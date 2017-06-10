Please select your home edition
Salcombe Yacht Club Summer Series - Race 1

by Malcolm Mackley today at 8:29 pm 10 June 2017
Salcombe Yacht Club Summer Series Race 1 © Margaret Mackley

Poor weather forecasting and generally gloomy conditions deterred many sailors from competing in the first SYC summer series but those that did compete had a good sail.

Racing took place at the bottom of the tide after a week of strong gales; however by the Saturday afternoon the very strong southerly wind had moderated and Race Officer Andrew Wood was able to set an interesting course to Blackstone with loops around Gerston and Saltstone in a variable force 1-3 breeze. Although many people were deterred from going on the water there was a positive note for the sailing competitors in that the estuary was devoid of moving ribs, paddleboards and visiting yachts, with only the ever cooperative Portlemouth passenger Ferry to negotiate with.

There was no show from the Junior fleet and only three boats in the medium handicap with Paul Inham in his Aero 7 taking a handicap win from Ester Mclarty in her Laser Radial and the Groves in a RS Feva coming third. The Merlin Rocket of Andrew and Tristrum Squire had a lonely race as the sole competitors of the fast handicap and it was left to a much depleted Solo Fleet to provide any real competition. David Greening and "Yachtor" Simon Yates soon established strong positions at the head of the fleet with the lead between them regularly changing hands with the shifting wind strength and direction. In the final stages of the race Simon Yates pulled through to take the win. Malcolm Mackley held third position for much of the race until the final beat to the line through the Bag when Class captain, Adrian Griffin stormed past upwind, very effectively using his new "Fat Boy" North sail in an increasing wind, followed by both Andrew Bourne and Bruce Hattersley.

Geoff Gilson crewed by Steven Galvin were the only competitors in the Yawl fleet and they sailed majestically round a shortened course to take the winning gun.

Race 1 Results:

Medium Handicap
1st Aero 7 1809, Paul Ingham
2nd laser Radial 181676, Ester McLarty
3rd RS Feva 4186, Andrew Groves and crew

Fast Handicap
1st Merlin Rocket 3725, Andrew and Tristrum Squire

Solo
1st 5601, Simon Yates
2nd 5617, David Greening
3rd 5734, Adrian Griffin

Salcombe Yawl
1st 170 Geoff Gilson and Steven Galvin

