2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup - Pool B Qualifiers Day 1

by 35th America's Cup today at 6:53 am 12-16 & 20-21 June 2017
2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup day 1 © Xaume Olleros for Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull Youth America's Cup began its 2017 campaign on 12th June on Bermuda's Great Sound, the same waters that had just seen the conclusion of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs, and at the end of day one it is the British team Land Rover BAR Academy who will be happiest with their day's work, finishing on top of the leaderboard. However, the big story is the local favourites, TeamBDA, who finish day one in third place overall after a highly impressive first day of Red Bull Youth America's Cup Qualifiers action.

The first day of racing in the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup saw the six Pool B teams kicking off their qualifying campaigns with three races, each team looking to book their place in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup Finals.

The Pool B teams competing on day one included TeamBDA, the hometown favourites, taking on Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR), Next Generation USA, Spanish Impulse by Iberostar, Candidate Sailing Team (AUT) and NZL Sailing Team.

It proved an impressive start to the competition for Land Rover BAR Academy, who won the opening race in emphatic style.

Land Rover BAR Academy on 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup day 1 - photo © Xaume Olleros for Red Bull Content Pool
Land Rover BAR Academy on 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup day 1 - photo © Xaume Olleros for Red Bull Content Pool

Narrowly edging out Austria's Candidate Sailing Team away from the start line, the British team, skippered by Rob Bunce, led from start to finish, sailing clear of all of their rivals from the first upwind mark and maintaining a healthy lead throughout the race to claim an impressive maiden victory.

The more interesting battle proved to be between the teams behind the Brits, with a particularly interesting battle developing between Spanish Impulse by Iberostar, Next Generation USA and local heroes TeamBDA, for second and third place.

Eventually it was Jordi Xammer's Spanish team, followed by Carson Crain's Next Generation USA, who took second and third respectively, with Dimitri Stevens' Team BDA clinching a promising fourth place in their first race.

Meanwhile, NZL Sailing Team had to settle for fifth place, while Austria's Candidate Sailing Team were sixth.

Perhaps inspired by watching fellow countryman Peter Burling lift the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs trophy moments before the start of race two, NZL Sailing Team put their disappointing performance in race one firmly behind them and took a comfortable victory in the second race of the day and with it, 10 points.

NZL Sailing Team on 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup day 1 - photo © Xaume Olleros for Red Bull Content Pool
NZL Sailing Team on 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup day 1 - photo © Xaume Olleros for Red Bull Content Pool

In stark contrast to race one, skipper Logan Dunning Beck timed NZL Sailing Team's approach to the start line to perfection in race two and they quickly established themselves in the lead. Behind them, Spanish Impulse by Iberostar continued to sail consistently, while Dimitri Stevens' TeamBDA and Rob Bunce's Land Rover BAR Academy enjoyed a close-fought battle throughout, vying for third and fourth place.

A victory that rarely looked in doubt was ultimately sealed by NZL Sailing Team who were followed over the line by Spanish Impulse by Iberostar, claiming a consecutive second-place finish and another nine points.

TeamBDA continued their impressive form, managing to hold off intense pressure from Land Rover BAR Academy in the battle for third place, while at the back of the field, a late duel for fifth and sixth place materialised between Next Generation USA and Candidate Sailing Team.

Heading into the final gate neck-and-neck, Carson Crain's US team ultimately won the battle against the Austrians, sealing five more valuable points.

The final race of the first day of the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup was dominated initially by a fight at the head of the pack between Land Rover BAR Academy and TeamBDA. The Bermudians were then joined by NZL Sailing Team as the British team moved off into the distance but TeamBDA did not lose their focus, sailing brilliantly against the experienced British and New Zealand teams and finally finishing second.

At the end of day one it is the British team Land Rover BAR Academy in first place in the first set of qualifiers, followed by Spanish Impulse by Iberostar, then TeamBDA, much to the delight of the vocal home crowd, with NZL Sailing Team fourth, Next Generation USA fifth and Candidate Sailing Team sixth.

Day 1 Results:

Pool B Race 1
1. Land Rover BAR Academy (10pts)
2. Spanish Impulse by Iberostar Team (9pts)
3. Next Generation USA (8pts)
4. TeamBDA (7pts)
5. NZL Sailing Team (6pts)
6. Candidate Sailing Team (5pts)

Pool B Race 2
1. NZL Sailing Team (10pts)
2. Spanish Impulse by Iberostar (9pts)
3. TeamBDA (8pts)
4. Land Rover BAR Academy (7pts)
5. Next Generation USA (6pts)
6. Candidate Sailing Team (5pts)

Pool B Race 3
1. Land Rover BAR Academy (10pts)
2. TeamBDA (9pts)
3. NZL Sailing Team (8pts)
4. Spanish Impulse by Iberostar (7pts)
5. Candidate Sailing Team (6pts)
6. Next Generation USA (5pts)

Pool B Qualifiers Leaderboard after Day 1:

1. Land Rover BAR Academy 27pts
2. Spanish Impulse by Iberostar 25pts
3. TeamBDA 24pts
4. NZL Sailing Team 24pts
5. Next Generation USA 19pts
6. Candidate Sailing Team 16pts

Racing on day two starts on 12th June at 5.00pm AST. Watch the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Finals, live on Red Bull TV on June 20 and 21 at 2:00pm local Bermuda time/5:00pm UTC. We should also be able to embed the live racing on the YachtsandYachting.com homepage again.

Red Bull TV is available on connected TVs, gaming consoles, mobile devices and more. For a full list of supported devices visit this page.

