Topper Open at Chipstead Sailing Club

by Alistair Roaf today at 10:45 am

Twenty-three Topper sailors gathered on the Saturday morning, including one visitor from Devon, for the annual Chipstead Topper Open Meeting. For the first race the Race Officer, Paul Grace, set a tight start line at the end of the lake with a short beat to buoy H (necessitated by the Southerly wind).

As the start of the race approached the wind veered to the west making it a starboard bias. For those who spotted this they were able to get clear of the pack. The best start was made by Catharine Wynn, with Luke Hagon and Simon Yates just under her. First round the windward mark was Simon Yeates, followed by Catharine and Daniel Pearson.

The race progressed into the narrows where the wind increased allowing Luke Hagon to power up to second with Simon leading. The strong gusts now started catching out those not concentrating or heavy enough sailors. There were lots of capsizes. The race continued with Simon and Luke in first/second until Simon missed a mark and chose to retire. The race was won by Luke with Jane Marshall second and Tom Collie third.

After a good lunch, the sailors gathered at the end of the lake for race two. With the wind flicking from south to west as each gust rolled by, the Race Officer set the first beat as the full length of the lake. It was an exciting start with one boat early but preventing the others from doing port end flyers. Consequently, this benefitted the starboard starters on a port bias line. Luke Hagon took the lead followed by Simon Yeates with Jane Marshall leading the chase by the rest. At the start of the second lap Hamilton Roaf had pushed through to third place. Luke went on to get his second bullet of the day.

For race three, it was the same course as race two but with a long start line to test the sailors on their positioning at the start. Jane Marshall hit the line bang on the gun and took the lead. The wind increased and clean sailing was rewarded. With capsizes and going into irons in the strong gusts being the problem. Tom Collie was most consistent and worked his way to the front as others struggled. At the end of race the positions were Tom Collie followed by Luke Hagon, who had been leading before capsizing, and then Hamilton Roaf.

Overall, after a great day's sailing Luke Hagon was overall winner. Best placed Junior was Hamilton Roaf and the best placed Youth was Catherine Wynn.

Overall Results:

Pos Helm R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 L Hagon 1 1 2 2 2 T Collie 3 4 1 4 3 J Marshall 2 5 4 6 4 H Roaf 7 3 3 6 5 S Yeates 9 2 Rtd 11 6 A Hoxha 5 6 8 11 7 C Sarsfield 4 8 10 12 8 D Pearson 6 10 6 12 9 C Wynn 8 7 7 14 10 A Pringle 10 14 5 15 11 R Norman 13 9 11 20 12 C Hix 14 12 9 21 13 P Maphew 11 11 12 22 14 E Hoxha 12 15 13 25 15 H Valentine 15 13 DNS 28 16 A Yeates 16 Rtd DNS 40 17 T Mitchell 17 DNS DNS 42 18 C Fabre 18 DNS DNS 43 19 J James Rtd Rtd DNS 48 20 H Nomikos Rtd DNS DNS 49 21 C Nomikos Rtd DNS DNS 49 22 O Pavis Rtd DNS DNS 49 23 C Pearson DNS DNS DNS 50