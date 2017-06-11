Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Rooster Poly Pro Legs
Rooster Poly Pro Legs

North West Junior Travellers at Bassenthwaite Sailing Club

by William Carruthers today at 1:29 pm 10-11 June 2017

Over the weekend of 10-11 June Bassenthwaite Sailing Club held a multi fleet open meeting, mainly for junior sailors, generally sailing single handed boats. The two main events being held were the North West Junior Travellers Trophy and the RS Tera Northern Championship. Entrants came from as far afield as Loch Lomond to the north, and Llandudno to the south, so the onsite camping was very popular.

With 77 sailors in 65 boats in six fleets racing over two courses, plenty of wind from the SE, and some rain to boot, it was certain to be a busy weekend. Fortunately the morning rain had stopped, and the wind eased, by the time the ODs took to the water to set the courses. As soon as the ODs were ready, the competitors were allowed to launch, and the wind increased with a few boats capsizing before racing commenced.

The wind did ease soon after, but it constantly swung through 20-30 degrees, seemingly around different sides of Sale Fell, leading to different biases on the beat at different times.

In the first race there was good, consistent sailing by many, with only a few retirements following the early capsizes.

The wind shifted more to the SW just as the 2nd race started, but this time it didn't swing back again as it had earlier, instead the fleets had to contend with brief squalls passing through. As the race continued, the squalls were more prolonged and caused various capsizes so the OD opted to shorten the course slightly early while conditions were still sailable. As the boats were finishing conditions continued to deteriorate and rescue crews worked hard taking sailors from numerous capsized boats which were recovered later.

After a short break once all were ashore, with no sign of an early abatement in the conditions, it was decided to postpone further racing until Sunday. At least the sun was shining at last!

The blustery winds continued through Saturday night; on Sunday morning the ODs went on to the course area to check sailing conditions, but the gusty wind remained too strong to consider racing, even after an hour's postponement, so the outstanding races were cancelled.

A generous range of glassware, and various bags of chocolate, were awarded to lots of successful sailors by Commodore Robin Dawson.

Overall Results:

