OK Open at Overy Staithe Sailing Club

by Duncan Ellis today at 8:13 pm 10-11 June 2017

The sun was shining and there was plenty of breeze on for the annual OK open at Overy Staithe Sailing Club over the weekend of the 10th and 11th June.

A select bunch of sailors gathered on the Saturday afternoon listening to the 25 knot gusts whistle down the river waiting for the tide to come in for the evening racing.

The tide did eventually arrive (just) and still with plenty of breeze on it was decided to sail inside the harbour for the evening and go out to sea in the morning.

Racing got underway with a start in the harbour entrance with the breeze on!

Richard 'Burt' Burton showed the fleet how to do it in race 1 in a very stylish t shirt with a little help from Alex Scoles sailing out to sea to the wrong mark letting new boy Duncan Ellis take 2nd and Pete Turner finishing in 3rd.

Race 2 got underway with a start inside the harbour and the breeze moderating slightly. This time Scoles remembered the course and took the win from Ellis with Burt in third who was testing the tidal heights of the harbour.

Sunday dawned with a little less breeze and a few hangovers. The fleet headed out to sea for the 7.30 start.

Again Burt won the best dressed award this time wearing his pyjamas to sail.

The first race of the day saw some excitement with Rodney Tidd getting a classic start leaving Scoles and Burton unable to make the line. They both quickly recovered with Burt taking the win followed by Scoles and Ellis.

The final race saw Scoles and Burt glued together around the race course with Burt taking the win and the meeting followed by Scoles with Ellis in 3rd.

Overall Results:

1st Richard Burton, GBR2183, 3pts
2nd Alex Scoles, GBR13, 5pts
3rd Duncan Ellis, GBR2189, 8pts
4th Pete Turner, GBR2059, 12pts
5th Rodney Tidd, GBR2178, 12pts
6th Thomas Squires, GBR02, 19pts

