Solo Eastern Area Open at Norfolk Broads Yacht Club

by Godfrey Clark today at 8:22 am 15 May 2017
Solos at Wroxham Broad © NBYC

Sunday saw Norfolk Broads Yacht Club host both a Solo Eastern Area Open and Norfolk Dinghy Open. A healthy turn-out of Solo visitors, from as far afield as the West Midlands, were greeted by 11mph winds, sunshine and the idyllic surroundings of Wroxham Broad.

The first race saw Simon Strode to round first and by considerable distance as he made a port flyer from the start line. It was then the local boats who moved up in the fleet, led by James Cully who took the first win, with Sam Woodcock in second and Matthew Frairy in third.

The second race was sailed back-to-back, the last round of which was sailed amongst the River Cruiser class which was also a spectacle for those visitors on the water! The lead changed hands between Jarvis Simpson and Woodcock with Woodcock eventually taking the win and Cully sailing though into second, and Jarvis in third.

Cully and Woodcock had equal points going into the last race. Woodcock rounded first and an early gybe on the wing mark saw Cully edge in front on the outside. The first downwind leg saw Cully fall foul of a gust on gybing which left Woodcock the task of staying upright to seal the win. Woodcock and Frairy fought it out, with some very close racing but it was Woodcock who lifted into the final mark before taking the bell and the Kigwema Trophy.

Overall Results:

PosBoat NameSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1stMallard II5704Sam WoodcockWroxham‑2112
2nd 5515James CullyWroxham12(DNF)3
3rdPenny5586Mathew FraryWroxham3‑425
4thPetronas5406Jarvis SimpsonBrightlingsea43‑67
5th 5318Bob SuggittBarnt Green(DSQ)538
6thMyobisaw5001Peter MathewsWaveny & Oulton5‑7510
7th 5472Robert HawkinsHickling Broad66‑812
8th 5497Steven BishopGirton SC‑98412
9thFenella5659Chris HansonWroxham8‑9715
10thRozel5648Simon StrodeRollesby Broad7‑11916
11thSuki5443John SaddlingtonRollesby Broad SC‑10101020
12thEleni Calypso5476Jamie CampbellWroxham11(DNF)DNF24
13th 5123Paul WarnesRollesby Broad SC(DNF)12DNC26
