Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Musto Aqua Top Fire Orange
Musto Aqua Top Fire Orange

GP14 Welsh Area Championship at Dovey Sailing Club - Preview

by Michelle Evans today at 4:48 pm 1-2 July 2017
GP14 Super 8 Series © Michelle Evans

The next event in the GP14 Craftinsure Super 8 Series is the Welsh Area Championship at Aberdovey on 1st and 2nd July.

Entry for the Welsh Areas is capped at 25 boats and there are only 10 places left with huge interest given the Class' long history with Dovey YC. It remains to be seen whether we will get over the 'bar' at this time of year but we will certainly get into the bar later as this will be a very lively social!

P&B's Fergus Barnham (Snettingham SC), and current Inland and Southern Champion will be there: "We are really looking forward to getting the boat out on the sea and practising in some chop and waves, this event is very important for us in terms of our preparation for the nationals!"

Mike Senior (South Staffs SC) is another one of the Gold fleet looking to attend: "We have the Welsh areas in the diary as it is conveniently positioned shortly before the Nationals and Aberdovey is a favourite venue as it is a great venue for taking the family, the sailing can be as good as anywhere and it is only about 2.5 hours from the Midlands."

There will be five scheduled races with the first race on the Saturday 12.30pm followed by races two and three. There will only be two races on the Sunday, starting at 11.30am. There will be one discard if four or more races are sailed.

Standard entry for a GP14 member is £58 and includes:

  • A restaurant-standard two-course dinner on Saturday evening
  • Entertainment on Saturday evening
  • An event memento for all
  • And all the usual prizes
The late entry fee of £15 applies after midnight on Wednesday 28 June. Entry is through the association, details here.

There will also be sea training on the Friday before the event for those pond sailors who want to find their sea legs! The training is supported by Exe Sails and the E Howard-Davies Memorial Fund. Entry costs £20 per boat for adults with reductions for youth sailors. Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and can be booked through the association.

All Super 8 events are discounted for youth helms and all youth boats with the Class working hard to encourage younger sailors into the fleet through dedicated training.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

West Lancashire Yacht Club Regatta
Enterprise, GP14, Streaker and Handicap open The WLYC Regatta is an Enterprise, GP14, Streaker and Handicap open meeting all rolled into one. The event is usually held on the sea but this year's event was held on the Marine Lake. Posted on 13 Jun GP14s at Trimpley
Tricky winds for Midland Bell Series Open A breezy, gusty day greeted the sailors at the GP14 Midland Bell Open at Trimpley SC on 11th June 2017. With the wind coming from all directions, the Race Officer did his best to set a course with a beat from the start but alas, it was not to be. Posted on 11 Jun GP14 Southern Area Championship
The only way was Essex The only way was Essex on 3-4 June for the GP14s with 18 making the trip to the east coast for the Southern Area Championships. The weekend was shared with the Fireball and Merlin classes which created a real big event buzz. Posted on 9 Jun GP14s at Budworth
Northern Bell Circuit event On Sunday 4th June, thirteen club boats offered a warm welcome to three visitors to the 2017 Budworth Sailing Club GP14 Open, part of the GP14 Northern Bell Circuit. Posted on 7 Jun GP14s at Nantwich
18 boats race on Doddington Lake 18 boats entered the Midland Bell, GP14 Open Meeting, hosted by Nantwich & Border Counties Sailing Club at Doddington Lake, Cheshire, on 14 May 2017. It was a bright sunny day which began with a 10 knot wind, gusting 14 knots. Posted on 31 May GP14 Purcell Trophy at Greystones
Fantastic new harbour and clubhouse The Purcell Trophy 2017 was hosted by Greystones Sailing Club in their fantastic new harbour and clubhouse. After an hours wait on sat morning for the mist to clear the 26 strong GP fleet finally launched. Posted on 31 May GP14 Scottish Championship
Fun with flags at Annandale It was a small but perfectly formed group of eight that decided to brave the inclement forecast and make the trip to Annandale Sailing Club for the Scottish Championship, part of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series, on 20 and 21 May. Posted on 25 May GP14 Craftinsure Super 8 Series
Mid-series review Half way through the 2017 GP14 Craftinsure Super 8 Series and there are fittingly 8 qualifiers. With only three events needed to qualify and over 70 boats attending the Nationals in August this should see at least 30 boats battling it out. Posted on 24 May GP14s & Scorpions at Hollingworth Lake
A change of scene for the Scorpions Hollingworth Lake SC held its annual Northern Bell series GP14 Open on Sunday and invited Scorpion sailors to join the racing with a separate start. Posted on 16 May GP14 Inlands at Bassenthwaite
Craftinsure Super 8 Series event 3 It was another successful Inland Championship for the GP14 Class with over 30 boats making the trip to Bassenthwaite Sailing Club for the third event of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series. Posted on 9 May

Upcoming Events

Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy