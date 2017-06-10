Scottish District IOM Championship at Kinghorn Loch

Scottish District IOM Championship at Kinghorn Loch © Ali Law Scottish District IOM Championship at Kinghorn Loch © Ali Law

by Sandy Mackay today at 7:10 am

Seventeen skippers from eight Scottish radio sailing clubs gathered with their IOM yachts to race for the Scottish Championship and Travellers II combined event at Kinghorn Loch.

Although the wind was no more than a light air at starting time, the Race Officer chose to sail with two fleets. With overcast weather conditions and hint of moisture in a nominally 2 mph wind from the South East, a course of port rounding windward and spreader marks followed by a leeward gate. Two rotations of which were intended to give a race time of approximate 10 to 12 minutes. With the intensity of the close racing, no doubt the skippers felt as if they races lasted longer!

The wind increased as the morning progressed with racing dominated by Ian Dundas and Brian Summer. However, Robert Rooney sailed a fine Race # 3 showing just how fast he was without pond weed on his keel. Following lunch the wind continued to increase but had shifted nearly 180 degrees setting skippers a new challenge of beating to the west of the loch on a similarly configured course to that of the morning. The wind continued to increase, at times top end of number one sail rigs and now Gordon Allison was showing great pace with two first places in a greatly improved second half of the day.

Throughout the day the competitiveness in the fleet and the challenges of the conditions was shown by there being five different race winners. In addition, seven other skippers scored a 2nd or 3rd place and almost every skipper experienced racing in both A and B Fleets – the snakes and ladders of racing! However, as with the nature of such events, consistency was to prove all important.

Scorer Cathy Reid (Buchanness Radio Yacht Club) consummate as ever, produced the score sheet with Ian Dundas first, Brian Summers second and John Owens claiming the third podium place. Diana Neil, owner of Craigencalt Farm and the pier facilities KRSC use throughout the year, finished the day in style by presenting the cup and prizes to the winners. Sincere thanks to the skippers, the race team, and Buchanness Radio Yacht Club for their part in making this a successful event.

Overall Results:

Pos Skipper Sail No Design Club Pts 1 Ian Dundas 38 Britpop Aberdeen 11 2 Brian Summers 7 Buzz 2 Tayside 21 3 John Owens 33 Corbie Aberdeen 27 4 Gordon Allison 162 Britpop Ayr Bay 29 5 Chris Nichols 83 Widget Levenhall 43 6 Robert Rooney 71 Topiko Paisley 47 7 Gordon Rae 36 Cedicci Greenock 50 8 Tom Milne 65 Britpop Levenhall 52 9 Carl Burrows 91 Britpop Buchanness 56 10 David Stewart 30 Britpop Tayside 62 11 Bill Odger 37 Fraktal Buchanness 64 12 Richard Ennos 184 Equas Levenhall 75 13 Mel Percival 180 Italiko Kinghorn 91 14 Nick Cowern 35 Kantun S Levenhall 93 15 Jeremy Nichols 16 Stealth Levenhall 95 16 David Smith 89 Zig Zag Paisley 99 17 Ian Thompson 76 Britpop Buchanness 119