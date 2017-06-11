Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)
Product Feature
Shadow Neoprene Top
Shadow Neoprene Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Harken June Regatta at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - Overall

by Louay Habib today at 9:03 pm 10-11 June 2017

The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series Harken June Regatta was blessed with spectacular conditions for the final day of action. The southwesterly wind piped up from 15 to 20 knots by the end of the day, and with wind over tide, a lumpy sea state tested the resolve of well over 300 hundred sailors taking part.

The reigning J/97 UK National Champions, Andy & Annie Howe's Blackjack II, were unbeaten in IRC Three, as well as Royal Southern Yacht Club Commodore, Karen Henderson-Williams, racing her Dehler 37, Illywhacker, in Club Class.

In IRC 1, the two King 40s tied for first place; Blair & Beckett 's Cobra and Roger Bowden's Nifty, each sharing a race win on the last day. Nifty was declared the winner on countback by the narrowest of margins. Cornel Riklin's J/111 Jitterbug was third.

"It's been a brilliant weekend - absolutely fabulous." commented Nifty's skipper, Roger Bowden. "We had a lot of close racing, with just a few seconds separating us in every race, which is really good stuff. We have had this boat for about a year, and really, we are still getting used to it. In the past, we have struggled a bit in heavy conditions, and it was great to see we had reasonable control of the boat this weekend, which is very encouraging for us. It would be nice for the crew to win the series, but we will take every race as it comes."

Full Results from the 2017 Harken June Regatta can be found here.

Black Group

In IRC Two, Mike Moxley's HOD35 Malice had a great day on the water, scoring two bullets to take the class win from Malcolm Wootton's Farr30 Pegasus. Roger Phillips' J/109 Designstar 2 was third.

Mike Moxley's HOD 35, Malice at the Harken June Regatta - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Mike Moxley's HOD 35, Malice at the Harken June Regatta - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Blackjack II, took a comfortable class win in IRC Three, ahead of Claire Dresser's Sigma 362, Lady Penrose. Martin Moody and Cara Golden's Platu 25, Scallion, was only launched this week and placed third. In IRC 4, Peter Parker's Sigma 33, Stan the Boat, scored a 2-1 today to finish at the top of the class. Fenton Burgin's beautiful 6 Meter Sioma was second, a point ahead of Anthony & William Tahourdin's X-95, Thistle VI.

In the J/88 Class, David & Kirsty Apthorp's J-Dream scored a win in the last race of the regatta to secure the class win from Dirk & Dianne van Beek's Sabriel Jr. Richard Cooper's Jongleur won Race 4 and finished the regatta third in class.

David & Kirsty Apthorp's J/88 J-Dream at the Harken June Regatta - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
David & Kirsty Apthorp's J/88 J-Dream at the Harken June Regatta - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

In Club Class, Royal Southern Yacht Club Commodore, Karen Henderson-Williams, racing Illywhacker, won today's only race to score a perfect three wins for the regatta. Vice Commodore, Graham Nixon, racing Elan 40 Magic, suffered a torn mainsail and retired from the last race, dropping to third for the regatta. Michael Rowlatt's Grand Soleil 45, Giuliana, was runner-up for the class.

Karen Henderson-Williams' Illywhacker at the Harken June Regatta - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Karen Henderson-Williams' Illywhacker at the Harken June Regatta - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

White Group

Jonathan Powell's J/80 Betty continued to impress, scoring two more race wins, to secure the class win in the One Design Division, by seven points. Nick Haigh's J/80 Slightly Steamy, scored a 1-2-2 today, taking second place on countback from Chris & Hannah Neve's No Regrets.

In the J/70 and XOD match race duels, Ben Mansfield's J/70 Yeti won all of today's races to beat Philip Chandler's Blackjax. Andy Hamlett's Satu was the winner of the XOD Class. However, runner-up Diana Wilson's Mischief did have one consolation; finally getting the better of Satu in the last race.

In the Mixed Sportsboat Class, Tom Clay's SB20 Whyaduck won all of today's races to win the class by two points from Charles Whelan's SB20, Here comes Bod. Steve McLean completed the podium, racing SB20 Sponge Bob.

Royal Southern Yacht Club Commodore, Karen Henderson-Williams, welcomed competitors to the Harken June Regatta Prize Giving, and paid tribute to race officers, Philip Gauge and Tony Lovell, as well as the entire race team. "It has been a wonderful weekend of racing, with 74 boats entered, and it would not have been possible without our race management team and club volunteers - thank you all very much. A big thank you also to Harken UK for generously providing all the prizes."

Racing at the Royal Southern Yacht Club continues with the J/80 UK National Championship from Friday 16th - Sunday 18th June. For full results and pictures from the Harken June Regatta as well as more information about the Royal Southern Yacht Club, please visit www.royal-southern.co.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lisa wins the RORC Morgan Cup Race
Victory for Corinthian team in 125 mile race to Guernsey British First 44.7, Lisa, is the overall winner of the 2017 Morgan Cup Race. Owned by Nick & Suzy Jones and skippered by RORC Commodore, Michael Boyd. The Corinthian team scored a memorable victory after IRC time correction. Posted today at 9:15 pm RSrnYC Harken June Regatta day 1
Sunshine start The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series continues with the Harken June Regatta. A variety of boats, including XOD, Sportsboats, classics, cruisers, and IRC racing yachts enjoyed champagne conditions on the first day. Posted on 10 Jun Sunsail Flotillas: We love these places
And think you will too! Get a taste of the Mediterranean on flotilla from Athens this October. Explore dramatic landscapes and discover ancient history as you sail in beautiful southern Greece. Posted on 10 Jun 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta day 1
Gladiator outduels Spookie for Around the Island honours On the water, the father-and-son team of Tony and Bernard Langley, sailing Gladiator (above, left), suffered the narrowest of defeats to Steve and Heidi Benjamin's Spookie on Day 1 of the 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta presented by Rolex. Posted on 10 Jun J70 Europeans at Hamble overall
Viva l'Italia! After nine scintillating races, the 2017 J/70 Open European Championship is decided. Claudia Rossi's Italian team, racing Petite Terrible, retained their title in a thrilling final day of high speed action in the Central Solent. Posted on 10 Jun J70 Europeans at Hamble day 3
Noticia takes the lead After four races on the third day of the J/70 European Championship, there were aching limbs and bloodshot eyes among the sailors. but plenty of smiling faces after another fantastic day on the water. Posted on 9 Jun RORC Morgan Cup Race preview
120 yachts entered in race to Guernsey The 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship continues this weekend with another big entry for the Morgan Cup Race from the Solent to Guernsey, Channel Islands. 120 yachts have entered the race, the second largest entry so far. Posted on 8 Jun J70 Europeans at Hamble day 2
Baptism of Fire Two races were completed on the second day of the J/70 European Championship but only just. Whilst Race One was conducted in a lively 18 knots of westerly wind. By Race Two, the wind had veered northwest and strengthened to survival conditions. Posted on 8 Jun Lendy Cowes Week
New title sponsor announced Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year's regatta which starts on 29th July 2017. Posted on 7 Jun J70 Europeans at Hamble day 1
Weather wins the first battle The weather has won the first battle at the 2017 J/70 European Championship. Principal Race Officer, Stuart Childerley, and his team, braved the conditions to monitor the situation on the race course and relayed their updates to competitors ashore. Posted on 6 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy