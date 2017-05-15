Solo Eastern Area Open at Norfolk Broads Yacht Club
15 May 2017
Solos at Wroxham Broad © NBYC
Sunday saw Norfolk Broads Yacht Club host both a Solo Eastern Area Open and Norfolk Dinghy Open. A healthy turn-out of Solo visitors, from as far afield as the West Midlands, were greeted by 11mph winds, sunshine and the idyllic surroundings of Wroxham Broad.
The first race saw Simon Strode to round first and by considerable distance as he made a port flyer from the start line. It was then the local boats who moved up in the fleet, led by James Cully who took the first win, with Sam Woodcock in second and Matthew Frairy in third.
The second race was sailed back-to-back, the last round of which was sailed amongst the River Cruiser class which was also a spectacle for those visitors on the water! The lead changed hands between Jarvis Simpson and Woodcock with Woodcock eventually taking the win and Cully sailing though into second, and Jarvis in third.
Cully and Woodcock had equal points going into the last race. Woodcock rounded first and an early gybe on the wing mark saw Cully edge in front on the outside. The first downwind leg saw Cully fall foul of a gust on gybing which left Woodcock the task of staying upright to seal the win. Woodcock and Frairy fought it out, with some very close racing but it was Woodcock who lifted into the final mark before taking the bell and the Kigwema Trophy.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|Mallard II
|5704
|Sam Woodcock
|Wroxham
|‑2
|1
|1
|2
|2nd
|
|5515
|James Cully
|Wroxham
|1
|2
|(DNF)
|3
|3rd
|Penny
|5586
|Mathew Frary
|Wroxham
|3
|‑4
|2
|5
|4th
|Petronas
|5406
|Jarvis Simpson
|Brightlingsea
|4
|3
|‑6
|7
|5th
|
|5318
|Bob Suggitt
|Barnt Green
|(DSQ)
|5
|3
|8
|6th
|Myobisaw
|5001
|Peter Mathews
|Waveny & Oulton
|5
|‑7
|5
|10
|7th
|
|5472
|Robert Hawkins
|Hickling Broad
|6
|6
|‑8
|12
|8th
|
|5497
|Steven Bishop
|Girton SC
|‑9
|8
|4
|12
|9th
|Fenella
|5659
|Chris Hanson
|Wroxham
|8
|‑9
|7
|15
|10th
|Rozel
|5648
|Simon Strode
|Rollesby Broad
|7
|‑11
|9
|16
|11th
|Suki
|5443
|John Saddlington
|Rollesby Broad SC
|‑10
|10
|10
|20
|12th
|Eleni Calypso
|5476
|Jamie Campbell
|Wroxham
|11
|(DNF)
|DNF
|24
|13th
|
|5123
|Paul Warnes
|Rollesby Broad SC
|(DNF)
|12
|DNC
|26
