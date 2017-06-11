Please select your home edition
RS Tera Open at Frensham Pond Sailing Club

by Rupert Nevile today at 2:21 pm 11 June 2017

Forty-three young RS Tera sailors travelled to Frensham Pond Sailing Club for what promised to be a very blustery day that would both challenge, and test their skills at the RS Tera Open sponsored by Andark Diving & Watersports.

A competitive group of nine Pro Fleet sailors provided the ingredients for some close racing. The morning session saw Ralph Nevile (FPSC) take a clean sweep of firsts in the two races conducted in the morning. A battle developed for the remaining podium spots seeing Luke Anstey (FPSC) and Ben Millard (Emsworth SC) taking second and third respectively in the first race. The second race saw a reversal in which Ben took second and Luke took a third.

The Sports Fleet mustered a fantastic 34 entries travelling from various parts of the UK, which provided for some very close racing across the fleet. The first bullet of the day was taken by Ben Tuttle (HISC) who was pursued to the line by local sailor Tom Ahlheid (FPSC) for a second, and then closely followed by Freddie Fisher (HISC) in third. The order was to change slightly for race two, seeing Tom Ahlheid take the bullet, followed by Jakey Wood (HISC) for a second, and Freddie Fisher (HISC) for a third.

The competitors returned to shore for a well-earned lunch, and time to gather their energies for what was going to be a challenging afternoon as the wind strength began to build.

On returning to the water the now gusty weather conditions provided a challenge to the Pro Fleet with many taking a dip in the pond as they did battle on the race course. Again the afternoon session saw Ralph dominate taking a clean sweep of firsts. The third race of the day saw Rachel Pyke (HISC) take a second, and Luke take a third. The last race of the day saw Ben take second and Alastair Brown (Great Moor) battle his way to a third.

Not deterred by the antics of the Pro Fleet the Sport Fleet marshalled themselves to a very busy start line for the first race of the afternoon. Eagerness got the better of a few as they crossed the line early incurring a number of OCS's, but the majority of the fleet got away cleanly. Tom Ahlheid worked hard to eke out a first and was chased to the line by Phoebe Peters (HISC) and Tom Stratton-Brown (FPSC) for a third. The last race of the day saw Freddie Fisher (HISC) take the final bullet of the day, and Tom Ahlheid take second and Phoebe continued to pressurise them both hard to take a third.

Awards were also allocated to the top three novices for who this was their first open event, they were Ollie Bradshaw (Emsworth) 1st; Henry Collins (Queen Mary) 2nd; and Henry Ball (Emsworth) 3rd. An endeavour award was also given to Aimee Cardezo (FPSC) for her sheer tenacity and cheerfulness despite what the weather threw at her.

Frensham Pond RS Tera Open - photo © Harry Stratton Brown & Simon Lomas Clarke
Frensham Pond RS Tera Open - photo © Harry Stratton Brown & Simon Lomas Clarke

Overall Results:

PositionSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
Pro Fleet
12369Ralph NevileFPSC‑11113
23031Ben MillardEmsworth SC32‑427
32391Luke AnsteyFPSC233‑48
42450Rachel PykeHISC4‑82511
52842Alastair BrownGreat Moor SC‑746313
61880Freddy WoodHISC595(RET)19
71995Laura HardieFPSC658(RET)19
81459Jessica BalchHISC867(RET)21
92050Sophie MeesonEmsworth SC979(RET)25
Sport Fleet
11880Tom AhlheidFPSC‑21124
23029Freddie FisherHISC33‑517
32287Phoebe PetersHISC‑44239
42344Ben TuttleHISC15(OCS)410
52507Jakey WoodHISC‑826614
62764Tom Stratton‑BrownFPSC(OCS)63716
71874Tristan AhlheidFPSC7‑104819
82145William BalchHISC9‑127521
9888Beth LewisFPSC‑109101029
102644Max SteeleWelsh Harp SC67(OCS)1730
112171Carys AttwellRutland SC12118‑1431
122392Oliver Stratton‑BrownFPSC51514(RET)34
132359Esther TuttleHISC‑131312934
142941Akira BlackahWelsh Harp SC11816(DNC)35
15743Lizzie FosterEmsworth SC15‑16111339
162121Louie DeanFPSC141413‑1641
172652Troy TsangWelsh Harp SC‑2117151951
181662Ollie BradshawEmsworth SC19‑22191553
192616Mark JenkinsFPSC(DNC)DNC91155
202645Joseph HendersonWelsh Harp SC1718(DSQ)2459
213229Henry CollinsQueen Mary SC182120‑2259
22985Ollie WilliamsEmsworth SC2019‑22.52059
231763Finlay Lomas‑ClarkeFPSC162717(DNC)60
241957Henry BallEmsworth SC‑2723212367
252391Thomas Banes‑WalkerFPSC3125(DSQ)1268
262224Aimee CardezoFPSC2329(DSQ)1870
277Thomas JubbEmsworth SC252818(RET)71
282585Harley HobbsHISC2624(RET)2171
292459Luke MiddletonFPSC282622.5(RET)76.5
303230Sam CollinsQueen Mary SC2420(DSQ)DNC79
312456Lauren AttwellRutland SC22(DNC)DNCDNC92
322090Toby ThompsonFPSC2930(DSQ)DNC94
332455Tom RossFPSC30(RET)DSQRET100
341038Luke SmithFPSC(OCS)RETDNCDNC105