PosSail_NoHelmCrewClubR1R2Pts
RS Feva
1st5625Tom BurkeOlivia RawlinsonConiston SC213
2nd2052Catriona ForrestEvie TynanDalgety Bay SC134
3rd5624Aidan DunnAbigail CarrickLoch Lomond325
4th53Finn DunnGregor ClarkLoch LomondDNCDNC14
4th6106Ben LeffekBen DeardenDalgety Bay SC / Ripon SCDNCDNC14
4th701Jacob DinHarriet WoodHollingworth Lake SCDNCDNC14
Topper
1st46303Lorcan Knowles Leigh & Lowton SC314
2nd47303Isabel Wallwork Redesmere224
3rd47536Oliver Mills Pennine SC448
4th47266Tom Platt Bolton7310
5th44902Douglas Lamb Chester6511
6th47264Rachael McCluskey  5611
7th47743Brandon Banner Leigh & Lowton SC1DNC16
8th47393William Burbedge Chester10717
9th40736Ryan Hart Budworth9817
10th48079George Welsh Chester111021
11th47851Rebecca Isbell Chester13922
12th47636Alexander Baird Sheffield Viking SC8DNC23
13th37488Mary‑Anne Beacock Coniston SC121123
14th44682Faye Crook JumblesDNCDNC30
Mirror
1st69614Ian PrestonHannah PrestonBassenthwaite SC415
2nd70806Sandy SimpsonDouglas SimpsonBassenthwaite SC1DNC8
3rd70466Andy SmithLilly Smith & Gracie BullenBassenthwaite SC2DNC9
4th56398Jonathan BullenHenry BullenBassenthwaite SC3DNF10
5th70352Simon JaramCharlotte JaramBassenthwaite SC5DNC12
6th70391Mark Ninnim Bassenthwaite SCDNFDNC14
RS Tera Pro
1st2821Theo Stewart Windermere School112
2nd3025Tatiana Dickinson DRSC224
3rd1316Josh Manning Rydal336
4th2879Eilish Graham DRSC549
5th2111Beth Miller Ripon SC4DNC11
6th2628Edward Smith Ripon SC6DNF13
RS Tera Sport
1st2602Oliver Rayner Ripon SC145
2nd2950James Johnson Windermere School235
3rd1851Thomas Donald DRSC729
4th3257Esme Barraclough Ripon SC9110
5th1922Fflur Pierce Rydal Penrhos/Llandudno3DNC24
6th3159William Bailey Ripon SC4RET25
7th2969Felix Stewart Windermere School5DNF26
8th2603Matthew Rayner Ripon SC6DNC27
9th2154Tilda Brayshay Ripon SC8DNC29
10th2365Max Rawlinson Coniston10DNF31
11th2968Tom Johnson Windermere School11DNC32
12th3222James Armstrong THYC / Ripon SC12DNF33
13th2429Daniel Smith Ripon SC13DNC34
14th1692Ciaran O'Donnell South Windermere SC14DNC35
15th2153Holly Brayshay Ripon SC15DNF36
16th2353John Bridgeman LLSC & CSC16DNF37
17th2357Keira Luke Llandudno/Rydal PenrhosDNCDNC42
17th2612Freddie MacLaverty Llandudno/Rydal SchoolDNCDNC42
17th1948Jessica Peeters RiponDNCDNC42
17th2175Orla Barraclough Ripon SCDNCDNC42
NWJTT Fleet
1stLaser 4.7 206331Will Rowland Leigh & Lowton SC & CSC112
2ndLaser Radial 207703Tom Brindley Redesmere325
3rdLaser 4.7 191313Adam Din Hollingworth Lake SC235
4thLaser 4.7 198822Owen O'Donnell South Windermere SC448
5thOptimist 4948Chloe Mills Pennine7512
6thRS 200 15Ethan Dawson Bassenthwaite SC6612
7thLaser 4.7 193725Drew Gibbons West Kirkby5813
8thLaser Radial 165280James Abbatt South Windermere SC / Ullswater YC9716
9thLaser Radial 201124Alison Hughes Chester8DNF22
10thTOPAZ 1236Kieron Freer  10DNC24
11thOptimist 5243Ben Welfare Leigh & Lowton SCDNCDNC28
11thOptimist 797Louise Bridgeman Leigh & Lowton SC & CSCDNCDNC28
11thLaser 4.7 172810Lauren Chadwick Hollingworth LakeDNCDNC28
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Toppers at Chipstead
23 sailors, including one visitor from Devon Twenty-three Topper sailors gathered on the Saturday morning, including one visitor from Devon, for the annual Chipstead Topper Open Meeting. Posted on 11 Jun Celebrating 3 year partnership
At The One Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week Bassenthwaite Sailing Club is delighted to announce their annual partnership with The Lakes Distillery for the third year. The Sailing Club's ONE Bass week will be held from 5th – 13th August on Bassenthwaite Lake and plans are well underway. Posted on 10 Jun The RS Feva's Journey to the America's Cup
Featuring in the America's Cup Junior Endeavour Regatta The America's Cup is the world's most prestigious sailing event and RS Sailing is extremely proud to be a part of the 2017 spectacle with the RS Feva featuring in the America's Cup Junior Endeavour Regatta. Posted on 8 Jun Stride Treglown Topper Welsh Championship
A weekend of fun at Llandegfedd When my parents suggested a trip to Llandegfedd for the Welsh Nationals as we weren't sailing anywhere else I thought, "why not". Some of my friends had said they were already going and another weekend of racing and socialising with them is always fun. Posted on 6 Jun Sailing into June at RS Sailing
Get on the water in time for summer If you're interested in getting out on the water in time for summer, but worried delivery times might delay you, don't worry! We are stocked and ready to go. All you need to do is go here, fill out the form, and we'll get back to you asap. Posted on 4 Jun Salcombe Junior Regatta
Near perfect conditions on Thursday Near perfect conditions greeted the forty young sailors who made the wise decision to compete in this year's Salcombe Yacht Club's Junior Open on Thursday 1st June. Posted on 3 Jun Toppers at Peterhead
Patience pays off for Scottish travellers Fourteen Toppers arrived at Peterhead Sailing Club on 20th May to be greeted by grey skies, poor visibility and rain, little option but the sailing to be postponed as there was no consistent breeze. Posted on 2 Jun Toppers at Poole preview
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 3 The third of the 2017 Southern Topper Traveller series events is now just over one week away to be held at Poole YC in Dorset on Sunday 11th June. Open coaching will also take place the day before the traveller itself on Saturday 10th June. Posted on 1 Jun PA Consulting UK RS Feva Nationals
222 sailors descend on 'Torbados' 222 sailors from around the country descend on Sunny Torbay aka Torbados for what was set to be a superb 4 days of racing. The event set to have 2 days, 6 races of qualifying and then the all-important Championship series with a further 6 races scheduled. Posted on 1 Jun Club Racing vs. Circuit Racing
Charlie South on the pros and cons In 2016 / 2017 I moved from the Topper to racing the Laser Radial. I'd sailed the Laser a bit before, but it was a big change! I thought I'd write a few things on the pros and cons of attending open circuit racing vs. spending time at your home club Posted on 29 May

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite Sailing Club Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite Sailing Club- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite Sailing Club Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite Sailing Club- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite Sailing Club Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite Sailing Club- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite Sailing Club Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite Sailing Club- 29 Jul Bassenthwaite Sailing Club Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite Sailing Club- 1 Aug to 13 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy