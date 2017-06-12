La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Day 3: Meandering Monday Morning

by La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro today at 8:55 am

The fleet of the 48th edition of La Solitaire URGO le Figaro have been slowly clocking up the miles and are now 75 miles from the Cardinale l'Occidentale de Sein, it continues to be a long leg with the majority of the fleet on port tack averaging just 7 knots.

Sébastien Simon (Brittagne-Crédit Mutuel Performance) still leads the fleet of Figarists' having slightly increased the gap between himself and second place Martin Le Pape (Skipper Macif 2017) with 1.34 miles. Today, the sailors prepare their approach to the coast of Brittany which will take the sailors into familiar waters once having navigated the prohibited zones, today could well be an important day!

Still sailing on a long port tack across the Bay of Biscay and working their way to the north east of the turning mark the fleet has slowly overnight fallen in line. In the light breeze of the last 24hrs the Figaros have demanded constant attention from their sailors, "I think about the day's program and there's going to be work! We will not have to make a mistake, it's a big day" Charlie Dalin (Macif 2015) said this morning whilst holding 6th place at the 5h check in.

In the central group Justine Mettraux (Teamwork) still leads the international sailors holding onto 9th place whilst rookie Milan Kolacek (Czeching The Edge) is close behind in 11th both are holding their positions just ahead of Leg 1 winner Nicolas Lunven (Generali). Continuing to lead the Brits Hugh Brayshaw (The Offshore Academy) in 19th position whilst Mary Rook (Inspire +) Alan Roberts (Seacat Services) are still in the easterly group some 19 miles back from the leaders.

The fleet is spread over 26 miles with Sebastien Simon (Bretagne – Credit Mutuel Performance) in the north and rookie Nathalie Criou (Richmond Yacht Club Foundation) in the south. Francis Le Goff, race director, announced the standings over the VHF at 6am this morning, a few discontented looks must be on the sailors faces. Yann Eliès (joined yesterday evenings) calling it "a tarpaulin". This start of the second stage has caused some damage and upset to the favourites, and we could expect a huge upset in the standings at the finish in Concarneau. With only half of the leg complete the sailors now turn their minds to the coastal element of the leg requiring different strategy and planning - anything can happen along the Brittany coast!

Charlie Dalin – (Skipper Macif 2015) - 6th in the 5h standings

"We are progressing between the two prohibited zones and the wind is slowing down, it is quite unstable at the moment. I am thinking about this sections history until the Occidentale de Sein which will soon open up and we will have to find the right options to get to the buoy as quickly as possible. In terms of options it's a bit blocked it'll have to come back in pure speed, there is not much solution. I managed to gain a few boats but for real notable gains it is necessary to wait for opportunities to open a little. We have weather files that are starting to be a little old, which date from Saturday and we have a situation with a thermal entrance on the Breton coast and the passage of the ridge that will pass over us. It is a rather complex situation, it will not be easy to find the right road with the information we have. At the end of the morning, the boats will start tacking and you will have to find the right line."

Julien Pulvé – (Team Vendée Formation) - 4th in the 5h rankings

"Everything is going well on board. The night went well with a fairly stable wind. I was able to rest because I was sleeping late. This morning we have been experiencing a changing wind though. I have prepared the route to pass the forbidden zones that we have just started. There will be edges to pull, maneuvers to do and investments to manage. The next few hours will be interesting!"

