163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta - Overall

by Stuart Streuli, NYYC today at 6:52 am

With two firsts and a second in testing offshore conditions, Harald Bruning and his team on the C&C30 Topas separated from a competitive nine-boat fleet and won overall class honours in the 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta presented by Rolex, sponsored by Porsche and AIG and supported by Helly Hansen. Bruning's win also earned him a Rolex Submariner Timepiece for the best overall performance in the Annual Regatta's two-day series.

What's perhaps most impressive is that, until a week ago, Bruning had never sailed a C&C30.

"We are surprised to win this award," said an ecstatic Bruning, of Kiel, Germany, after receiving his timepiece. "We flew over last Sunday. We wanted to see how the C&C30 class (at right) is going. I think it is a fantastic boat."

For today's racing, the race committee sent the C&C30 fleet to one of the two offshore circles. The breeze came in early and built to 15 to 20 knots with sizeable waves. Perfect conditions to see what the American-built sportboat could do. But challenging conditions to compete on an unfamiliar boat.

"I think it was boathandling and also our tactician, David Chapman, made some good calls," said Bruning, when asked how he separated from the pack, which included Dan Cheresh, the reigning North American champion. "The right decision at the right moment and that's it. The Topas crew, we won the Farr 30 World Championship twice and I have a very experienced crew sailing for years together. That's the point. That's the key point."

Last Thursday evening, when Andrew Weiss saw the class breaks for the IRC fleet at the 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta presented by Rolex, he didn't put a lot of stock in his team's chances. His boat Christopher Dragon, a 43-foot Jason Ker design, was grouped in IRC 2 with a handful of 50-something raceboats. While each boat would owe Christopher Dragon time based on their relative handicaps, being the smallest and slowest boat in a fleet is never an easy situation.

"I thought we had no chance of winning," said Weiss, of Mamaroneck, N.Y. "We thought we were going get sat on and hammered all weekend. When we got to Stadium Sailing [on Saturday] we thought [the short courses] would be even worse."

However, on Saturday, on the compact Stadium Sailing course just off Fort Adams State Park, the Christopher Dragon crew was almost perfect, recording a 2-1-1 to take a lead going into today, the second and final day of the Annual Regatta presented by Rolex buoy-racing series.

Things didn't get any easier on today. As with the C&C30 fleet, the race committee moved the IRC 2 fleet offshore. With the wind picking up into the high teens, Weiss knew he and his team would have a difficult time holding off bigger, heavier boats, in particular Art Santry's Temptation Oakcliff, which has traditionally excelled in breeze. The first two races held true to form, with Santry's team beating Weiss' crew in both races and closing to within a half point in the overall standings.

"They go phenomenally well upwind," said Weiss of Temptation Oakcliff. "We had a meeting with the crew before the final race and said, 'This is it, we've got to beat them.' Our thoughts were, we had to be aggressive at the start, sail in the same water as them and hope we beat them on time."

The start, in particular, worked to perfection with Weiss able to block Santry and his crew from the starting at the gun, and gain the early lead. While Temptation Oakcliff's superior heavy-air speed and longer waterline allowed it to pass Christopher Dragon, Weiss and his team were able to stay close enough to win the race once the handicaps were applied.

"It felt very good, everybody did a great job," said an enthused Weiss. "These were really tough conditions to beat bigger boats."

For Chris Lewis, of Houston, Texas, and his team on the J/44 Kenai, the issue wasn't coming into the event with low expectations, it was not having anything on which to base expectations. While Lewis has owned his boat for 21 years, he'd never raced against other J/44s utilizing the class one-design sails until this weekend.

"We normally race with a sprit and asymmetric spinnakers," said Lewis, from Houston, Texas. "We've been doing distance races in that format. We spent three days converting the boat to the one-design format to compete in this regatta and the J/44 North American championship at Block Island Race Week. We had really no idea how we would perform. We've never lined up against these guys."

The early returns were promising, with Kenai notching a first and two seconds on Saturday. But that still left Lewis and his team a point in arrears of NYYC Vice Commodore Bill Ketcham. In today's fresher breeze, Kenai was the class of the fleet with a second and two firsts and a three-point overall win.

"We sailed very consistently and my tactician Mike McGagh made some good calls on the racecourse," said Lewis. "We were pretty much always able to match the other boats speed. We had a very good battle with Bill Ketcham and Maxine and the outcome was decided in the last two races. We're based in Texas, and so we're the dark horse of the J44 fleet. But I guess the dark horse did well this weekend."

Other one design results included New York Yacht Club Rear Commodore Chris Culver's Blazer taking the Swan 42 class over John Hele's Daring by virtue of a tiebreaker. William Booth's Flapper, skippered by Lars Guck, won the 6-Metre division while Andrew McClatchy's Swallow won four of six races en route to a two-point win in the venerable S Class. After 12 races, just five points separated first from fourth in the M32 catamaran class, with Pieter Taselaar's Bliksem taking the win.

In IRC 1, Steve and Heidi Benjamin's Spookie did it's best to atone for a two-second loss in Friday's Around the Island Race by winning all six races in IRC 1. In IRC 3, it was Robin Team's family-based crew from North Carolina, sailing Teamwork, that came away with a hard-earned win.

The 12 Metre Divisions were won by Gunther Buerman's New Zealand (Grand Prix), Ralph Isham & Alexander Auersperg's Courageous (Modern) and, courtesy of a tiebreaker, Jon Wullschleger's Nefertiti (Traditional).

In the Classics 1, Ronald Palm's Erica came out on top. Classics 2 was won by Joseph Huber's Ruweida 5 while John Taft and Tom Glassie's Fortune to the Classics Non Spinnaker division.

Tonto, skippered by Fred Darlington, won both races today to claim top honours in PHRF 2. while Vincent and Kristina McAteer's Divided Sky won PHRF 1. Bill Clavin's Duck Soup won three of four races and the overall title in PHRF Non Spinnaker. Laurent Givry's Jeroboam won the ORC division.

Overall Results:

IRC 1 (IRC - 4 Boats)

1. SPOOKIE, TP52 52, Steve & Heidi Benjamin, South Norwalk, CT, USA - 1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1; 6pts

2. Hooligan, TP52 52, Theodore Papenthien, Annapolis, MD, USA - 2 -3 -3 -3 -2 -3; 16pts

3. Gladiator, TP52 15.85, Bernard Langley, Retford, Nottinghamshire, GBR - 3 -4 -4 -2 -3 -2; 18pts

4. Prospector, Mills 68 68, Shelter Island Transatlantic Partners, Newport, RI, USA - 4 -2 -2 -4 -4 -4; 20pts

IRC 2 (IRC - 6 Boats)

1. Christopher Dragon, Ker 43 43, Andrew & Linda Weiss, Mamaroneck, NY, USA - 2 -1 -1 -2.5 -4 -1; 11.5pts

2. Temptation/Oakcliff, Custon Ker 50 50, Arthur Santry, Newport, RI, USA - 3 -2 -2 -1 -3 -2; 13pts

3. Stark Raving Mad, Club Swan 50 50, Jim Madden, Newport Beach, CA, USA - 5 -3 -4 -2.5 -1 -3; 18.5pts

4. Pterodactyl, R/P 45 custom 45, Scott Weisman, White Plains, NY, USA - 1 -4 -5 -4 -2 -4; 20pts

5. Siren, RP 56 56, William Hubbard, New York, NY, USA - 4 -5 -3 -6 -5 -5; 28pts

IRC Swan 42 (IRC - 4 Boats)

1. Blazer (IRC), Swan 42 42.5, Christopher Culver, Newport, RI, USA - 1 -1 -1 -2 -4 -1; 10pts

2. Daring (IRC), Swan 42 42.5, John Hele, Newport, RI, USA - 2 -3 -2 -1 -1 -3; 12pts

3. Impetuous (IRC), Swan 42 42.5, Paul Zabetakis, Stuart, FL, USA - 3 -2 -4 -4 -2 -4; 19pts

4. Apparition (IRC), Swan 42 42.5, Ken Colburn, Boston, MA, USA - 4 -4 -3 -3 -3 -2; 19pts

Swan 42 (One Design - 8 Boats)

1. Blazer, Swan 42 42.5, Christopher Culver, Newport, RI, USA - 1 -1 -1 -3 -5 -1; 12pts

2. Daring, Swan 42 42.5, John Hele, Newport, RI, USA - 2 -3 -2 -1 -1 -3; 12pts

3. Impetuous, Swan 42 42.5, Paul Zabetakis, Stuart, FL, USA - 4 -2 -7 -4 -2 -5; 24pts

4. Apparition, Swan 42 42.5, Ken Colburn, Boston, MA, USA - 7 -6 -3 -2 -3 -4; 25pts

5. Quintessence, Swan 42 42.5, Roger Widmann, Larchmont, NY, USA - 5 -4 -4 -7 -6 -2; 28pts

IRC 3 (IRC - 12 Boats)

1. Teamwork, J 122 40, Robin Team, Lexington, NC, USA - 1 -2 -3 -1 -1 -4; 12pts

2. Leading Edge, J 35 35, Tom Sutton, Houston, TX, USA - 2 -6 -2 -5 -5 -2; 22pts

3. Rush, J 109 35, Willard Sweetser, Annapolis, MD, USA - 3 -4 -1 -6 -6 -3; 23pts

4. Old School, Farr 395 39.5, Ganson Evans, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA - 4 -3 -5 -4 -7 -1; 24pts

5. The Cat Came Back, Swan 42 42, Lincoln Mossop, Providence, RI, USA - 13 -1 -6 -3 -3 -6; 32pts

C&C 30 (One Design - 9 Boats)

1. Topas, C&C 30 30, Harald Brüning, Kiel, Schleswig-Holstein, GER - 1 -3 -1 -1 -2 -1; 9pts

2. Tiburon, C&C 30 30, Stephen Stroub, Tiburon, CA, USA - 3 -2 -3 -5 -1 -3; 17pts

3. Extreme2, C&C 30 30, Dan Cheresh, Saugatuck, MI, USA - 2 -1 -2 -2 -7 -6; 20pts

4. Themis, C&C 30 30, Walt Thirion, Annapolis, MD, USA - 6 -4 -5 -4 -4 -5; 28pts

5. Just A Friend, C&C 30 30, Clayton Deutsch, Newport, RI, USA - 7 -5 -4 -3 -8 -4; 31pts

ORC (ORC - 4 Boats)

1. Jeroboam, Farr 400 40, Laurent Givry, Fairfax Station, VA, USA - 1 -1 -2 -3 -1 -1; 9pts

2. Kalevala II, Grand Soleil 37 B&C 37, Tapio Saavalainen, Washington, DC, USA - 2 -2 -3 -4 -2 -3; 16pts

3. Temptress, Taylor 41 41, John Gowell, East Greenwich, RI, USA - 4 -3 -1 -1 -4 -4; 17pts

4. Kurranulla, Sydney 38 38, Stuart Jones, Philadelphia, PA, USA - 3 -4 -4 -2 -3 -2; 18pts

6 Metre (One Design - 6 Boats)

1. Flapper, 6 Metre 11.4m, William Booth, Bristol, RI, USA - 1 -1 -1 -1 -2; 6pts

2. Lucie, 6 Meter 36.83, Matt Brooks, Fremont, CA, USA - 2 -2 -2 -3 -3; 12pts

3. Madcap, 6 Meter 35, Hugh Jones, Locust Valley, NY, USA - 3 -3 -3 -4 -5; 18pts

4. Syce, 6 Metre 34, Bob & Farley Towse, Stamford, CT, USA - 4 -4 -4 -5 -4; 21pts

5. Discovery, 6 Metre 33, Thomas Rodes, Cambridge, MA, USA - 7 -7 -7 -2 -1; 24pts

S Class (One Design - 6 Boats)

