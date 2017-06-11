Please select your home edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Melges 20 World League, Zadar Edition - Overall

by International Melges 20 Class Association today at 6:45 am 9-11 June 2017

The third event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division came to a close today with a full and complete, top-to-bottom Russian podium.

The last day of racing commenced under very shifty conditions. After a wholehearted attempt by the Race Committee to set the course and give a start for Race Seven, the shifting breeze simply refused to cooperate.

With no additional races completed, the results from Day Two stand as final with Alexander Ezhkov's PIROGOVO crowned Zadar Champion with crew members Daniil Adzintsou and Alexander Ekimov.

In second place overall is Vladimir Prosikhin's NIKA, securing a fixed presence on the podium of the Melges 20 World League, European Division Ranking thanks to his success in Porto Venere and Scarlino. Igor Rytov's RUSSIAN BOGATYRS rounded out the top three podium positions, further reaffirming his lead of the 2017 Melges 20 World League Ranking.

In the Corinthian Division, the very Russian Marina Kaverzina at the helm of MARUSSIA has captured her second event title of the season in Zadar as top all-amatuer Champion. Wilma Homann's FANTASTICHINA came second, followed by Japan's Koji Matsumoto on TEMPUS in third.

Next Up

If only for a moment, all eyes will to shift to North America for the Sail Newport Regatta on July 7-9 in Newport, RI, then back to Europe for the 2017 Melges 20 European Championship in Sibenik, Croatia on July 12-15, and onward to Asia for the Melges Summer Regatta in Akiya, Japan on July 22-23.

The Melges 20 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.

Media and Racing Coverage

As with other Melges 20 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 20 Facebook Page. Be sure to also follow the fleet on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews and photos at melges20.com.

Overall Results: (top five, 6 races, 1 discard)

1.) Alexander Ezhkov, PIROGOVO; 1-2-1-10-[14]-6 = 20pts
2.) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA; 2-[15]-9-9-4-4 = 28pts
3.) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS; 16-[21]-12-6-1-5 = 40pts
4.) Krzysztof Krempec; MAG TINY; 5-4-2-12-21-[22] = 44pts
5.) Oleg Evdokimenko, KOTYARA; 11-[17]-4-8-7-14 = 44pts

Melges 20 World League Results: (top five after 5 events)

1.) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS = 67pts
2.) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA = 38pts
3.) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE = 37pts
4.) Achille Onorato, MASCALZONE LATINO = 36pts
5.) Rodney Jones, CARS 167 = 33pts

Land Rover BAR Cap
