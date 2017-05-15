Solo Eastern Area Open at Norfolk Broads Yacht Club

Solos at Wroxham Broad © NBYC Solos at Wroxham Broad © NBYC

by Godfrey Clark today at 8:22 am

Sunday saw Norfolk Broads Yacht Club host both a Solo Eastern Area Open and Norfolk Dinghy Open. A healthy turn-out of Solo visitors, from as far afield as the West Midlands, were greeted by 11mph winds, sunshine and the idyllic surroundings of Wroxham Broad.

The first race saw Simon Strode to round first and by considerable distance as he made a port flyer from the start line. It was then the local boats who moved up in the fleet, led by James Cully who took the first win, with Sam Woodcock in second and Matthew Frairy in third.

The second race was sailed back-to-back, the last round of which was sailed amongst the River Cruiser class which was also a spectacle for those visitors on the water! The lead changed hands between Jarvis Simpson and Woodcock with Woodcock eventually taking the win and Cully sailing though into second, and Jarvis in third.

Cully and Woodcock had equal points going into the last race. Woodcock rounded first and an early gybe on the wing mark saw Cully edge in front on the outside. The first downwind leg saw Cully fall foul of a gust on gybing which left Woodcock the task of staying upright to seal the win. Woodcock and Frairy fought it out, with some very close racing but it was Woodcock who lifted into the final mark before taking the bell and the Kigwema Trophy.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Name Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st Mallard II 5704 Sam Woodcock Wroxham ‑2 1 1 2 2nd 5515 James Cully Wroxham 1 2 (DNF) 3 3rd Penny 5586 Mathew Frary Wroxham 3 ‑4 2 5 4th Petronas 5406 Jarvis Simpson Brightlingsea 4 3 ‑6 7 5th 5318 Bob Suggitt Barnt Green (DSQ) 5 3 8 6th Myobisaw 5001 Peter Mathews Waveny & Oulton 5 ‑7 5 10 7th 5472 Robert Hawkins Hickling Broad 6 6 ‑8 12 8th 5497 Steven Bishop Girton SC ‑9 8 4 12 9th Fenella 5659 Chris Hanson Wroxham 8 ‑9 7 15 10th Rozel 5648 Simon Strode Rollesby Broad 7 ‑11 9 16 11th Suki 5443 John Saddlington Rollesby Broad SC ‑10 10 10 20 12th Eleni Calypso 5476 Jamie Campbell Wroxham 11 (DNF) DNF 24 13th 5123 Paul Warnes Rollesby Broad SC (DNF) 12 DNC 26