1. Swallow, Herreshoff S Class 27.5, Andrew McClatchy, North Kingstown, RI, USA - 1 -1 -2 -1 -1 -7; 13pts

2. Firefly, Herreshoff S Class 28, Alan Silken, Newton, MA, USA - 2 -2 -4 -2 -3 -2; 15pts

3. Osprey, Herreshoff S Class 28, Sheldon Whitehouse, Westport, MA, USA - 6 -4 -1 -3 -2 -1; 17pts

4. Surprise, Herreshoff S Class 27'6, Fred Roy, Newport, RI, USA - 3 -5 -3 -4 -4 -3; 22pts

5. Shona, Herreshoff S Class 28, Robert Hutchinson, warwick, RI, USA - 5 -6 -6 -5 -5 -4; 31pts

PHRF 1 (PHRF - 10 Boats)

1. Divided Sky, Summit 35 35, Vincent & Kristina McAteer, East Greenwich, RI, USA - 1 -2; 3pts

2. Bella, Highland 32 (Custom) 32.75, Mark Nannini, Tiverton, RI, USA - 5 -1; 6pts

3. Ranger, Farr 40 40, Gunnar Hough, Annapolis, MD, USA - 3 -6; 9pts

4. Irie 2, Kerr 55 55, Brian Cunha, Newport, RI, USA - 4 -5; 9pts

5. Desperado YCC, Custom 40 40, Leo Vasiliev/Webb Sailing, Bayville, NY, USA - 2 -8; 10pts

PHRF 2 (PHRF - 10 Boats)

1. Tonto, J 105 34.5, Fred Darlington, Mckinney, tx, USA - 2 -2 -1 -1; 6pts

2. Dirty Harry, J 29 29, Jack McGuire, Annapolis, MD, USA - 1 -1 -4 -4; 10pts

3. Yonder, J 88 29, Douglas Newhouse, Newport, RI, USA - 3 -3 -2 -2; 10pts

4. Santas Reign, Dear, J 105 34.5, Donald Santa, Edgewater, MD, USA - 5 -6 -3 -3; 17pts

5. MI-2, J 88 29, David Malkin, Annapolis, MD, USA - 4 -5 -7 -8; 24pts

PHRF - NS (PHRF - 3 Boats)

1. Duck Soup, C&C 40 39'6, Bill Clavin, Warwick, R.I., USA - 1 -1 -2 -1; 5pts

2. Jazz Fish, Freedom 35 35, Paul Koch, Jr., East Greenwich, RI, USA - 2 -4 -1 -2; 9pts

3. Crackerjack, Cambria 40 41.03, Alan Krulisch, Arlington, VA, USA - 3 -2 -3 -4; 12pts

Classics 1 (CRF MkII - 5 Boats)

1. Erica, Custom 45 cruiser/racer 45, Ronald Palm, Oswego, NY, USA - 3 -1 -2 -2 -2 -1; 11pts

2. Isla (Spin), New York 32 45'4, Henry May, Houston, TX, USA - 1 -2 -3.5 -1 -1 -3; 11.5pts

3. Marilee, NY 40 58.5, Timothy Rutler, Newport, RI, USA - 2 -3 -1 -4 -6 -6; 22pts

4. Arrluuk, Herreshoff 57 63, Steve Frary, Jamestown, RI, USA - 5 -5 -5 -3 -3 -2; 23pts

5. Odyssey (spin), S&S 48 48, David Brodsky / Alfred Van Liew, Middletown, RI, USA - 4 -4 -3.5 -5 -4 -4; 24.5pts

Classics 2 (CRF MkII - 3 Boats)

1. Ruweida V, R Class 38.8, Joseph Huber, Vero Beach, FL, USA - 2 -1 -1 -2 -1 -1; 8pts

2. Belle, Luders 24 38.25, Jonathan Loughborough, Newport, RI, USA - 1 -2 -3 -3 -2 -2; 13pts

3. Gamecock, R Class - Herreshoff 39.9, Peter McClennen, Newport, RI, USA - 4 -3 -2 -1 -3 -3; 16pts

Classics - NS (CRF MkII - 3 Boats)

1. Fortune (NS), Schooner 50, John Taft / Tom Glassie, Newport, RI, USA - 1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1; 6pts

2. Neith (NS), N Herreshoff 54, Van Brown, USA - 3 -2 -3 -3 -2 -2; 15pts

3. Rowdy (NS), NY 30 43, Ted Boylan, Concord, MA, USA - 2 -3 -2 -2 -3 -4; 16pts

12 Metre (One Design - 9 Boats)

1. New Zealand (GP), 12 Metre 64, Gunther Buerman, Newport, RI, USA - 2 -1 -2 -1 -1 -5; 12pts

2. Courageous (M), 12 Metre 65, Ralph Isham / Alexander Auersperg, Newport, RI, USA - 1 -2 -3 -4 -2 -4; 16pts

3. Laura (GP), 12 Metre 65, kip curren, Warwick, RI, USA - 4 -4 -5 -2 -3 -1; 19pts

4. Defender (M), 12 Metre 65, Dennis Williams, Hobe Sound, FL, USA - 5 -3 -1 -3 -5 -3; 20pts

5. Intrepid (M), 12 Metre 65', Jack Curtin, Toronto, Ont, USA - 3 -6 -4 -5 -4 -2; 24pts

J 44 (One Design - 6 Boats)

1. Kenai, J 44 44.9, Chris Lewis, Houston, TX, USA - 1 -2 -2 -1 -1 -2; 9pts

2. Maxine, J 44 44.9, William Ketcham, Greenwich, CT, USA - 2 -1 -1 -4 -3 -1; 12pts

3. Gold Digger, J 44 44.9, James D. Bishop, New York, NY, USA - 3 -5 -3 -3 -2 -3; 19pts

4. Glory, J 44 44.9, Eric Gimple, New London, CT, USA - 4 -4 -5 -2 -5 -4; 24pts

5. Beagle, J 44 44.9, Willets Meyer, Oyster Bay, NY, USA - 7 -3 -4 -7 -4 -5; 30pts

2.4 Metre (One Design - 17 Boats)

1. 2.4 1, 2.4mR 13'8, Dee Smith, Annapolis, MD, usa - [1] -1 -1 -1 -1 -1; 5pts

2. dark star, 2.4mR 12, ben hall, tiverton, RI, USA - [7] -2 -4 -2 -2 -3; 13pts

3. Magic Bus, 2.4mR 13, Theodore Green, North Kingstown, RI, USA - [4] -3 -2 -4 -4 -2; 15pts

4. Small Expectations, 2.4mR 14, Peter Wood, Ottawa, Ont, CAN - 3 -[5] -5 -3 -3 -4; 18pts

5. Edge, 2.4mR 13, Tony Pocklington, Ft. Myers, FL, USA - [9] -4 -3 -7 -6 -5; 25pts

M32 (One Design - 6 Boats)

1. Bliksem, M32 32, Pieter Taselaar, Greenwich, CT, USA - 3 -2 -1 -2 -3 -4 -2 -3 -1 -2 -4 -2; 29pts

2. Team Green, M32 32, Jimmy Prendergast, USA - 4 -1 -3 -4 -4 -3 -1 -2 -2 -1 -2 -5; 32pts

3. Argo, M32 32, Jason Carroll, New York, NY, USA - 2 -5 -5 -1 -2 -2 -4 -1 -4 -3 -3 -1; 33pts

4. Liftoff, M32 32, Malcolm Gefter, Newport, RI, USA - 1 -4 -2 -3 -1 -1 -3 -5 -5 -4 -1 -4; 34pts

5. Midtown Oyster Bar, M32 32, Larry Silverstein, USA - 5 -3 -4 -5 -5 -5 -5 -4 -3 -5 -5 -3; 52pts

Full results can be found here.