efficient management on the water and of course the patrol team who were well used on both days.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1st407Luke FisherEmberton Park SC111‑21217
2nd165Nick CrickmoreWaveney & Oulton Broad YC222323‑414
3rd516Howard Astley‑JonesMilton Keynes SC(RET)33RET31219
4th660Cheryl WoodPennine SC34(RET)145320
5th547Kevin WeatherheadSouth Cerney SC4(RET)4454526
6th443Paul NorthMilton Keynes SC(RET)DNS5RET6RET638

(l-r) Howard Astley-Jones, Kevin Weatherhead, Luke Fisher, Paul North, Cheryl Wood, Nick Crickmore at the Illuminis Milton Keynes RS Vareo Open - photo © Brian Naylor
(l-r) Howard Astley-Jones, Kevin Weatherhead, Luke Fisher, Paul North, Cheryl Wood, Nick Crickmore at the Illuminis Milton Keynes RS Vareo Open - photo © Brian Naylor
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RS Vareos at South Cerney
During the club's Asymmetric Regatta It was a great event, very challenging for most with winds ranging between Force 4 to 6; nevertheless 12 RS Vareos were keen to take to the water. Posted on 9 Jun RS Vareo Inlands at Tata Steel
Magic Marine Grand Prix Series Round 1 The wind was building through race one. Cheryl Wood started well but went too far left allowing Luke Fisher to take a small lead on the pack at the windward mark. Posted on 5 May RS Vareos at Dutch Open Skiff
Cracking weather and free beer Six Vareos attended this year's Dutch event: two locals, two from Germany and two from UK. We raced in open class 2. This was a fleet of 22 including 8 Isos, 3 D ones, 2 4000s, 2 Aero 7s and 1 Alto. Posted on 13 Oct 2016 Southampton Boat Show Offers from RS
Discounts on new boats, and show tickets too Southampton Boat Show started on Friday and runs until Sunday 25th September 2016. Don't miss out on our fantastic show offers and make sure you drop in for a coffee! We can be found in our usual spot overlooking the water - Stand number E045. Posted on 20 Sep 2016 Southampton Boat Show Offers!
Visit RS Sailing on Stand E045 The Southampton Boat Show runs from 16th - 25th September 2016. We can be found in our usual spot overlooking the water - Stand number E045 and we are happy to offer you discount tickets! Posted on 16 Sep 2016 Do you sail a RS Boat?
Join your Class Association to get the most from your boat Your Class Association works for ALL RS sailors, setting the rules on the one-design class, arranging fantastic racing, coaching and social events, managing communication, liaising with the builder, and thereby maintaining the value of your boat. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 RS Vareos at Alton Water
Magic Marine Grand Prix Series event Four races were completed on the first day with separate starts for the RS Vareo in the club's regatta. The race team made good use of the whole lake with alternating trapezoid / sausage laps. Posted on 9 Sep 2016 RS Vareo Volvo Noble Marine Nationals overall
David Jarret takes the title at Llandegfedd The forecast was light for day two at Llandegfedd SC but on the day a little more wind showed up than expected blowing pretty much straight down the lake from the South/South West so the course was reversed from day one. Posted on 30 Aug 2016 RS Vareo Nationals at Llandegfedd day 1
Jollife and Jarrett overnight leaders Nils Jollife and Dave Jarrett are the overnight leaders after day one of the RS Vareo Volvo Noble Marine National Championship being held at Llangdegfedd Sailing Club over the Bank Holiday weekend. Posted on 28 Aug 2016 Magic Marine RS Vareo GP at Burnham
During the club's asymmetric regatta Saturday July 16th was the Burnham Sailing Club Asymmetric Open 2016 and Event 3 of the RS Vareo Magic Marine Grand Prix. It was a glorious day at the beginning of the mini heat wave with temperatures in the middle 20s and lots of sunshine. Posted on 22 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Vareo End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy