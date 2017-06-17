Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
505 Rudder Bag
505 Rudder Bag

Giraglia Rolex Cup - Inshore Series Day 2

by Yacht Club Italiano today at 10:21 pm 9-17 June 2017

Breezes picked up late in the day today at the Giraglia Rolex Cup, partnered by Rolex and organised by the Yacht Club Italiano and the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez: the morning saw hundreds of boats bobbing lazily on the bay waiting for some wind, but the afternoon ended with a full-on adrenalin rush to the finish.

"These three days of inshore races in the Saint-Tropez Bay are an excellent time for crews to get to know each other better and to size each other up before the start of the offshore race," says Niccolò Reggio, the Yacht Club Italiano's President. "Docking all together contributes to the atmosphere of camaraderie that sets this event apart."

Day two of inshore races at the Giraglia Rolex Cup began in warm, sunny and calm conditions similar to yesterday's. By 11:30 thermal breezes were at about 6 knots and racing got underway. Groups O and A raced on 32nm courses while Group B raced on a shortened 19nm course. The ClubSwan 50 and 42 Classes again did windward/leeward courses in the Pampelonne Bay.

The Yacht Club Italiano's Race Committee kept the finish line in front of the port of Saint-Tropez, and in breezes building to over 16 knots, the late afternoon race to the finish was truly spectacular. Cannon shots shot from the Committee boat saluted the first placed yachts in each Class in real time which were: Alex Schaerer's Maxi 72 Caol Ila in IRC Group O, Vadim Yakimenko's TP52 Freccia Rossa in IRC Group A and Frantz Philippe's Farr 36 Absolutely in IRC Group B. Alexandre Kossak's DC1200 Giulietta Marina di Cascais is currenty leading in ORC A and Carlo Costigliolo's X 35 Foxy Lady is at the lead of ORC B. Natalia, Raving Swan and Kuujjuaq are leading the ClubSwan 42s after three races and Earlybird, Mathilde and Ulika are leading the ClubSwan 50 Class.

For the latest results and further information please visit www.giragliarolexcup.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta overall
German team, American boat and Swiss craftsmanship With two firsts and a second in testing offshore conditions, Harald Bruning and his team on the C&C30 Topas separated from a competitive nine-boat fleet and won overall class honours in the 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta presented by Rolex. Posted today at 6:52 am Giraglia Rolex Cup Inshore Series day 1
At the famous Vieux Port of Saint-Tropez The famous Vieux Port of Saint-Tropez is today absorbed in nautical activity, as hundreds of yachts and thousands of competitors engage in a week of first class sailing at the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup. Posted on 11 Jun 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta day 1
Gladiator outduels Spookie for Around the Island honours On the water, the father-and-son team of Tony and Bernard Langley, sailing Gladiator (above, left), suffered the narrowest of defeats to Steve and Heidi Benjamin's Spookie on Day 1 of the 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta presented by Rolex. Posted on 10 Jun 19 countries represented
In ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 The ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 Organizing Committee has finalized the entry list for the ORC World Championships taking place in Porto San Rocco-Muggia from 30 June to 8 July 2017. Posted on 4 Jun Van Uden Youth wins North Sea Race
Dutch Ker 46 top under both IRC and ORC Dutch Ker 46, Van Uden, skippered by Gerd-Jan Poortman, is the winner of the 2017 North Sea Race having won both IRC and ORC overall. Piet Vroon's Ker 53 took Line Honours for the 181 nautical mile race, and place third after time correction. Posted on 1 Jun 2017 Rolex Giraglia Cup preview
Everything in place for June event The Giraglia Rolex Cup will begin with races from Sanremo and Marseille to Saint-Tropez on June 9th, followed by three days of inshore competition in the bay of Saint-Tropez from June 11th to 13th. Posted on 14 May Rolex Capri Sailing Week overall
Stars and Farrs The final day of racing dawned cool and clear after the previous evening's glittering Rolex Dinner held at Capri's famous Quisisana Hotel with guests like Gaddo della Gherardesca, live music by Serena Autieri and a fireworks display. Posted on 13 May Rolex Capri Sailing Week day 3
Mylius Cup racing underway Yachts participating in the Mylius Cup got their first day of racing today while the yachts racing in the Campionato Nazionale del Tirreno ha now finished four rounds of races. Posted on 12 May Rolex Capri Sailing Week day 2
Stiff breezes gusting up to 30 knots Stiff breezes at 20 knots with gusts at up to 30 and choppy seas kept the AP up until noon today at the Rolex Capri Sailing Week. The fleet participating in the Mylius Cup fleet preferred not to do the coastal race planned for today. Posted on 12 May Rolex Capri Sailing Week day 1
Farr 40 class start proceedings The Farr 40 Class stars at the Rolex Capri Sailing Week, sponsored by Rolex and organised by the Yacht Club Italiano, the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia, the Circolo Canottieri Aniene and Capri's own Yacht Club Capri. Posted on 10 May

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy