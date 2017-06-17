Giraglia Rolex Cup - Inshore Series Day 2

by Yacht Club Italiano today at 10:21 pm

Breezes picked up late in the day today at the Giraglia Rolex Cup, partnered by Rolex and organised by the Yacht Club Italiano and the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez: the morning saw hundreds of boats bobbing lazily on the bay waiting for some wind, but the afternoon ended with a full-on adrenalin rush to the finish.

"These three days of inshore races in the Saint-Tropez Bay are an excellent time for crews to get to know each other better and to size each other up before the start of the offshore race," says Niccolò Reggio, the Yacht Club Italiano's President. "Docking all together contributes to the atmosphere of camaraderie that sets this event apart."

Day two of inshore races at the Giraglia Rolex Cup began in warm, sunny and calm conditions similar to yesterday's. By 11:30 thermal breezes were at about 6 knots and racing got underway. Groups O and A raced on 32nm courses while Group B raced on a shortened 19nm course. The ClubSwan 50 and 42 Classes again did windward/leeward courses in the Pampelonne Bay.

The Yacht Club Italiano's Race Committee kept the finish line in front of the port of Saint-Tropez, and in breezes building to over 16 knots, the late afternoon race to the finish was truly spectacular. Cannon shots shot from the Committee boat saluted the first placed yachts in each Class in real time which were: Alex Schaerer's Maxi 72 Caol Ila in IRC Group O, Vadim Yakimenko's TP52 Freccia Rossa in IRC Group A and Frantz Philippe's Farr 36 Absolutely in IRC Group B. Alexandre Kossak's DC1200 Giulietta Marina di Cascais is currenty leading in ORC A and Carlo Costigliolo's X 35 Foxy Lady is at the lead of ORC B. Natalia, Raving Swan and Kuujjuaq are leading the ClubSwan 42s after three races and Earlybird, Mathilde and Ulika are leading the ClubSwan 50 Class.

For the latest results and further information please visit www.giragliarolexcup.com