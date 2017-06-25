Please select your home edition
Flying Fifteen Northern Championship at Ullswater Yacht Club - Preview

by Sue Giles today at 5:00 pm 24-25 June 2017
Flying Fifteens racing on Ullswater © Sue Giles

Ullswater Yacht Club is delighted to be hosting the Flying Fifteen Northern Championship over the weekend of June 24 and 25 and F15 sailors can have a double dose of the Ullswater 'experience' by taking part in the club's biggest event of the year, the iconic Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy the following weekend.

After sailing five races for the F15 Northern Trophy they can leave their boats at the club and join in the club's two-day long distance event, the Birkett, on July 1 and 2.

At the Northerns, three races are planned for Saturday, June 24, with the first race not before 1pm, and two on Sunday. Registration is on Friday, June 23, 5.30-7pm and on Saturday, June 24, 9.30-11am. The event documents are on the UYC website, with a link on the home page.

The Birkett was first raced in 1963 in honour of Lord Norman Birkett who died two days after making a successful speech in the House of Lords which prevented Ullswater from becoming a reservoir. Every year since then, the club has held the prestigious two-day round-the-island race in memory of the 'Saviour of Ullswater.' It has become a festival of sailing and so popular with racers from all over the country that a limit of 230 boats and a closing date has been placed on entries.

Flying Fifteen sailors can enter the Birkett through the SailRacer website. The closing date for entries is midnight on June 24 and no entries will be accepted on the day.

UYC is on the North-east shore of the lake about two miles from Pooley Bridge on Howtown Road.

