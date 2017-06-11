RS Tera Open at Frensham Pond Sailing Club

by Rupert Nevile today at 2:21 pm

Forty-three young RS Tera sailors travelled to Frensham Pond Sailing Club for what promised to be a very blustery day that would both challenge, and test their skills at the RS Tera Open sponsored by Andark Diving & Watersports.

A competitive group of nine Pro Fleet sailors provided the ingredients for some close racing. The morning session saw Ralph Nevile (FPSC) take a clean sweep of firsts in the two races conducted in the morning. A battle developed for the remaining podium spots seeing Luke Anstey (FPSC) and Ben Millard (Emsworth SC) taking second and third respectively in the first race. The second race saw a reversal in which Ben took second and Luke took a third.

The Sports Fleet mustered a fantastic 34 entries travelling from various parts of the UK, which provided for some very close racing across the fleet. The first bullet of the day was taken by Ben Tuttle (HISC) who was pursued to the line by local sailor Tom Ahlheid (FPSC) for a second, and then closely followed by Freddie Fisher (HISC) in third. The order was to change slightly for race two, seeing Tom Ahlheid take the bullet, followed by Jakey Wood (HISC) for a second, and Freddie Fisher (HISC) for a third.

The competitors returned to shore for a well-earned lunch, and time to gather their energies for what was going to be a challenging afternoon as the wind strength began to build.

On returning to the water the now gusty weather conditions provided a challenge to the Pro Fleet with many taking a dip in the pond as they did battle on the race course. Again the afternoon session saw Ralph dominate taking a clean sweep of firsts. The third race of the day saw Rachel Pyke (HISC) take a second, and Luke take a third. The last race of the day saw Ben take second and Alastair Brown (Great Moor) battle his way to a third.

Not deterred by the antics of the Pro Fleet the Sport Fleet marshalled themselves to a very busy start line for the first race of the afternoon. Eagerness got the better of a few as they crossed the line early incurring a number of OCS's, but the majority of the fleet got away cleanly. Tom Ahlheid worked hard to eke out a first and was chased to the line by Phoebe Peters (HISC) and Tom Stratton-Brown (FPSC) for a third. The last race of the day saw Freddie Fisher (HISC) take the final bullet of the day, and Tom Ahlheid take second and Phoebe continued to pressurise them both hard to take a third.

Awards were also allocated to the top three novices for who this was their first open event, they were Ollie Bradshaw (Emsworth) 1st; Henry Collins (Queen Mary) 2nd; and Henry Ball (Emsworth) 3rd. An endeavour award was also given to Aimee Cardezo (FPSC) for her sheer tenacity and cheerfulness despite what the weather threw at her.

Overall Results:

Position Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts Pro Fleet 1 2369 Ralph Nevile FPSC ‑1 1 1 1 3 2 3031 Ben Millard Emsworth SC 3 2 ‑4 2 7 3 2391 Luke Anstey FPSC 2 3 3 ‑4 8 4 2450 Rachel Pyke HISC 4 ‑8 2 5 11 5 2842 Alastair Brown Great Moor SC ‑7 4 6 3 13 6 1880 Freddy Wood HISC 5 9 5 (RET) 19 7 1995 Laura Hardie FPSC 6 5 8 (RET) 19 8 1459 Jessica Balch HISC 8 6 7 (RET) 21 9 2050 Sophie Meeson Emsworth SC 9 7 9 (RET) 25 Sport Fleet 1 1880 Tom Ahlheid FPSC ‑2 1 1 2 4 2 3029 Freddie Fisher HISC 3 3 ‑5 1 7 3 2287 Phoebe Peters HISC ‑4 4 2 3 9 4 2344 Ben Tuttle HISC 1 5 (OCS) 4 10 5 2507 Jakey Wood HISC ‑8 2 6 6 14 6 2764 Tom Stratton‑Brown FPSC (OCS) 6 3 7 16 7 1874 Tristan Ahlheid FPSC 7 ‑10 4 8 19 8 2145 William Balch HISC 9 ‑12 7 5 21 9 888 Beth Lewis FPSC ‑10 9 10 10 29 10 2644 Max Steele Welsh Harp SC 6 7 (OCS) 17 30 11 2171 Carys Attwell Rutland SC 12 11 8 ‑14 31 12 2392 Oliver Stratton‑Brown FPSC 5 15 14 (RET) 34 13 2359 Esther Tuttle HISC ‑13 13 12 9 34 14 2941 Akira Blackah Welsh Harp SC 11 8 16 (DNC) 35 15 743 Lizzie Foster Emsworth SC 15 ‑16 11 13 39 16 2121 Louie Dean FPSC 14 14 13 ‑16 41 17 2652 Troy Tsang Welsh Harp SC ‑21 17 15 19 51 18 1662 Ollie Bradshaw Emsworth SC 19 ‑22 19 15 53 19 2616 Mark Jenkins FPSC (DNC) DNC 9 11 55 20 2645 Joseph Henderson Welsh Harp SC 17 18 (DSQ) 24 59 21 3229 Henry Collins Queen Mary SC 18 21 20 ‑22 59 22 985 Ollie Williams Emsworth SC 20 19 ‑22.5 20 59 23 1763 Finlay Lomas‑Clarke FPSC 16 27 17 (DNC) 60 24 1957 Henry Ball Emsworth SC ‑27 23 21 23 67 25 2391 Thomas Banes‑Walker FPSC 31 25 (DSQ) 12 68 26 2224 Aimee Cardezo FPSC 23 29 (DSQ) 18 70 27 7 Thomas Jubb Emsworth SC 25 28 18 (RET) 71 28 2585 Harley Hobbs HISC 26 24 (RET) 21 71 29 2459 Luke Middleton FPSC 28 26 22.5 (RET) 76.5 30 3230 Sam Collins Queen Mary SC 24 20 (DSQ) DNC 79 31 2456 Lauren Attwell Rutland SC 22 (DNC) DNC DNC 92 32 2090 Toby Thompson FPSC 29 30 (DSQ) DNC 94 33 2455 Tom Ross FPSC 30 (RET) DSQ RET 100 34 1038 Luke Smith FPSC (OCS) RET DNC DNC 105