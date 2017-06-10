Please select your home edition
Edition
BodyHoliday Saint Lucia 728x90
Product Feature
P&B P&B Drinks Bottle 750ml
P&B P&B Drinks Bottle 750ml

Boats for sale

Solo 3541 in Excellent Condition
located in Stourbridge
Jack Holt Built GRP Solo 3538
located in Coventry

Solo Midlands Area Open at Northampton Sailing Club

by Neil Pitcher today at 11:39 am 10 June 2017
Solo Midlands Area Open at Northampton © Chris Bowen

Sponsored by www.dinghy-rope.co.uk
Race Officer Miles O'Dell, Chris White and Rory O'Dell

Well where do I start with so many incidents and action? With WindGuru reading 17, gusting 35, we did well to get 22 boats signed on.

Race 1 - The race got away cleanly with last year's winner Chris Brown leading Rob Cook round the first mark. They would pull out a big lead and after close racing finish in that order. Northampton Fleet Captain Neil Pitcher rounded marks 1,2 and 3 in 3rd before heading to mark 4 not realising that the course had been set 1-2-3, 2-3-4 line! On lap 2, Oli Wells was flattened by a big gust rounding the mark right in front of Ken Hall who managed to avoid him. It took Oli several attempts to get the boat up before continuing and capsizing on the next beat and retiring. Nigel Davies took 3rd, David Mitchell 4th and Kev Hall 5th.

Race 2 - Sailed back-to-back before lunch. Neil Pitcher capsized on the 1 minute gun and still managed to swim round the transom to right the boat and still make the gun after losing his watch in the 1st race! Rob Cook rounded the windward mark 1st from Richard Goodenough (former Inland Champion) and Tim Lewis (Island Barn SC) 3rd before dropped it big time on the run. Lewis took the win with Brown 2nd, Davies up to 3rd and Cook using his weight back up to 4th with Goodenough down to 5th on only his 4th outing of the year. Hall and Mitchell were also capsize victims.

Solo Midlands Area Open at Northampton - photo © Chris Bowen
Solo Midlands Area Open at Northampton - photo © Chris Bowen

Race 3 - After a well-earned break for lunch the race started with a general recall. Unknown to the fleet the next start was abandoned at the windward mark as it was drifting and had to be re-laid nearer the club shore, giving spectators a good view. Chris Brown led Wells, Mitchell and Cook with Lewis in 5th.

Race 4 - Started with Wells crashing into Hall at the Committee Boat end, pushing in and having to do penalty turns, which left Pitcher in clean air up in front with Brown and Davies down to leeward but Pitcher tired letting in Davies 1st, Lewis 2nd, Holden 3rd, followed by Cook, Brown and Hall. Again the leader dropped it on the run handing the lead to Mitchell who sailed well to win from Brown 2nd, Lewis 3rd, Wells 4th and Holden 5th.

The worthy winner was Chris Brown from Draycote SC who thanked NSC for hosing a great event and sponsors Dinghy Rope and the Fernhurst Book Prize which went to Justin Hall 4646 finishing all 4 races. Rob Cook was 1st Northampton boat winning the Richard Butterfield Trophy. Full results can be found on the NSC website and Solo website and Solo Midlands Facebook page.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st5712Chris BrownDraycote Water SC1‑2124
2nd5750David MitchellWarsash4‑11217
3rd5561Tim LewisIsland Barn‑61539
4th5689Rob CookNorthampton SC244(DNF)10
5th5707Nigel DaviesDraycote Water SC336‑812
6th5737Oli WellsNorthampton SC(DNF)83415
7th5644Geoff HoldenNorthampton SC‑868519
8th5559Richard GoodenoughNorthampton SC‑1657719
9th5524Kev HallNorthampton SC5‑1410621
10th5634Andrew McGawNorthampton SC9711(DNC)27
11th5481Ian RhodesNorthampton SC11912(DNF)32
12th5548Neil PitcherNorthampton SC15‑199933
13th5695Ian IngramEarlswood131013(DNC)36
14th5688Mat Newton‑SherlockBarnt Green101215(DNC)37
15th5721Gary StuartNorthampton SC71714(DNC)38
16th5321David ScottNorthampton SC12‑20181040
17th5315Mike ShreeveNorthampton SC(DNF)13161140
18th4646Justin HallNorthampton SC1416‑191242
19th5736Ian CarpenterNorthampton SC171517(DNC)49
20th5547Peter WarneNorthampton SC(DNF)18DNFDNC64
21st5564Graham WilsonNorthampton SC(DNF)DNFDNFDNC69
21st5649Steve BishopGirton SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC69
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Solos at Wroxham Broad
Eastern Area Open on the Norfolk Broads Sunday 4th June saw Norfolk Broads YC host both a Solo Eastern Area Open. A healthy turn-out of Solo visitors, from as far afield as the West Midlands, were greeted by 11mph winds, sunshine and the idyllic surroundings of Wroxham Broad. Posted today at 8:22 am Solos at Sutton Bingham
Building breeze for Western Series event Three visitors joined the home boats for the Sutton Bingham Solo Western Series event on Saturday 10 June. On arrival at the reservoir the wind was blowing a nice 15mph from the SSW with occasional gusts... but this was just the prelude. Posted on 12 Jun Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 1
A good sail for those who turned up Poor weather forecasting and generally gloomy conditions deterred many sailors from competing in the first SYC summer series but those that did compete had a good sail. Posted on 11 Jun Solos at Ogston
Inaugural Northern Circuit event A sunny Sunday morning saw the addition of Ogston Sailing club to the National Solo Northern circuit for the first time and welcomed 6 visitors, adding to the 10 local boats. Posted on 8 Jun Solos at Bough Beech
A morning of strong winds leads to a beautiful afternoon Bough Beech Sailing Club in the heart of the stunning Kent countryside hosted a solo spring open on the 27th May. The open was quite an event with a morning of strong winds and champagne sailing conditions in the afternoon as the wind abated a bit. Posted on 7 Jun Salcombe YC Sailing Club Series Race 7
Sunshine and a fresh breeze, with a brief rain squall Sunshine - momentarily interrupted by a brief rain squall - and a fresh sea breeze provided excellent conditions for the final, and in several cases deciding, race in the Salcombe Yacht Club Sailing Club Series. Posted on 5 Jun Solo Nigel Pusinelli Trophy preview
Just three days until racing starts With 6 races planned over the two days and the stunning waters of Hayling Bay providing the competitors with waves, tide and hopefully a good breeze, it will serve as a fitting tribute to Nigel Pusinelli, a National Solo legend who loved his sea sailing. Posted on 31 May Whitsun Solo Open at Salcombe
34 helms race over the Bank Holiday weekend 34 Solos turned out for the Barney Greenhill sponsored Solo Open meeting at Salcombe Yacht Club over the Whitsun Bank Holiday weekend. Posted on 31 May Solos at Chichester
What a varied weekend for weather! What a varied weekend for weather! The bank holiday Sunday brought a light wind and variable forecast, with sun, rain & storms forecast. 21 boats joined the Solo Open at Chichester Yacht Club. Posted on 29 May Early Bird Entry Update
For the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship With just over one month until the early bird entry fee is increased to £175, there are currently 40 pre-entries for the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship. Posted on 29 May

Upcoming Events

Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy