More opportunities to get on the water with the RYA's Summer of Sailing

by Susie Nation-Grainger today at 5:13 pm 12 June 2017
RYA's Summer of Sailing © Emily Whiting

With longer days and warmer weather, there's never been a better time to be inspired to get out on the water. Following the success of RYA Push the Boat Out, the RYA once again are offering a whole summer of sailing with opportunities for everyone to get afloat.

From June to September, there are some 50 free or very low cost sailing and windsurfing taster sessions taking place across the country. Supported by the RYA, these events will provide the chance to discover what it's like to get out on the water and to sample life at a local club or training centre.

"The Try Sailing events were really popular last year so we are delighted to be able to offer these again this summer. Sailing is a fantastic outdoor activity that can be enjoyed with your whole family, with friends or on your own" explains RYA Director of Sport Development Alistair Dickson.

"Whether you've sailed before or you are a complete beginner, sailing is a sport for all. Many sailing venues taking part have recently benefitted from substantial investment to improve their facilities and have boats and equipment available so if you want to continue to sail or windsurf after your taster session you don't even need to own a boat or board".

Find your nearest taster session here.

Visit www.rya.org.uk/startboating to find everything you need to know to kick start your sailing adventure.

