Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Adventure Proof - 728x90
Product Feature
Gill Aqua Tech Shoes
Gill Aqua Tech Shoes
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

GP14 Midland Bell Series at Trimpley Sailing Club

by Simon Fletcher today at 9:49 pm 11 June 2017

A breezy, gusty day greeted the sailors at the GP14 Midland Bell Open at Trimpley Sailing Club on 11th June 2017. With the wind coming from all directions, the Race Officer did his best to set a course with a beat from the start but alas, it was not to be. In fact the sailors suffered winds which gave them a run, reach and beat on every leg at some stage of the race.

However Phil Quarry with his son Daniel, aged 11, tackled the shifts well and took an early lead. Simon Fletcher and crew John Cookson managed to catch them and overhaul them on occasions but they eventually secured an easy win, lapping many of the fleet in the process. Fletcher and Cookson were the only boat to fly their spinnaker but it acted as a brake as much as a additional power and as the wind picked during the day a sensible decision was made to keep it in the bag. Drifting backwards onto the bottom mark, (it's only Trimpley where you could do that twice!). Andy Allan and crew Elaine Bethell overtook them to take second place whiile Fletcher and Cookson were doing circles.

The second race was a repeat of the first with Phil Quarry and Daniel easily taking first place with Fletcher and Cookson in second. Allan and Bethell had more problems in this race and Keith Budden with crew Ben Roberts beat them to third place.

The third race was completed in swirling winds and vicious gusts that capsized a number of boats eventually resulting in 3 retirements. Fletcher and Cookson took a win allowing their third place to be discarded and securing a 2nd Place overall with Allan and Bethell taking third place.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

GP14 Southern Area Championship
The only way was Essex The only way was Essex on 3-4 June for the GP14s with 18 making the trip to the east coast for the Southern Area Championships. The weekend was shared with the Fireball and Merlin classes which created a real big event buzz. Posted on 9 Jun GP14s at Budworth
Northern Bell Circuit event On Sunday 4th June, thirteen club boats offered a warm welcome to three visitors to the 2017 Budworth Sailing Club GP14 Open, part of the GP14 Northern Bell Circuit. Posted on 7 Jun GP14s at Nantwich
18 boats race on Doddington Lake 18 boats entered the Midland Bell, GP14 Open Meeting, hosted by Nantwich & Border Counties Sailing Club at Doddington Lake, Cheshire, on 14 May 2017. It was a bright sunny day which began with a 10 knot wind, gusting 14 knots. Posted on 31 May GP14 Purcell Trophy at Greystones
Fantastic new harbour and clubhouse The Purcell Trophy 2017 was hosted by Greystones Sailing Club in their fantastic new harbour and clubhouse. After an hours wait on sat morning for the mist to clear the 26 strong GP fleet finally launched. Posted on 31 May GP14 Scottish Championship
Fun with flags at Annandale It was a small but perfectly formed group of eight that decided to brave the inclement forecast and make the trip to Annandale Sailing Club for the Scottish Championship, part of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series, on 20 and 21 May. Posted on 25 May GP14 Craftinsure Super 8 Series
Mid-series review Half way through the 2017 GP14 Craftinsure Super 8 Series and there are fittingly 8 qualifiers. With only three events needed to qualify and over 70 boats attending the Nationals in August this should see at least 30 boats battling it out. Posted on 24 May GP14s & Scorpions at Hollingworth Lake
A change of scene for the Scorpions Hollingworth Lake SC held its annual Northern Bell series GP14 Open on Sunday and invited Scorpion sailors to join the racing with a separate start. Posted on 16 May GP14 Inlands at Bassenthwaite
Craftinsure Super 8 Series event 3 It was another successful Inland Championship for the GP14 Class with over 30 boats making the trip to Bassenthwaite Sailing Club for the third event of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series. Posted on 9 May GP14 Riocard O'Tiarnaigh Challenge
17 boats from as far as Moville and Dungarvan The Riocard O'Tiarnaigh Challenge 2017 was hosted by Swords SC on Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th April. 17 boats from as far north as Moville and south as Dungarvan, attended despite the challenging forecast which proved to be right. Posted on 1 May York RI Round Holes Trophy
Modest fleet but sizzling competition! The fleet may have been modest but the competition at the front was sizzling! Six Series One GP14s came to the line on the River Ouse in glorious spring weather for York RI Sailing Club's fourth year of the Round Holes Trophy. Posted on 28 Apr

Upcoming Events

Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy