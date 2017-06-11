Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
Land Rover BAR Replica Jersey T Shirt
Land Rover BAR Replica Jersey T Shirt

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester

Bembridge Redwing & One-Design Weekend Racing

by Mike Samuelson today at 7:16 am 10-11 June 2017

Earlier in the week the forecast for the weekend had been pretty dismal, so sadly it was decided to cancel the two days of racing in the RYS J70s that had been planned. In the event the weather was not as bad as had been predicted so a number of Redwings & One-Designs enjoyed some racing on both Saturday and Sunday.

Four Redwings and three One-Designs had two shortish windward/leeward races on Saturday in the pleasant Southerly F4 breeze with hardly a cloud in the sky. Jonathan Nainby-Luxmoore sailing three up in Snow Goose won both Redwing races pretty convincingly with Tom Scott, only two up, in Siskin securing two seconds. Jim Conybeare-Cross in Gannet had a third and a fourth, and Nick Wakefield in Bizarre a fourth and a third.

Mark Grzegorczyk with Anna Row as his crew in No 9 One-Design lead the way in both of their races, however James Row, sailing single handed in No 8 managed to catch up and by the finish was just over half a minute ahead in the first race and a minute in the second. James Palmer, also single handed was third quite a long way behind in the first race but only just over half a minute in the second.

Sunday brightened up as the day went on and with the breeze forecast to increase towards lunchtime, the ROs decided to play safe and set a course off Drum so as to get some shelter for the six Redwings and three One-Designs. After a fairly vociferous start with Sue Wakefield helming Bizarre taking a penalty, the Redwings did not take long to reach the windward inflatable that had been laid inshore. First round was Jonathan N-L in Snow Goose with Meri Benham in Paroquet a couple of boat lengths behind.

Having rounded Britten as the wing mark and Derrick as the leeward mark, the beat back to the windward inflatable via the line proved to be quite challenging particularly with the F5 gusts and 10 degree wind shifts. Snow Goose lead the way but Paroquet was never that far behind and indeed crossed the finish line a second ahead, however having touched Derrick on the third and final round and not taken a penalty announced that they were retiring which meant that victory went to Snow Goose. Having moved up to third by the end of the first round, Tom Scott in Siskin finished second 2 minutes later. Sue Wakefield in Bizarre did well in blustery conditions to finish third having had a close race with Jim Conybeare-Cross in Gannet and Philip Bown in Redwing.

The three One-Designs were within boat lengths of each other for the first round, however James Row, sailing single handed in No 8 pulled ahead on the second and finished a minute ahead of Jos Coad and his crew Rupert White in No 12. Having been in the lead for the first round, James Palmer, sailing on his own in No 3 slipped back and finished a minute behind Jos.

Next weekend, in addition to the normal Redwing & Design racing, we are hosting, with support from SVYC an RS Elite Regatta.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lendy Cowes Week
New title sponsor announced Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year's regatta which starts on 29th July 2017. Posted on 7 Jun Bembridge SC Keelboat Itchenor Weekend
A lively weekend of racing across the Solent Although only three Redwings and five One-Designs signed up for the annual trip to Itchenor Sailing Club, those that did go had a great weekend. Despite the briefing for Saturday's passage race being at 08:00, all the crews appeared to listen carefully. Posted on 5 Jun Bembridge Redwing & One-Design Racing
Very mixed conditions over the Late May Bank Holiday Another Bank Holiday weekend of very mixed conditions, which after a week of sunshine and gentle breezes seemed a bit unfair. However, those that did get out to race certainly had some interesting racing. Posted on 30 May Bembridge Redwing & One-Design Racing
Difficult tides reduce the entry Quite difficult tides over the weekend so not large numbers of Redwings or One-Designs on the start line, however those that did make it had some good racing. Posted on 22 May Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May Bembridge Redwing & One-Design Racing
Including the 'Edwardian' race on Sunday After a twenty five minute postponement, as launching had been delayed because the tide appeared to be rather slow coming in, four Redwings and six One-Designs had two very enjoyable shorter races on Saturday in the brisk SW'erly 5 breeze. Posted on 15 May Bembridge Redwing & One-Design Racing
Great racing on Sunday after the strong winds Strong East/South East'erly winds put paid to any sailing on Friday evening and Saturday for the Redwings & One-Designs, however as forecast, Sunday was much nicer and two Redwings & three One-Designs enjoyed some very close racing. Posted on 8 May Bembridge Early May Bank Holiday Racing
Redwings & One-Designs out of hibernation Although eight Redwings had come out of their winter hibernation and were parked up on the Redwing Quay ready for the first races of the new season, only five took to the water for Saturday's first of three races for the Quail Trophy. Posted on 2 May Bembridge Illusion season finale
St George's Day Trophy & Woodford Long Distance Race Traditionally the number of boats for the final weekend's racing of the Illusion Winter season is on the low side. Falling on the early May Bank Holiday and a pretty dismal forecast especially for Sunday, this year was no different. Posted on 1 May Bembridge One Design Oppenheim Trophy
Much better weather than usual for the season opener The Bembridge One Designs always start their season at Easter - this year was no different. What was different was the much better than normal weather! Posted on 18 Apr

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy