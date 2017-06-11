RS Tera Open at Frensham Pond Sailing Club
by Rupert Nevile today at 2:21 pm
11 June 2017
Forty-three young RS Tera sailors travelled to Frensham Pond Sailing Club for what promised to be a very blustery day that would both challenge, and test their skills at the RS Tera Open sponsored by Andark Diving & Watersports.
A competitive group of nine Pro Fleet sailors provided the ingredients for some close racing. The morning session saw Ralph Nevile (FPSC) take a clean sweep of firsts in the two races conducted in the morning. A battle developed for the remaining podium spots seeing Luke Anstey (FPSC) and Ben Millard (Emsworth SC) taking second and third respectively in the first race. The second race saw a reversal in which Ben took second and Luke took a third.
The Sports Fleet mustered a fantastic 34 entries travelling from various parts of the UK, which provided for some very close racing across the fleet. The first bullet of the day was taken by Ben Tuttle (HISC) who was pursued to the line by local sailor Tom Ahlheid (FPSC) for a second, and then closely followed by Freddie Fisher (HISC) in third. The order was to change slightly for race two, seeing Tom Ahlheid take the bullet, followed by Jakey Wood (HISC) for a second, and Freddie Fisher (HISC) for a third.
The competitors returned to shore for a well-earned lunch, and time to gather their energies for what was going to be a challenging afternoon as the wind strength began to build.
On returning to the water the now gusty weather conditions provided a challenge to the Pro Fleet with many taking a dip in the pond as they did battle on the race course. Again the afternoon session saw Ralph dominate taking a clean sweep of firsts. The third race of the day saw Rachel Pyke (HISC) take a second, and Luke take a third. The last race of the day saw Ben take second and Alastair Brown (Great Moor) battle his way to a third.
Not deterred by the antics of the Pro Fleet the Sport Fleet marshalled themselves to a very busy start line for the first race of the afternoon. Eagerness got the better of a few as they crossed the line early incurring a number of OCS's, but the majority of the fleet got away cleanly. Tom Ahlheid worked hard to eke out a first and was chased to the line by Phoebe Peters (HISC) and Tom Stratton-Brown (FPSC) for a third. The last race of the day saw Freddie Fisher (HISC) take the final bullet of the day, and Tom Ahlheid take second and Phoebe continued to pressurise them both hard to take a third.
Awards were also allocated to the top three novices for who this was their first open event, they were Ollie Bradshaw (Emsworth) 1st; Henry Collins (Queen Mary) 2nd; and Henry Ball (Emsworth) 3rd. An endeavour award was also given to Aimee Cardezo (FPSC) for her sheer tenacity and cheerfulness despite what the weather threw at her.
Overall Results:
|Position
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|Pro Fleet
|1
|2369
|Ralph Nevile
|FPSC
|‑1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3031
|Ben Millard
|Emsworth SC
|3
|2
|‑4
|2
|7
|3
|2391
|Luke Anstey
|FPSC
|2
|3
|3
|‑4
|8
|4
|2450
|Rachel Pyke
|HISC
|4
|‑8
|2
|5
|11
|5
|2842
|Alastair Brown
|Great Moor SC
|‑7
|4
|6
|3
|13
|6
|1880
|Freddy Wood
|HISC
|5
|9
|5
|(RET)
|19
|7
|1995
|Laura Hardie
|FPSC
|6
|5
|8
|(RET)
|19
|8
|1459
|Jessica Balch
|HISC
|8
|6
|7
|(RET)
|21
|9
|2050
|Sophie Meeson
|Emsworth SC
|9
|7
|9
|(RET)
|25
|Sport Fleet
|1
|1880
|Tom Ahlheid
|FPSC
|‑2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|3029
|Freddie Fisher
|HISC
|3
|3
|‑5
|1
|7
|3
|2287
|Phoebe Peters
|HISC
|‑4
|4
|2
|3
|9
|4
|2344
|Ben Tuttle
|HISC
|1
|5
|(OCS)
|4
|10
|5
|2507
|Jakey Wood
|HISC
|‑8
|2
|6
|6
|14
|6
|2764
|Tom Stratton‑Brown
|FPSC
|(OCS)
|6
|3
|7
|16
|7
|1874
|Tristan Ahlheid
|FPSC
|7
|‑10
|4
|8
|19
|8
|2145
|William Balch
|HISC
|9
|‑12
|7
|5
|21
|9
|888
|Beth Lewis
|FPSC
|‑10
|9
|10
|10
|29
|10
|2644
|Max Steele
|Welsh Harp SC
|6
|7
|(OCS)
|17
|30
|11
|2171
|Carys Attwell
|Rutland SC
|12
|11
|8
|‑14
|31
|12
|2392
|Oliver Stratton‑Brown
|FPSC
|5
|15
|14
|(RET)
|34
|13
|2359
|Esther Tuttle
|HISC
|‑13
|13
|12
|9
|34
|14
|2941
|Akira Blackah
|Welsh Harp SC
|11
|8
|16
|(DNC)
|35
|15
|743
|Lizzie Foster
|Emsworth SC
|15
|‑16
|11
|13
|39
|16
|2121
|Louie Dean
|FPSC
|14
|14
|13
|‑16
|41
|17
|2652
|Troy Tsang
|Welsh Harp SC
|‑21
|17
|15
|19
|51
|18
|1662
|Ollie Bradshaw
|Emsworth SC
|19
|‑22
|19
|15
|53
|19
|2616
|Mark Jenkins
|FPSC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|9
|11
|55
|20
|2645
|Joseph Henderson
|Welsh Harp SC
|17
|18
|(DSQ)
|24
|59
|21
|3229
|Henry Collins
|Queen Mary SC
|18
|21
|20
|‑22
|59
|22
|985
|Ollie Williams
|Emsworth SC
|20
|19
|‑22.5
|20
|59
|23
|1763
|Finlay Lomas‑Clarke
|FPSC
|16
|27
|17
|(DNC)
|60
|24
|1957
|Henry Ball
|Emsworth SC
|‑27
|23
|21
|23
|67
|25
|2391
|Thomas Banes‑Walker
|FPSC
|31
|25
|(DSQ)
|12
|68
|26
|2224
|Aimee Cardezo
|FPSC
|23
|29
|(DSQ)
|18
|70
|27
|7
|Thomas Jubb
|Emsworth SC
|25
|28
|18
|(RET)
|71
|28
|2585
|Harley Hobbs
|HISC
|26
|24
|(RET)
|21
|71
|29
|2459
|Luke Middleton
|FPSC
|28
|26
|22.5
|(RET)
|76.5
|30
|3230
|Sam Collins
|Queen Mary SC
|24
|20
|(DSQ)
|DNC
|79
|31
|2456
|Lauren Attwell
|Rutland SC
|22
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|92
|32
|2090
|Toby Thompson
|FPSC
|29
|30
|(DSQ)
|DNC
|94
|33
|2455
|Tom Ross
|FPSC
|30
|(RET)
|DSQ
|RET
|100
|34
|1038
|Luke Smith
|FPSC
|(OCS)
|RET
|DNC
|DNC
|105
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!