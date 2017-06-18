RS600 Tour heads for Filey next weekend

RS600s at the Paignton POSH Regatta © Alice Crick RS600s at the Paignton POSH Regatta © Alice Crick

by Lee Bratley today at 10:31 am

The next event of the 2017 RS600 Tour takes place up at Filey next weekend (17th & 18th June) as we join the annual Filey regatta.

It's been a superb year so far for the 600s with good turnouts in recent events at Bough Beech and Paignton and we're expecting a similarly good fleet for this one too.

Already there's a forecast of sunshine and spot on breeze for the actual sailing but, just as important (some might say more?), is the offshore social activity on offer - food, beer,camping, beach - what more could the everyday 600 sailor want?

Racing is scheduled to start from 130pm on Saturday and is sure to be spectacular weekend in a fantastic setting up on the beautiful North Yorkshire coast.

The 600s should be in their element out on the sea so should also provide some exhilarating sailing for the helms, so expect plenty of smiles and super-fast action from these exceptionally fast boats!

If you're interested in the RS600, then don't hesitate to have a chat with any of the helms.

See you at the beach!