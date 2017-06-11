North West Junior Travellers at Bassenthwaite Sailing Club

by William Carruthers today at 1:29 pm

Over the weekend of 10-11 June Bassenthwaite Sailing Club held a multi fleet open meeting, mainly for junior sailors, generally sailing single handed boats. The two main events being held were the North West Junior Travellers Trophy and the RS Tera Northern Championship. Entrants came from as far afield as Loch Lomond to the north, and Llandudno to the south, so the onsite camping was very popular.

With 77 sailors in 65 boats in six fleets racing over two courses, plenty of wind from the SE, and some rain to boot, it was certain to be a busy weekend. Fortunately the morning rain had stopped, and the wind eased, by the time the ODs took to the water to set the courses. As soon as the ODs were ready, the competitors were allowed to launch, and the wind increased with a few boats capsizing before racing commenced.

The wind did ease soon after, but it constantly swung through 20-30 degrees, seemingly around different sides of Sale Fell, leading to different biases on the beat at different times.

In the first race there was good, consistent sailing by many, with only a few retirements following the early capsizes.

The wind shifted more to the SW just as the 2nd race started, but this time it didn't swing back again as it had earlier, instead the fleets had to contend with brief squalls passing through. As the race continued, the squalls were more prolonged and caused various capsizes so the OD opted to shorten the course slightly early while conditions were still sailable. As the boats were finishing conditions continued to deteriorate and rescue crews worked hard taking sailors from numerous capsized boats which were recovered later.

After a short break once all were ashore, with no sign of an early abatement in the conditions, it was decided to postpone further racing until Sunday. At least the sun was shining at last!

The blustery winds continued through Saturday night; on Sunday morning the ODs went on to the course area to check sailing conditions, but the gusty wind remained too strong to consider racing, even after an hour's postponement, so the outstanding races were cancelled.

A generous range of glassware, and various bags of chocolate, were awarded to lots of successful sailors by Commodore Robin Dawson.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail_No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 Pts RS Feva 1st 5625 Tom Burke Olivia Rawlinson Coniston SC 2 1 3 2nd 2052 Catriona Forrest Evie Tynan Dalgety Bay SC 1 3 4 3rd 5624 Aidan Dunn Abigail Carrick Loch Lomond 3 2 5 4th 53 Finn Dunn Gregor Clark Loch Lomond DNC DNC 14 4th 6106 Ben Leffek Ben Dearden Dalgety Bay SC / Ripon SC DNC DNC 14 4th 701 Jacob Din Harriet Wood Hollingworth Lake SC DNC DNC 14 Topper 1st 46303 Lorcan Knowles Leigh & Lowton SC 3 1 4 2nd 47303 Isabel Wallwork Redesmere 2 2 4 3rd 47536 Oliver Mills Pennine SC 4 4 8 4th 47266 Tom Platt Bolton 7 3 10 5th 44902 Douglas Lamb Chester 6 5 11 6th 47264 Rachael McCluskey 5 6 11 7th 47743 Brandon Banner Leigh & Lowton SC 1 DNC 16 8th 47393 William Burbedge Chester 10 7 17 9th 40736 Ryan Hart Budworth 9 8 17 10th 48079 George Welsh Chester 11 10 21 11th 47851 Rebecca Isbell Chester 13 9 22 12th 47636 Alexander Baird Sheffield Viking SC 8 DNC 23 13th 37488 Mary‑Anne Beacock Coniston SC 12 11 23 14th 44682 Faye Crook Jumbles DNC DNC 30 Mirror 1st 69614 Ian Preston Hannah Preston Bassenthwaite SC 4 1 5 2nd 70806 Sandy Simpson Douglas Simpson Bassenthwaite SC 1 DNC 8 3rd 70466 Andy Smith Lilly Smith & Gracie Bullen Bassenthwaite SC 2 DNC 9 4th 56398 Jonathan Bullen Henry Bullen Bassenthwaite SC 3 DNF 10 5th 70352 Simon Jaram Charlotte Jaram Bassenthwaite SC 5 DNC 12 6th 70391 Mark Ninnim Bassenthwaite SC DNF DNC 14 RS Tera Pro 1st 2821 Theo Stewart Windermere School 1 1 2 2nd 3025 Tatiana Dickinson DRSC 2 2 4 3rd 1316 Josh Manning Rydal 3 3 6 4th 2879 Eilish Graham DRSC 5 4 9 5th 2111 Beth Miller Ripon SC 4 DNC 11 6th 2628 Edward Smith Ripon SC 6 DNF 13 RS Tera Sport 1st 2602 Oliver Rayner Ripon SC 1 4 5 2nd 2950 James Johnson Windermere School 2 3 5 3rd 1851 Thomas Donald DRSC 7 2 9 4th 3257 Esme Barraclough Ripon SC 9 1 10 5th 1922 Fflur Pierce Rydal Penrhos/Llandudno 3 DNC 24 6th 3159 William Bailey Ripon SC 4 RET 25 7th 2969 Felix Stewart Windermere School 5 DNF 26 8th 2603 Matthew Rayner Ripon SC 6 DNC 27 9th 2154 Tilda Brayshay Ripon SC 8 DNC 29 10th 2365 Max Rawlinson Coniston 10 DNF 31 11th 2968 Tom Johnson Windermere School 11 DNC 32 12th 3222 James Armstrong THYC / Ripon SC 12 DNF 33 13th 2429 Daniel Smith Ripon SC 13 DNC 34 14th 1692 Ciaran O'Donnell South Windermere SC 14 DNC 35 15th 2153 Holly Brayshay Ripon SC 15 DNF 36 16th 2353 John Bridgeman LLSC & CSC 16 DNF 37 17th 2357 Keira Luke Llandudno/Rydal Penrhos DNC DNC 42 17th 2612 Freddie MacLaverty Llandudno/Rydal School DNC DNC 42 17th 1948 Jessica Peeters Ripon DNC DNC 42 17th 2175 Orla Barraclough Ripon SC DNC DNC 42 NWJTT Fleet 1st Laser 4.7 206331 Will Rowland Leigh & Lowton SC & CSC 1 1 2 2nd Laser Radial 207703 Tom Brindley Redesmere 3 2 5 3rd Laser 4.7 191313 Adam Din Hollingworth Lake SC 2 3 5 4th Laser 4.7 198822 Owen O'Donnell South Windermere SC 4 4 8 5th Optimist 4948 Chloe Mills Pennine 7 5 12 6th RS 200 15 Ethan Dawson Bassenthwaite SC 6 6 12 7th Laser 4.7 193725 Drew Gibbons West Kirkby 5 8 13 8th Laser Radial 165280 James Abbatt South Windermere SC / Ullswater YC 9 7 16 9th Laser Radial 201124 Alison Hughes Chester 8 DNF 22 10th TOPAZ 1236 Kieron Freer 10 DNC 24 11th Optimist 5243 Ben Welfare Leigh & Lowton SC DNC DNC 28 11th Optimist 797 Louise Bridgeman Leigh & Lowton SC & CSC DNC DNC 28 11th Laser 4.7 172810 Lauren Chadwick Hollingworth Lake DNC DNC 28