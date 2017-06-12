Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Zhik Isotak Ocean Jacket
Zhik Isotak Ocean Jacket

La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Day 3: Meandering Monday Morning

by La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro today at 8:55 am 12 June 2017

The fleet of the 48th edition of La Solitaire URGO le Figaro have been slowly clocking up the miles and are now 75 miles from the Cardinale l'Occidentale de Sein, it continues to be a long leg with the majority of the fleet on port tack averaging just 7 knots.

Sébastien Simon (Brittagne-Crédit Mutuel Performance) still leads the fleet of Figarists' having slightly increased the gap between himself and second place Martin Le Pape (Skipper Macif 2017) with 1.34 miles. Today, the sailors prepare their approach to the coast of Brittany which will take the sailors into familiar waters once having navigated the prohibited zones, today could well be an important day!

Still sailing on a long port tack across the Bay of Biscay and working their way to the north east of the turning mark the fleet has slowly overnight fallen in line. In the light breeze of the last 24hrs the Figaros have demanded constant attention from their sailors, "I think about the day's program and there's going to be work! We will not have to make a mistake, it's a big day" Charlie Dalin (Macif 2015) said this morning whilst holding 6th place at the 5h check in.

In the central group Justine Mettraux (Teamwork) still leads the international sailors holding onto 9th place whilst rookie Milan Kolacek (Czeching The Edge) is close behind in 11th both are holding their positions just ahead of Leg 1 winner Nicolas Lunven (Generali). Continuing to lead the Brits Hugh Brayshaw (The Offshore Academy) in 19th position whilst Mary Rook (Inspire +) Alan Roberts (Seacat Services) are still in the easterly group some 19 miles back from the leaders.

Justine Mettraux (Teamwork) during La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 - photo © Alexis Courcoux
Justine Mettraux (Teamwork) during La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 - photo © Alexis Courcoux

The fleet is spread over 26 miles with Sebastien Simon (Bretagne – Credit Mutuel Performance) in the north and rookie Nathalie Criou (Richmond Yacht Club Foundation) in the south. Francis Le Goff, race director, announced the standings over the VHF at 6am this morning, a few discontented looks must be on the sailors faces. Yann Eliès (joined yesterday evenings) calling it "a tarpaulin". This start of the second stage has caused some damage and upset to the favourites, and we could expect a huge upset in the standings at the finish in Concarneau. With only half of the leg complete the sailors now turn their minds to the coastal element of the leg requiring different strategy and planning - anything can happen along the Brittany coast!

Charlie Dalin – (Skipper Macif 2015) - 6th in the 5h standings

"We are progressing between the two prohibited zones and the wind is slowing down, it is quite unstable at the moment. I am thinking about this sections history until the Occidentale de Sein which will soon open up and we will have to find the right options to get to the buoy as quickly as possible. In terms of options it's a bit blocked it'll have to come back in pure speed, there is not much solution. I managed to gain a few boats but for real notable gains it is necessary to wait for opportunities to open a little. We have weather files that are starting to be a little old, which date from Saturday and we have a situation with a thermal entrance on the Breton coast and the passage of the ridge that will pass over us. It is a rather complex situation, it will not be easy to find the right road with the information we have. At the end of the morning, the boats will start tacking and you will have to find the right line."

Julien Pulvé – (Team Vendée Formation) - 4th in the 5h rankings

"Everything is going well on board. The night went well with a fairly stable wind. I was able to rest because I was sleeping late. This morning we have been experiencing a changing wind though. I have prepared the route to pass the forbidden zones that we have just started. There will be edges to pull, maneuvers to do and investments to manage. The next few hours will be interesting!"

Julien Pulve (Team Vendee Formation) during La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 - photo © Alexis Courcoux
Julien Pulve (Team Vendee Formation) during La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 - photo © Alexis Courcoux

www.lasolitaire.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Day 2
Half Way Across the Bay A severe lack of wind has hampered the Solitaire fleets progress allowing them to only complete half of the offshore 'Bay of Biscay' crossing. The weather files now offer more opportunities since daybreak this morning. Posted on 11 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Start
Northward Bound This afternoon the 43 strong La Solitaire URGO le Figaro fleet crossed the start line in Gijon, Spain to begin leg 2 of 2017 Solitaire course. With the fleet eager to get under way in the light breeze two general recalls delayed proceedings. Posted on 10 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Preview
Polar Opposites Saturday 10th June will see the start of Leg 2 of the 48th edition of La Solitaire URGO le Figaro. A complete opposite challenge will be posed to the sailors starting with an offshore leg and finishing with a tight coastal element. Posted on 9 Jun Nicolas Lunven (Generali) wins Stage 1
In La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Crossing the finish line off Gijon, Asturias, Northern Spain at 00h 01m 16s local time (22h 01m 16s UTC) Nicolas Lunven (Generali) won the first stage of the 2017 La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro. Posted on 7 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro day 2
Hardy leads, indefatigable Dalin bounces back Adrien Hardy (Agir Recouvrement) seized the lead of the first stage of La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro during a very difficult second night at sea. While the remarkable bounce back of pre-race favourite Charlie Dalin (Skipper MACIF 2015) continues. Posted on 6 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro day 1
Champions on top Two of the most accomplished names in the fleet lead the first 430 nautical miles stage of the La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro as the top group close to within 20 miles of the most northerly turning point of the course from Bordeaux to Gijón. Posted on 5 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro day 1
2009 Race Winner Lunven leads The 2009 race winner Nicolas Lunven (Generali) leads the first 420 nautical miles first stage of the 2017 La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro after a relatively straightfoward first night at sea. Posted on 5 Jun Slow start to La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro
Fleet depart from the Gironde estuary The first of four stages of La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro, the 48th edition of the French multi leg solo offshore race started this Sunday afternoon from the Gironde estuary by Bordeaux. Posted on 4 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro starts tomorrow
43 skipper fleet ready in Pauillac With under 24hrs to the start of the 2017 edition of La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro race the 43 skipper fleet, consisting of 36 French, 3 Brits, 1 Czech, 1 American, 1 Swiss and 1 Turk will start leg one of the four leg solo yacht race tomorrow (Sunday 4th). Posted on 3 Jun Bordeaux Bound
Offshore Academy team set for La Solitaire URGO le Figaro The Offshore Academy team of Mary Rook and Hugh Brayshaw arrived in Pauillac for the pre start activities of the 2017 La Solitaire URGO le Figaro. Posted on 26 May

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy