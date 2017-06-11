Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Product Feature
Seldén PBB60 SINGLE/BECKET BLOCK
Seldén PBB60 SINGLE/BECKET BLOCK

Boats for sale

Phantom 1220
located in Stourbridge

Phantom Eastern Series Open at Creeksea Sailing Club

by Chris Roberts today at 3:19 pm 10-11 June 2017

Thirteen boats contested the third event in the Phantom Class Eastern Series at Creeksea Sailing Club near Burnham on Crouch over the weekend of 10th and 11th June.

The weather was beautiful with clear blue skies but the wind was a steady 20 knots with larger gusts of up to 30 knots at times. Blowing from a broadly Southerly direction this meant that the conditions were even more like those being witnessed in Bermuda with a close fetch to a windward mark followed by a very fast up river reach to the famous "Cliff / Canewdon" stretch of river which swings to the south giving a hard beat in wind over tide conditions.

Race Officers Edwin and Pat Buckley set the fleet off on time for two back to back races before lunch and despite the potential risks of a short first leg to the windward mark the fleet were soon disappearing from view to tackle the tough conditions on the upper reaches of the river.

Following a great start Phil Longley made no mistakes to set his stamp on the event with a good win ahead of Ben Falat and Rod Thorpe.

The second race had three fewer boats start due to gear failure and fatigue and it was again hotly contested between Ben Falat, Rod Thorpe and Phil Longley who finished in that order.

As the wind had continued to rise during the second race it was decided that the proposed third race should be postponed and added to the planned three races for the following day.

After a night at the local fleet sponsors - the Polash Indian restaurant - the sailors were a little apprehensive at the news that three back to back races were scheduled for an earlier start time of 10am to avoid the forecast rising winds.

The wind had swung a little more to the South and the first leg was therefore a very fast reach to Cliff and a beat up river before returning to the club line. Whilst not a foiling class more than one boat was seen to take off on this long reach with fairly predictable results!

Creeksea Phantom Eastern Series Open - photo © Alan Shrimplin
Creeksea Phantom Eastern Series Open - photo © Alan Shrimplin

Chris Roberts took the first race win ahead of Phil Longley and an improving Roger Smith. The second race was won by Phil Longley ahead of Tim Gold and Roberts. The third race was won by Longley ahead of Roberts and Gold.

As the sailors were by now looking tired and the wind was forecast to rise further the final race was abandoned.

This sealed the event for Phil Longley the Phantom Class Chairman and the fleet was delighted to see him record his first Open Meeting win. Next weekend the fleet moves on to Stone Sailing Club to battle it out on Longley's home water and a good fleet is expected at this popular event.

Overall Results: (top five)

1st Phil Longley, 1433 (Stone Sailing Club)
2nd Chris Roberts, 1395 (Creeksea Sailing Club)
3rd Tim Gold, 1264 (CreekseaSailing Club)
4th Rod Thorpe, 1439 (CreekseaSailing Club)
5th Olly Moon, 1204 (Creeksea Sailing Club)

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

East Lothian YC Annual Regatta
72 dinghies take part in North Berwick East Lothian Yacht Club, based in North Berwick, held their annual open regatta on the weekend 3rd & 4th June 2017. A total of 72 sailing dinghies took part, with 54 visiting boats and 18 from the home club. Posted on 5 Jun Phantoms at Shoreham
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 5 A fleet of 12 keen Phantom racers came to drift as fast as they could over the race course on the late May Bank Holiday weekend. A few arrived early on the Saturday for a BBQ and a beer. Posted on 2 Jun Phantoms at Shoreham preview
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 5 Optimum Time Watches Southern Series Phantom Open Meeting Round 5 to be held at Shoreham SC on the 28th and 29th of May. The club will be running Phantom class racing alongside club racing with a separate start for Phantoms. Posted on 24 May Phantoms at Fishers Green
Eastern Areas Series event The Phantom class made their second visit to Fishers Green SC in the picturesque Lea Valley Park on Sat 6th May as part of their Eastern Area series and were joined by the Comets as a regular event on their Southern area series. Posted on 10 May Phantoms at Lee on Solent
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 4 The Southern fleet headed to Lee on Solent for the 4th event in the SW Traveller Series. On Saturday Simon Hawkes ran some excellent training for half a dozen of us. Posted on 9 May Phantoms at Lee on Solent preview
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 4 The plan is for Simon Hawkes to run Phantom training on Saturday afternoon and to have boats rigged for 1.30 and go through set up sail shape etc. and then some on the water coaching. Posted on 1 May Phantoms at Frensham Pond
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 3 And so to the 2017 edition of hard fought racing for the very prestigious Frensham Phantom Pie Platter. The forecast was not good and perhaps put a few off attending with very variable wind strengths depending upon the source... Posted on 24 Apr Phantoms at Frensham preview
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 3 The forecast is thankfully calmer than last year and the lighter winds might even give us a chance to halt the excellent run of series wins by Super Simon Hawkes! Another fairly central location at a very welcoming club. Posted on 19 Apr Phantoms at Island Barn
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 2 The forecast of strong winds did not put off 18 sailors for round 2 of the travellers' series. One rigged then thought better of it so 17 started the first race, not all finished. Posted on 15 Apr Paignton POSH to be held on 6-7 May
Sixth running of Paignton's flagship event for singlehanders 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for single-handers: POSH. This is the only BIG single hander event in the south-west for mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 down to how fast would you like sir?! Posted on 14 Apr

Upcoming Events

Shustoke SC Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Grafham Water SC Phantom Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy