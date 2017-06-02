Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
The Offshore Race Crew's Manual by Stuart Quarrie
The Offshore Race Crew's Manual by Stuart Quarrie

Coppet Week Regatta at Saundersfoot Sailing Club

by Paul Griffiths today at 10:55 am 28 May - 2 June 2017
Coppet Week at Saundersfoot © Paul Griffiths

Saundersfoot Sailing Club based in Pembrokeshire held their annual Coppet Week Regatta last week and yet again it proved to be a roaring success with the colourful fleet of 75 boats from all round the country providing a magnificent spectacle on the water and bringing in the regular influx of hungry and thirsty sailors to all the local pubs, cafes and Restaurants.

The first full day on Sunday saw a lovely sunny day but no wind so a very gentle start to the week, luckily the wind soon returned and the Race team of Alan, John and Keith assisted by other local helms did a superb job and managed to fit in all 5 races for the main series by the end of Thursday - after a very competitive series of races the overall winners were popular long-term visitors Ian & Ben Fryatt in a RS Vision ahead of the ex-Fireball World Champion DJ Edwards now sailing the mercurial National 12 with another popular visitor Chris Martin taking 3rd place in his shiny new Merlin Rocket.

Coppet Week at Saundersfoot - photo © Paul Griffiths
Coppet Week at Saundersfoot - photo © Paul Griffiths

The fleet of 75 included 15 local SSC boats plus 3 from Tenby SC with the SSC boats enjoying the chance to race against both each other and all of the highly skilled visitors with the hotly contested battle for 1st local raging between Dave Plester, James Hayden and Paul & Julia Griffiths finally seeing Dave Plester take this prize plus the class prize for being the first Solo with other class prizes going to Matt Smith and George Crabtree(Fireball),Ben Eaves(Supernova), Mike & Marty Whittaker (GP14), Phil & Jamie Mason (RS400), Ross Ferguson (Topper),with Oscar & Lisa Chess being the 1st Osprey.

Prior to the prize giving the Club were delighted to present a cheque for £375.00 to the RNLI from funds raised and then the annual raffle supported by St Bride's Spa Hotel was drawn to provide the 3 lucky winners with the excellent prizes provided by St Brides Spa Hotel.

The prize giving on Thursday was again to a packed house and the overall winner Ian repeated the thanks of Martin and Keith to all those Club members who have helped to make this such as success both on and off the water while the Clubhouse team of Nina, John, Martin and Alison plus others ensured all were kept fed and watered.

To round off the week on the Friday there was a more informal Pursuit Race run off the beach in a very gentle and variable wind which saw a lot of gathering on the start-line where the whole fleet chased the smaller boats including the Toppers and normal Phantom sailor James Hayden this time sailing the Gull with young son Harry, the slower boats were eventually overhauled by the bigger boats with the overall winner being the last boats off in the form of Oscar & Lisa Chess in their Osprey just ahead of Peter & Igor from Tenby in a Scorpion then Richard (Dicky)Dee in a Merlin rocket with crew Nancy.

Coppet Week at Saundersfoot - photo © Paul Griffiths
Coppet Week at Saundersfoot - photo © Paul Griffiths

This is a great fun way to round off what is a real Family week both on and off the water which has helped to make it such a popular week and perhaps why so many return year after year.

The Pursuit Race winner in the form of former Osprey National Champion Oscar Chess is now off to take part in the Three Peaks Race starting on June 17th so our best wishes to Oscar in this, further details are available on the Saundersfoot Sailing Club facebook page.

Full results can be found here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Free sailing as Wales gets set
To Push the Boat Out People all around Wales, young, old, male, female and even MP's, will get the chance to try sailing in this Olympic year when RYA Push the Out returns from 14-22 May! Posted on 12 May 2016 GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Saundersfoot overall
Krailing and Hunt win by 10 point margin The Larks visited Saundersfoot in Pembrokeshire between 1-8 August. This was only their second visit, their previous visits being in 2001 and 1984. Posted on 10 Aug 2015 GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Saundersfoot day 5
After 2 rest days due to true Welsh weather After 2 rest days due to true Welsh weather (lots of wind and rain!) the race officer brought the start time forward to 10.00am to try and catch up the races and to allow everybody to be off the water early to make their fancy dress costumes. Posted on 7 Aug 2015 GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Saundersfoot day 2
Three races, and a bit of everything Day 2 at the GJW Direct Lark nationals had a bit of everything, and three races later (owing to the uncertain forecast for the next two days) a tired fleet headed back up the beach to recharge for Crews Union and Board of Directors this evening. Posted on 3 Aug 2015 GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Saundersfoot day 1
Glorious sunshine and swift race management The Larks have arrived at Saundersfoot in good spirits and seem to have brought the weather with them so far! Posted on 2 Aug 2015 Coppet Week at Saundersfoot
75 entries from 23 clubs around the country Saundersfoot is a gem on the Pembrokeshire coastline which attracts sailors year after year to return and join in some great racing with friends and colleagues from many previous years events. Posted on 1 Jun 2015 Around 2000 Welsh sailors help set World Record
Sailors of all ages and abilities join in Bart's Bash Around 2,000 sailors all round Wales have gone into the Guinness Book of World Records after taking part in the biggest ever sailing race. Posted on 24 Sep 2014 40th Coppet Week at Saundersfoot
30 different classes from 21 clubs take part Saundersfoot Sailing Club has been running a unique sailing event for forty years which is neither a championship nor a regatta but a week of highly competitive, but very friendly racing to which sailing families flock each year. Posted on 24 Jun 2013 Supernova nationals at Saundersfoot
It was consistency that counted The practice race for Friday was canned in favour of trying to get four races in. The wind direction was variable, swinging by at least 180 degrees during the day and never really made it into the foothills of an F3. Posted on 8 Jul 2011 Supernova nationals preview
Returning to a favourite location of the class In just over a weeks time we shall know who is the 2011 Supernova National Champion. Last year the class had a great time at LLandudno and this year the class stays in Wales and returns to a class favourite location - Saundersfoot SC. Posted on 26 Jun 2011

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy