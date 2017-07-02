GP14 Welsh Area Championship at Dovey Sailing Club - Preview

GP14 Super 8 Series © Michelle Evans GP14 Super 8 Series © Michelle Evans

by Michelle Evans today at 4:48 pm

The next event in the GP14 Craftinsure Super 8 Series is the Welsh Area Championship at Aberdovey on 1st and 2nd July.

Entry for the Welsh Areas is capped at 25 boats and there are only 10 places left with huge interest given the Class' long history with Dovey YC. It remains to be seen whether we will get over the 'bar' at this time of year but we will certainly get into the bar later as this will be a very lively social!

P&B's Fergus Barnham (Snettingham SC), and current Inland and Southern Champion will be there: "We are really looking forward to getting the boat out on the sea and practising in some chop and waves, this event is very important for us in terms of our preparation for the nationals!"

Mike Senior (South Staffs SC) is another one of the Gold fleet looking to attend: "We have the Welsh areas in the diary as it is conveniently positioned shortly before the Nationals and Aberdovey is a favourite venue as it is a great venue for taking the family, the sailing can be as good as anywhere and it is only about 2.5 hours from the Midlands."

There will be five scheduled races with the first race on the Saturday 12.30pm followed by races two and three. There will only be two races on the Sunday, starting at 11.30am. There will be one discard if four or more races are sailed.

Standard entry for a GP14 member is £58 and includes:

A restaurant-standard two-course dinner on Saturday evening

Entertainment on Saturday evening

An event memento for all

And all the usual prizes

The late entry fee of £15 applies after midnight on Wednesday 28 June. Entry is through the association, details here

There will also be sea training on the Friday before the event for those pond sailors who want to find their sea legs! The training is supported by Exe Sails and the E Howard-Davies Memorial Fund. Entry costs £20 per boat for adults with reductions for youth sailors. Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and can be booked through the association.

All Super 8 events are discounted for youth helms and all youth boats with the Class working hard to encourage younger sailors into the fleet through dedicated training.