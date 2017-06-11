Melges 20 World League, Zadar Edition - Day 2

by International Melges 20 Class Association today at 10:18 pm

Three additional races give way to an all-Russian podium with one final day of competition left in Zadar, Croatia

The second day of racing at the third 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division event is done, bringing the total number of completed races to six, putting one discard into play for each competing team. Atop the heap is a very competitive Russian fleet, laying down the law and capturing four out of the top five positions.

It was yet another moderately breezy, northwesterly and intense day for the Melges 20 Zadar fleet of thirty-four teams. Overnight leader Alexander Ezhkov and his PIROGOVO team managed to keep the lead after three somewhat shaky race results, extending his lead however by an additional point.

Beyond the top position, the names all changed and re-arranged with Ezhkov's biggest adversary inching a little closer. Vladimir Prosikhin's NIKA moved up one spot to end the day in second overall.

The leader of the 2017 Melges 20 World League Ranking - Igor Rytov's RUSSIAN BOGATYRS finally got serious entering a 6-1-5 scoreline, a dramatic improvement over yesterday's lackluster performance. Their quick change of pace pulled them from nineteenth, up to third overall with at least 28 points needed to catch-up with Prosikhin.

Looking ahead to the final day of racing, the fight to finalize who makes the final podium (at least the lowest position) is extremely open with five teams within striking distance. Poland's Krzysztof Krempec's MAG TINY, Oleg Evdokimenko's KOTYARA, Australia's Rodney Jones at the helm of CARS 167 and Race Six winner Valentin Zavadnikov's SYNERGY GT are all in contention.

Other daily highlights include Jan Kuchar aboard ALOHA winning Race Four. He held off strong competition from Lauro Bonaro's CAMAY, Guido Miani sailing MASCALZONE LATINO JR., and Manfredi Vianini Tolomei's MAOLCA to capture his first race win of the 2017 season.

In the Corinthian division, Marina Kaverzina at the helm of MARUSSIA continues to maintain her solid leadership.

The Melges 20 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.

Media and Racing Coverage

As with other Melges 20 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 20 Facebook Page. Be sure to also follow the fleet on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews and photos at melges20.com.

Results after Day 2: (top five, 3 races)

1.) Alexander Ezhkov, PIROGOVO; 1-2-1-10-[14]-6 = 20pts

2.) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA; 2-[15]-9-9-4-4 = 28pts

3.) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS; 16-[21]-12-6-1-5 = 40pts

4.) Krzysztof Krempec; MAG TINY; 5-4-2-12-21-[22] = 44pts

5.) Oleg Evdokimenko, KOTYARA; 11-[17]-4-8-7-14 = 44pts