Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Allen A2040 - 40mm Dynamic Bearing Block
Allen A2040 - 40mm Dynamic Bearing Block
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

World Cup Final in Santander - Overall

by Daniel Smith, World Sailing today at 8:41 pm 4-11 June 2017

There was drama at the death at the World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain as the Men's Heavyweight Dinghy, Finn, Medal Race provided a tense finale.

Four new World Cup Series Champions were crowned earlier on in the day but the best of the action was in the last race of the week, the Finn, where the medals were decided on the final run.

After a beautiful, sun-baked, windy week of racing in Santander, the final day saw a light, 6-8 knot, north westerly breeze under grey skies. Although the air temperature was cool, the competitive sailing was hot and five close Medal Races, entwined with gripping and tense narratives, played out on Santander Bay.

Great Britain won the Nations Trophy, awarded to the best performing team at the World Cup Final, after they won nine medals, three of each colour. France and Brazil followed in the medal tally.

Zsombor Berecz (HUN), Ben Cornish (GBR) and Ed Wright (GBR) were all in with a shot at gold in the Finn fleet. The competitive trio all knew what they had to do to take gold and went into the race full of focus.

But the start did not go entirely to plan for Wright and Berecz. There was an individual recall which meant that the pair both had to return to the start and restart. The advantage swung the way of Cornish but his focus switched to his rivals and he looked to cover them, allowing them back into the game.

The distribution of medals was constantly changing, with the places shifting throughout. After Cornish was penalised for pumping, resulting in a penalty turn, it looked like his chance of gold had gone as Berecz and Wright took the initiative.

But late drama ensued as Berecz received a penalty of his own on the run to the finish, enabling Cornish, who had already overtaken Wright, to move into the gold medal position.

Cornish crossed the line in fifth and Berecz in seventh which put the pair level on 48 points but as the Briton had finished ahead in the Medal Race, he claimed gold. Wright sailed through in tenth to complete the podium.

Ben Cornish wins gold in the Finn at the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Ben Cornish wins gold in the Finn at the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

"It was a tough day. I had to catch up all the way because I went back after the start. I managed to get back and make it a close race," Berecz said ashore after racing.

"Unfortunately, the jury decided our fight and I came up from first to second. I feel quite emotional about the decision.

"Anyway, it was a good week and I am happy because this is the first medal in the World Cup Series for Hungary."

Berecz's disappointment was both relief and delight for Cornish, "There was a point in the middle of the second beat where me and Zombie [Berecz's nickname] did a couple of fake tacks and I just gave Ed those boat lengths he needed to get in front. In hindsight, I should have stuck to both but that's easier said than done.

"You've just got to keep fighting and racing in this sort of stuff. We raced here the other day and the places change all the way to the finish line.

"The penalty I got, then got passed on to Zombie for a similar offence. You can never give up until you're over the line."

Nicholas Heiner (NED) won the Finn Medal Race to finish fifth overall.

Evi van Acker (BEL) had wrapped up gold in the Women's One Person Dinghy, Laser Radial, ahead of the final day of racing. The pressure was off the Belgium so the story shifted to the race for the silver and bronze medal.

Emma Plasschaert (BEL) and Anne-Marie Rindom (DEN) occupied the podium spots heading into the Medal Race but Uruguay's Dolores Moreira and Greece's Vasileia Karachaliou were well within sight.

Moreira put the hammer down at the front of the fleet and streaked ahead in the Medal Race. She held the lead on the final downwind and was in silver medal position but she was penalised for pumping her sail and had to do a penalty turns. She dropped to second, her eventual finishing place, which handed the initiative to Karachaliou.

Karachaliou, winner at the American World Cup Series event, came through in fourth which gave her silver. Moreira had a nervous wait for the pack behind her to follow and with Plasschaert in eighth and Rindom in ninth, she snapped up bronze.

Laser Radial podium at the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Laser Radial podium at the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

The Greek sailor had the biggest smile on the water after racing and commented, "It was a crazy day, I went into the competition to enjoy sailing and it was not easy at all. It was stressful and I did my best to remain calm and tried to make the least mistakes possible. It was difficult with the wind and currents in the bay.

"We have had sun, wind and the good atmosphere. We had good races and on time. I have enjoyed it."

The Laser, Men's One Person Dinghy, Medal Race was the epitome of snakes and ladders, thanks in part to a large number of penalties applied due to sailors pumping their sail. The lead changed regularly in the race and it was a tense fight for the medals.

The leading racers received penalties but Jean Baptiste Bernaz (FRA) did just enough to seal gold. A seventh saw him finish just two points ahead of Philipp Buhl (GER) who leapfrogged Charlie Buckingham (USA) into silver.

Bernaz looked relieved ashore after racing, commenting, "It was really tough today as I had a bad start. Luckily, I had enough points to retain my first so it was nice week."

Laser Gold for Jean Baptiste Bernaz at the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Laser Gold for Jean Baptiste Bernaz at the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

Watch the race back in the SAP Sailing Analytics here.

Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis (GRE) lived up to their billing as one of the pre-regatta favourites in the Men's Two Person Dinghy, 470.

The Greek racers had David Bargehr and Lukas Mahr (AUT), Stu McNay and Dave Hughes (USA) as well as Italy's Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabro close for company all week. They sailed their way to a seventh in the Medal Race to clinch gold, "It was a tough race with many position changes. We tried to stay close to the American and the Austrian. We achieved that. We got nervous at the beginning but we managed to keep up with them."

The Austrians finished third in the Medal Race to confirm silver. As for the fight for bronze, the Italians took the Medal Race win, handing them the medal as the Americans finished in fourth. The Americans received a four-point penalty after racing but this was irrelative to the overall leaderboard.

Rio 2016 Olympic champion Hannah Mills, sailing with Eilidh McIntyre (GBR) came back into the Women's 470 with a bang, claiming a dominant gold.

Mills and McIntyre had just three days sailing together before the World Cup Final and found their groove quickly, winning five of the weeks 11 races. They finished 19 points clear of Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen (NED) whose unbeaten run in 2017 ended.

"We knew exactly what we had to do out there today," commented McIntyre. "We had a 13-point gap, we couldn't lose. So, for us it was all about controlling the Dutch."

Mills added, "It was pretty tricky, gusty and shifty so we are glad we pulled that off."

The Dutch team held on to silver and Spain's Silvia Mas and Patricia Cantero completed the podium.

470 Women Podium at the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
470 Women Podium at the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

The 2017 World Cup Series has now drawn to a close. Sailors focus will now shift to their respective class world and continental championships.

The 2017-18 World Cup Series will commence this October at a new location in Gamagori, Japan. In early 2018, the series will head to Miami, USA then Hyeres, France before a concluding final at a venue to be confirmed in June/July.

Full results can be found here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Golden hat-trick for British sailors
As World Cup Series Final in Santander concludes GBR crews finish in Santander with three golds, two silver and three bronze medals. British sailors wrapped up their World Cup Series Final with an eight-medal haul as racing in Santander drew to a close on Sunday (11 June). Posted today at 8:07 pm British Sailing's super Saturday
At World Cup Final in Santander There was cause for celebration as British sailors secured five podium finishes on the first day of World Cup medal race action in Santander, Spain, on Saturday (10 June). Posted on 10 Jun World Cup Final in Santander day 5
Six World Cup Champions crowned Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain. Posted on 10 Jun World Cup Final in Santander day 4
Medal Race places confirmed in six fleets Friday's action at Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events. Posted on 9 Jun Tokyo 2020 sailing reduced to 350 athletes
In IOC sports programme announcement World Sailing, the International Federation of the sport, received the news today that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed the proposed 10 sailing events for Tokyo 2020, but reduced the athlete quota. Posted on 9 Jun World Cup Final in Santander day 3
Event reaches mid-point Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final reached its mid-point on Thursday, as sailors continue to fight for position across the ten Olympic and Open Kiteboarding events in Santander, Spain. Posted on 8 Jun World Cup Final in Santander day 2
Capitalise or catch up Santander was baked in sunshine for the second day of World Cup racing as sailors looked to either capitalise on a great opening day, or play catch up after slow starts. Posted on 7 Jun World Cup Final in Santander day 1
'Keepers' the target as racing commences The World Cup Final kicked off in Santander, Spain today (6 June) with sailors aiming to put some 'keepers' on the board. Posted on 6 Jun Olympic rivalry renewed in Santander
At the World Cup Series Final The World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain will see a familiar rivalry renewed when racing commences on Tuesday 6 June. Posted on 5 Jun Leading experts appointed
To World Sailing's Sustainability Commission Following the announcement of World Sailing's sustainability strategy in November 2016, the international federation of the sport has appointed a leading group of experts to its first sustainability commission which will be chaired by Mike Golding OBE. Posted on 5 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy