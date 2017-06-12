Please select your home edition
Edition
MS Amlin 2017 Name Change 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Kestrel Cover
Rain and Sun Kestrel Cover

27th Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta - Overall

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 10:24 am 10-12 June 2017

Racing wrapped up along the north-east edge of the vast expanse of Port Phillip at the 27th Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta with a third and final light air day for the Queen's Birthday public holiday, Monday June 12, 2017.

A minor delay preceded a last start in light northerly winds for the two divisions fighting for final points across various handicap scoring systems.

In AMS division one results, Elyse Rattray-Guevara and Kat Wotherspoon's Melges 32 Envyus representing the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia led from the outset and closed out the series by two points from the Colleen Darcey skippered Archambault 35 Absolut (Derwent Sailing Squadron). Third was Jungle Juice.

Wotherspoon helmed Envyus for the series' second half, a different experience for the Cherub sailor from Lane Cove 12ft Sailing Skiff Club who summed up the regatta: "The highlight for us was that last race; I feel the whole team worked really well together. We had talked about the boat being a handful in heavy winds so we got really lucky as the breeze is coming up this afternoon. We wanted good starts and clean air and once we got away it all worked out. I'll be back next year if I can; it was a really great weekend."

AMS division two top honours went to the Townsville crew of Imaginer on a countback from their clubmates on another S80, Good Question. On the delivery trip back to Sandringham Yacht Club Imaginer's skipper Renee Cordingley said, "Thanks to the Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron for a great regatta. We definitely didn't expect to do as well as we did. I am a dinghy sailor so one design is what I love; between that and the light weather I was in my element!"

Absolut second in AMS div 2 and first IRC div 1 at the Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta - photo © Bruno Cocozza
Absolut second in AMS div 2 and first IRC div 1 at the Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta - photo © Bruno Cocozza

For those boats racing under IRC handicap, final series results put Absolut in the division one box seat from the Monica Jones skippered Jungle Juice, an Adams 10 sailing under the host club's burgee.

First in IRC division two was Tasmanian skipper Judi Marshall and her Recycled Reputation crew sailing for the Townsville Sailing Club with a combined Queensland and Tassie crew.

Series stalwart Sabina Rosser, who has competed at every AWKR since inception, skippered the S80 Mood Indigo into second place overall, first and second decided on a countback following arbitration. Before racing Rosser spoke about her monumental AWKR innings spanning 27 years, see the video here. Third in division was Karen Koedyk's Rock N Roll representing Western Australia's Royal Perth Yacht Club.

Sabina Rosser (left) and Mood Indigo at the Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta - photo © Bruno Cocozza
Sabina Rosser (left) and Mood Indigo at the Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta - photo © Bruno Cocozza

Tough class racing over six races in the 11-strong S80 division produced a close set of top three scores. Despite a solid crack at the top place by the Kiwi crew on Escape, Townsville's Imaginer crew held off the international challenge by one point in the one design results. Third was Deb Parker's Jack Tar from Hobsons Bay Yacht Club.

Some of the crew off Escape, which represented the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club, have been waking up at 3am daily to watch the America's Cup Playoff Finals then going racing all day. They are thrilled that as of Monday morning Melbourne time the Kiwis have four wins against two in the first to five knockout, and today they sent messages of support to the team and in particular TYPBC clubmate Peter Burling, the AC helmsman they've known since he was a boy sailing on the Bay of Plenty. See video.

S80 Recyled Reputation first in IRC div 2 at the Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta - photo © Bruno Cocozza
S80 Recyled Reputation first in IRC div 2 at the Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta - photo © Bruno Cocozza

Finally, EHC division one and division two honours went to Sally Crowley's Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron crew on the J122 Javelin and Maria Ferrario's Escape respectively.

Organising committee spokesperson and immediate past RMYS Commodore Janet Dean was delighted with the turnout and the winding-back of weather compared to the last couple of years. "It was dry and sunny instead of the heavy airs we've had in the last few years. We've noticed a high number of returnees bringing new crew and the spirit of competition and camaraderie was outstanding as always. Thanks to all the owners who loaned boats and the volunteers who made the regatta possible," Dean added.

Competitors gathered at the RMYS in the late afternoon for the final presentation and cocktail party before the local sailors farewelled new friends and the many interstate and one international team prepared to board planes back to their hometowns, telling tales of tricky on-water competition, great hospitality and lots of laughs.

Major sponsors of this year's AWKR included Logie-Smith Lanyon Lawyers, Engine Property Group and Solid Group and the 2017 women's regatta supported Sailors with disABILITIES.

www.awkr.com.au

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta day 2
Melges envy and Townsville triumph Day two of the Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta looked like a fizzer mid-morning, only good for rafting-up and dolphin spotting until a light southerly breeze set the wheels in motion. Posted on 11 Jun Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta preview
To be sailed at Port Phillip Bay on 10-12 June Women crews representing five states and the Northern Territory could experience dicey winter conditions, from near-to-nil breeze up to a 30 knot icy blast from the southern ocean when they line up for the annual Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta. Posted on 28 May Club Marine Series finale
Wet and wild at Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron Yesterday was the final race day of the 2017 Club Marine Series and was hosted by the Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron. To finish the series on a high a fresh 20- 25 knots was seen across the bay but were welcomed as there were flat seas and blue skies! Posted on 10 Apr Jennifer Goldsmith Perpetual Trophy
Port Phillip Women's Championship Series day 3 Race day three of the Port Phillip Women's Championship Series was hosted by Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron on Sunday, 19 March. Also known as the Jennifer Goldsmith Perpetual Trophy this race is open to any yacht but must be skipped by a female helm. Posted on 21 Mar Volunteers: the source of energy
Critical to events such as Sailing World Cup Melbourne Energy is not something that can always be measured, but the strength and vitality that so many volunteers in sailing bring to the events that and clubs that they help out is an amazing resource that is critical to events. Posted on 7 Dec 2016 Video interviews from the Sailing World Cup Final
Talking to two very different successful coaches I took the opportunity today on the first official day of racing at the Sailing World Cup Final in Melbourne to talk to two coaches about how they are preparing their sailors. Posted on 6 Dec 2016 Sixty years to the day
Looking back at the Melbourne Olympic Games On 5 December 1956, the Melbourne Olympic Games sailing competition drew to a close with some tense final races across the five classes. Posted on 5 Dec 2016 2016/17 Club Marine Series Day 3
Summer arrives in Melbourne Summer has arrived in Melbourne and with it brings hot wind and strong breezes. This was seen yesterday, December 3, when day three of the Club Marine Series took place, the final race of 2016 before the Christmas break is due. Posted on 3 Dec 2016 Olympians launch 2016 Sailing World Cup Final
Less than three weeks to go With less than 3 weeks until Australia's largest Olympic and Invited class regatta hits the waters of Port Phillip Bay, the event organisers are excited with the participation from international and national sailors. Posted on 15 Nov 2016 World Cup Final places available by request
The chance to race in Melbourne in December The first offer to be part of the Sailing World Cup Final, Melbourne in December made to the top 20 ranked in each Olympic class by the world sailing body has reaped high calibre entries from multiple countries. Posted on 14 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy