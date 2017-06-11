Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
Amazing Sailing Stories by Dick Durham
Amazing Sailing Stories by Dick Durham
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

ICRA Nationals at the Royal Cork Yacht Club - Overall

by ICRA today at 9:28 pm 9-11 June 2017

An early end to a gale-lashed ICRA National Championships series at the Royal Cork Yacht Club didn't stand in the way of John Maybury's Joker 2 from successfully defending his Division 1 title and lifting the trophy for the third consecutive season.

The Royal Irish YC winner was one of five titles decided over the weekend that saw a prudent race management decision not to continue racing even inside the shelter of Cork Harbour this morning.

"I honestly hadn't given any thought to the hat-trick," admitted Maybury. "But now that we've won it, it's fantastic!" Joker 2 is already the ICRA Boat of the Year for its successful 2016 season and the national title for 2017 will make the J109 a benchmark for the remainder of the year.

"It may have been a small fleet but the pedigree of the competition was excellent," commented Joker 2's tactician, Olympic veteran Mark Mansfield. Maybury was the only successful defender at Crosshaven over the three days with new national champions in all other classes.

Day 3 of the ICRA Nationals in Crosshaven - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport
Day 3 of the ICRA Nationals in Crosshaven - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport

Straight wins for Paul Gibbons Quarter-tonner Anchor Challenge delivered a convincing win in the ten-boat Division 3 where Howth Yacht Club's Anthony Gore Grimes was the first runner-up on Dux. However, clubmate Ross McDonald on Equinox won the Division 2 national title, taking over from fellow Howth sailor David Cullen on Checkmate XV after gear damage on Saturday ended his defence.

Breaking the past-form of Cork/Dublin national winners, Daragh McCormack from Foynes Sailing Club celebrated his newly-acquired J24 Stouche with the Division 4 national title. The 12-fleet was the largest at the ICRA championship this year with the J24 class accounting for nine of the boats and all seven top places.

Day 3 of the ICRA Nationals in Crosshaven - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport
Day 3 of the ICRA Nationals in Crosshaven - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport

After the sad loss of Scottish entry Inis Mór on delivery to Cork a week ago, the depleted Division 0 saw a thrilling match-race series instead between local Robert O'Leary at the helm of Tony Ackland's "We had great fun, real match-racing. They gave us a good run and in only one race did both boats finish more than four boat-lengths apart," O'Leary said while predicting a re-match at the Sovereigns Cup in ten days time and Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta in July.

Meanwhile, the results from Saturday also stood for the White Sails fleets with Denis and Anne-Marie Murphys' Grand Soleil 40 Nieulargo topping Division A under ECHO handicap while Clodagh O'Donavan's Beneteau 35s5 Roaring Forties won Division B.

After a weather-lashed second day, principal race officers Jack Roy and Peter Crowley again opted to race both fleets inside Cork Harbour for the final day. But in spite of strong sunshine, westerly winds gusting to gale force kicked up a heavy chop even inside the harbour so the decision was made to abandon the series with the five races already successfully sailed.

"The ICRA championships this year were as much a test of racing skills as seamanship for everyone who participated - the 2017 champions are worthy winners," said ICRA Commodore Simon McGibney. "Clearly, the sport has issues to address including the fixtures conflict and small fleets. But ICRA will consult with our sailors in the coming months to find solutions so that we can deliver an exciting championship at a great venue - Galway Bay in August 2018."

cruiserracing.ie

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

ICRA Nationals at Crosshaven day 2
Cork Harbour delivers full schedule despite near gale For many crews on Day 2 of the ICRA National Championships at the Royal Cork YC, the weather conditions seemed determined to merge Sailing with Mixed Martial Arts, such was the range of gear damage and minor bodily injuries throughout the 43 boat fleet. Posted on 10 Jun ICRA Nationals at Crosshaven day 1
Steady as she goes All seven divisions had a full schedule of races on the opening day of the ICRA National Championships on Cork Harbour this afternoon with close racing and surprises in several fleets. Posted on 9 Jun ICRA nationals stage set
For breezy championships at Crosshaven Bright and breezy conditions are on the cards for next weekend's Irish Cruiser Racing Association's annual championships at Crosshaven where a fleet of 60 boats from around Ireland are expected to contest four national titles. Posted on 6 Jun 60 boats expected for ICRA Nationals
A four champions to defend titles All four major title-holders from last year's Irish Cruiser Racing Association nationals will be in action in a fortnight when a fleet of over 60 boats from around Ireland will gather at the Royal Cork Yacht Club, Crosshaven to decide the 2017 winners. Posted on 26 May Irish Cruiser Racing Nationals
Launched at the Royal Cork Yacht Club Minister Simon Coveney and newly elected President of the Irish Sailing Association Jack Roy paid a visit to the Royal Cork Yacht Club last Monday night. Posted on 31 Mar Online Entry Open
For Irish Cruiser Nationals 2017 Both the Irish Cruiser Racing Association (ICRA) and the Royal Cork Yacht Club (RCYC) have just launched their respective websites for the ICRA National Championships which will take place at the Crosshaven club from Friday 9th to Sunday 11th June. Posted on 21 Dec 2016 Green light for Cork Dinghy Fest 2017
To be held in Crosshaven at the end of June I'm delighted that the Royal Cork Yacht Club has given the green light to host the Cork Dinghy Festival 2017 on June 30th through to July 2nd. Posted on 7 Nov 2016 Volvo Cork Week overall
Old and new celebrate Shrouded in sea fog, the final day of racing at Volvo Cork Week was curtailed to just one race for some classes. However as the mist cleared, class winners appeared and the inaugural IRC European Champion went to the wire. Posted on 15 Jul 2016 Volvo Cork Week day 4
Cork's Armada One hundreds yachts, of all shapes and sizes, graced Cork Harbour on the fourth day of Cork Week. The weather lived up to the spectacular location with bright sunshine bathing the course for most of the day. Posted on 14 Jul 2016 Volvo Cork Week day 3
Leaders Emerge for IRC Europeans Seven of the ten races scheduled for the inaugural IRC European Championship have now been completed. Yachts equally matched by the IRC Handicap system, competitors have enjoyed a variety of courses, testing the all round ability of crew and their yachts. Posted on 13 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy