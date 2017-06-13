Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Steel Core 728

Interview with Team Allen's George Hand

by Mark Jardine today at 12:00 pm 13 June 2017
Team Allen's George Hand during the Ovington Inlands 2017 at Grafham © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

George Hand of Team Allen is having a superb season so far in the Musto Skiff: undefeated since the Inland Championship at Grafham Water last November. We speak to him about his plans for the season, being a part of Team Allen, and also his sailing in the 18ft Skiffs and J70s.

Mark Jardine: How has your season started in the Musto Skiffs?

George Hand: Incredibly well! I've won the first few events and am undefeated since the Inlands. We've had a variety of conditions and great competition at all the events, so I'm very happy with my boat speed and boat preparation.

Mark: In the event down in Stokes Bay, which is your home water, you were sailing against Bruce Keen, who is a multiple World and European Champion in the class; you had a head-to-head. How was the battle with him?

George: It was very close as always, but it was a tussle that I managed to come out on top of. It was very cat-and-mouse all the way round but I managed to take the win. I'm very happy with how it's going so far and it's great having him there to push me. It's a fierce rivalry which I hope will continue on and on.

Mark: We're looking forward to following that throughout the season! You also sail in the 18ft Skiffs; what events do you have lined up this season?

George: We're planning to do the domestic events on 'Pica', which is also an Allen-sponsored boat, and hopefully we're travelling to Lake Garda for the Europeans where some of the Australian and New Zealand teams are coming over. We'll have a great bit of competition there which will really push us forwards and progress our sailing some more. The Nationals are being held later on in the year at Sandbanks and we'll be looking to retain our title there.

Mark: These are two seriously high performance boats with high loads on the rigging. What does it mean to be a Team Allen sailor and have your boats fitted out with Allen gear?

George: It is an incredible safeguard. Having such reliable gear and great support from the Allen team, you just know that you're never going to lose a race through equipment malfunction. You can rely on it all working to the best possible level: low friction where you need it, high friction on the ratchets, bearings all working as you'd expect and nothing wearing out. I can't recommend the gear enough, it's just fantastic!

Mark: What would it mean to a championship if you lost a race due to gear failure?

George: It can be terminal. Just losing one discard through gear failure can throw your whole event away. It's absolutely imperative that you have the best kit and everything is running smoothly. That's why I choose Allen.

Team Allen's George Hand during the Rutland Musto Skiff Open - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Team Allen's George Hand during the Rutland Musto Skiff Open - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

Mark: Do you have a favourite piece of Allen gear on the boat?

George: That's a good question! It's hard to pinpoint one. I would say that the new jib cleat, which was developed for the 49er and has two sheaves side to side and a bearing swivel, as it makes a very good vang cleat for the Musto Skiff and provides much lower friction than the existing fitting. It makes easing the vang and controlling it much more pleasant.

Mark: So being a part of Team Allen, where they have Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell, you've seen a product developed in the 49er but is finding applications elsewhere?

George: Yes, that's what I love about the Allen products and the Allen team. They do the field research with the best sailors and come up with these new, ground-breaking ideas which then can be moved across to other classes and other boats, and find ways to improve existing fittings on those.

Mark: Talking of other boats, you've stepped up into the J70. Can you tell me a bit about that campaign?

George: I've been lucky enough to be offered a space with a boat called 'Darcy', which is a team including John Pink, a very accomplished 49er sailor, Daniel Ayton (Sarah's older brother) and the owner Clive Bush. We've done the Europeans at the Royal Southern and hopefully will be going out to the Worlds in Sardinia. They're a great team and have had good results in the past and I'm very excited to join the team, sail with other great sailors, learn as much as possible and hopefully enjoy more success.

Mark: Going back to your mainstay, the Musto Skiff, this year you decided to sit out the World Championship in Palma and are concentrating on the domestic season. Why did you decide not to do the Worlds?

George: With the next Worlds being in Melbourne, Australia, in only six months time, the cost of getting out to Palma was nearly the same as getting out to Melbourne, so it made a lot more sense to me to put my funds towards going out to Australia and taper all my training through the winter domestic events to really ramp up and look to dominate the event in Melbourne. If I manage it then I'll also have the title for a much longer period of time!

Mark: If you're out in Australia, surely there must be the temptation to also compete in the JJ Giltinan Trophy in the 18ft Skiffs?

George: There is that as well Mark! It's always been on the bucket list, ever since watching 'Awesome Aussie Skiffs' as a youngster. As long as the opportunity arises then I'll jump at it, team up with a decent team and definitely take part in the JJ's.

Mark: It's been great a great start to your season - good luck for the rest of 2017 and we'll be following the results closely. Many thanks for your time.

George: Thank you Mark.

www.allenbrothers.co.uk

Related Articles

Is the top end of the sport aspirational?
America's cup capturing the interest of young sailors With the America's Cup going on, I - amongst many other sailors - have been in two minds as to whether the event is working to get more people into sailing, in particular young would-be sailors. Posted on 12 Jun One Slip costs Artemis Racing
Nathan Outteridge goes for a swim One slip was all it took for Artemis Racing to end up 2-1 down to Emirates Team New Zealand on the first day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs. Posted on 10 Jun BodyHoliday Saint Lucia's Sailing Club
We speak to Base Manager James Ward We spoke to James Ward, the Base Manager at BodyHoliday Saint Lucia's Sailing Club about the X-Treme 26s they use, their 'Spring Sail' with Olympic Gold Medallist and World Sailor of the Year Saskia Clark, and their ambitious plans for the future. Posted on 8 Jun Henri Lloyd's partnership with Land Rover BAR
We speak to company Chairman Paul Strzelecki Paul Strzelecki has always taken a very personal approach to sailing sponsorships, and this has led to the 21 year partnership Henri Lloyd have had with Sir Ben Ainslie, most recently with the Land Rover BAR America's Cup campaign. Posted on 6 Jun 35th America's Cup Qualifying complete
What have we learnt so far? So the 35th America's Cup Qualifying Round is complete. Groupama Team France are the team who didn't make it through and ORACLE TEAM USA won, giving them a precious point going into the America's Cup match itself. Posted on 3 Jun We find out about Propspeed
The foul release coating for underwater running gear We spoke to Stuart Gladwin at Grapefruit Graphics about Propspeed, the latest underwater surface product which GFG is now applying & distributing in the UK. Propspeed is a foul release coating that will keep the underwater running gear on any boat clean. Posted on 29 May The Sorcerer's Apprentice
The innovative lines of Jon Turner Those of you who are regular readers and followers on the YachtsandYachting.com.com website, will know that in my articles there is a recurring theme on the topic of innovation. Posted on 24 May 35th America's Cup starts Friday
Our thoughts ahead of the racing The 35th America's Cup starts on Friday with the first races in Round Robin 1 of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers. Practice racing has revealed a lot about the teams and where they are in preparation for the event itself. Posted on 23 May Spinlock's history of innovation
We speak to CEO Chris Hill From a background of distribution through a company called Offshore Instruments, the Spinlock brand was born through a snap-shackle that literally 'spun and locked'. Posted on 22 May Topper Daggerboard Build Specification Change
Rooster explain how to fill in the notches Due to the change in the manufacturers build specification, you can fill in the notches on your daggerboard, improving the flow of water across your foil. Here Dave Cockerill demonstrates how to do this. Posted on 17 May

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy