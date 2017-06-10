Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom

Coastal Sailing Essentials from Henri Lloyd

by Henri Lloyd today at 10:43 pm 10 June 2017

Related Articles

Henri Lloyd's partnership with Land Rover BAR
We speak to company Chairman Paul Strzelecki Paul Strzelecki has always taken a very personal approach to sailing sponsorships, and this has led to the 21 year partnership Henri Lloyd have had with Sir Ben Ainslie, most recently with the Land Rover BAR America's Cup campaign. Posted on 6 Jun Success Engineered
As Henri Lloyd partner with Land Rover BAR Out on the water, racing at incredibly high speeds, every second counts. So when Henri Lloyd came to engineer Land Rover BAR's technical kit for the 35th America's Cup, each item was developed through years of collaborative testing and refinement. Posted on 3 Jun Win a Tour of the Land Rover BAR base
And meet the team! The America's Cup is the oldest trophy in international sport, not to mention one of the most prestigious. A lot is riding on the Land Rover BAR team this summer as they race to #BRINGTHECUPHOME, but how many times has Britain won the event in the past? Posted on 27 May Henri Lloyd support SB20 Worlds in Cowes
As Official Technical Clothing Partner Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand Henri Lloyd has today announced their commitment to supporting this year's SB20 Worlds, being hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes this August as the Official Technical Clothing Partner. Posted on 26 May Exclusive Interview with Sir Ben Ainslie
Henri Lloyd's Paul Strzelecki talks about their partnership Henri Lloyd managed to catch up with Sir Ben Ainslie at the impressive Land Rover BAR headquarters in Portsmouth ahead of the 35th America's Cup presented by Louis Vuitton. Posted on 24 May Pack it up, pack it in
Free Dry Bag and Top 6 pieces of Henri Lloyd kit When space is at a premium, it pays to know which kit pieces are worth their salt. We've hand picked our Top 6 Sailing Essentials to make sure you're always adventure-ready. Posted on 14 May Henri Lloyd's Glove Collection 2017
Exceptional durability, performance, grip and dexterity Glove design is a very specialist area and Henri Lloyd has developed their 2017 range focusing on ergonomics and the use of specialist fabric technology to deliver exceptional durability, performance, grip and dexterity. Posted on 10 May Henri Lloyd's new kit on the dock
Upgrade your gear and be ready for any adventure Upgrade your gear and be ready for any adventure that sails your way with Henri Lloyd's newest arrivals. Discover jackets, vest, hi-fits, footwear and accessories. Posted on 9 May Henri Lloyd announces new partnership
Sponsoring Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand, Henri Lloyd, are delighted to announce their partnership with the Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week. Posted on 4 May Henri Lloyd Breeze Holdall 2017
Technical performance alongside everyday features The Breeze concept is stunningly simple – when the weather dictates that you don't need traditional foul weather products but you need to stay dry and protected from the wind and spray – this is the answer. Posted on 20 Apr

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bassenthwaite SC RS Tera Northern Championships for RS Tera
Bassenthwaite SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bassenthwaite SC Topper NW Area Championship for Topper
Bassenthwaite SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bassenthwaite SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Bassenthwaite SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy