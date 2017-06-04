K1 Open at Rutland Sailing Club

by Alan Russell today at 5:04 pm

A fine weekend greeted K1 sailors to Rutland, starting with a convivial steak evening on Friday. Saturday turned out to be one of those few summer days with plenty of sunshine and a good breeze.

The first race had Alan Russell first at the windward mark following a good port end start. He was followed by David Hume whose superior boat speed saw him pass Alan on the reach. They were followed by Don Spencer and David Pritchett, which is how the order remained for the duration.

In the second Saturday race, it was David Hume who led at the windward mark and remained in first place thereafter. Alan followed closely on his heels, again stretching out from Don and David Pritchett. Unfortunately, The leading David missed the finishing line, allowing Alan to sneak into second place.

The wind and sun remained for the last race of the day and again it was David Hume who led the field throughout, but finding the finishing gate this time. He was followed by Alan and David Pritchett managed to beat Don to the finish line.

In the evening we joined the Flying Fifteens in an Indian buffet to celebrate 70 years of Flying Fifteen sailing.

On day two the wind had strengthen and we were joined by Jeff Vanderbroght who led the way in the first race after a good start, followed by David Hume and Alan, then David Pritchett and Don. The second race saw an increasing wind and David Hume managed to pass Jeff to gain another first, leaving the next three places to Alan, Don and Ian Kline. The last race had a strong force 5 which caused minor damage and hence some retirements but David caught well in the conditions and kept Jeff behind him to gain yet another first.

The whole weekend was shared with Flying Fifteens, which worked well for both fleets. To reduce waiting times between races the Fifteens normally had one more lap than the K1s.

Overall Results:

1st David Hume (Broxbourne SC)

2nd Alan Russell (Rutland SC)

3rd Don Spencer (Ogston SC)

4th David Pritchett (Rutland SC)

5th Jeff Vanderbroght (Lyme Regis SC)

6th Mike Morgan (Rutland SC)

7th Tony Abbey (Rutland SC)

8th Ian Klyne (Datchet Water SC)

9th David Baggett (Rutland SC)

Thanks are due to the team at Rutland who provided excellent courses, catering, and of course, the weather.