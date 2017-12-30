Please select your home edition
Experience the best sailing Hong Kong has to offer at Zhik 2018 29er Worlds

by Koko Mueller today at 11:04 am 30 December 2017 - 8 January 2018
29ers at Hong Kong Race Week sailing the race track of the 2018 Zhik 29er World Championship 2018 © Naomi Rebecca

Come and experience the best sailing Hong Kong has to offer with its breezy and warm winter conditions on our world-class race tracks. The official welcome video and Notice of Race are now available online for the 2018 Hong Kong Zhik 29er Worlds.

The Pre-Worlds will kick off on 27 December 2017 followed shortly after by the Zhik 29er Worlds commencing on 2 January 2018. Hong Kong experiences some of its best sailing conditions in January with great breeze and mild winter temperatures. The racing will be based out of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's Middle Island facility.

Hong Kong, in recent years has turned into a premier destination for international racing, having hosted many prestigious international events including: the Rolex China Sea Race, 2015 Etchells Worlds, 2013 Flying 15 Worlds and the annual Hong Kong Race Week – Hong Kong's largest international regatta, which boasted 253 entries from 12 countries in 2017.

29ers at Hong Kong Race Week sailing the race track of the 2018 Zhik 29er World Championship 2018 - photo © Naomi Rebecca
29ers at Hong Kong Race Week sailing the race track of the 2018 Zhik 29er World Championship 2018 - photo © Naomi Rebecca

The 2017–2018 Hong Kong sailing season promises to be the biggest yet with Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club hosting the 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship, the biennial Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race, the Zhik 29er Worlds, a stopover for the Volvo Ocean Race, Hong Kong Race Week and the 29th edition of Rolex China Sea Race, to name a few.

We look forward to seeing you in January 2018!

Entries for the Zhik 29er World Championships 2018, close on Friday 1 December 2017. The Zhik 29er World Championships 2018, Notice of Race is online at: https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/applet_registration_form.php?regatta_id=13650

For further details about the 2018 29er World championships, please contact Nikki Claringbold, email or

2018.29erworlds.org

