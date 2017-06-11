Aldeburgh Classics Weekend

Aldeburgh Classic Weekend © John Adcroft Aldeburgh Classic Weekend © John Adcroft

by John Adcroft today at 3:31 pm

For the second year in succession the Aldebugh 'Ora' blew but it didn't put off the 38 entries for this year's Classic Weekend. Although visitor numbers were down (probably caused by the General Election in-between the Hunts S.C meeting and Aldeburgh) we still had travellers from the West Country, East Midlands and Scotland.

Once again Flying Fifteen President Bobby Salmond returned with Silver Fox no 202, a boat that sailed for many years at Aldeburgh and has been wonderfully restored. Due to high winds a number of dinghies only sailed one race as owners of these fragile craft didn't want to tempt fate. Local classes, Loch Longs and Aldeburgh Lapwings fielded good numbers particularly as the Loch Long fleet was depleted by a number of boats being readied for a trip to Lake Como.

The Keelboat Handicap fleet saw a great turnout from the resurgent Flying Fifteen fleet and the club's Classic Dragons. The event is all about the social, and there were informal suppers in the newly extended club house on the Friday and Saturday evenings where competitors were able to relax and talk "Classics".

The event could not have been held without the support of our sponsors Marshall Hatchick Solicitors and Demon Yachts @Aldeburgh Boatyard.

Overall Results:

Keelboats

1st Flying Fifteen, Nick Barker

2nd Dragon, Tim Hannon

3rd Dragon, Mike Hayles

Loch Long

1st Ed Stevens

2nd Chris Semken

3rd Ian Cook

Fast Dinghies

1st Int 14, Phil Montague

2nd Graduate, Matt Lingley

Slow Dinghies

1st Lapwing, Duncan Matthew

2nd Lapwing, Richard Keane

3rd Lapwing, Lizzi Thislethwayte