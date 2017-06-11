Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Deckvest - 728x90
Product Feature
An Absorbing Interest: The America's Cup by Bob Fisher
An Absorbing Interest: The America's Cup by Bob Fisher

British Sailing's super Saturday at World Cup Final in Santander

by Anisha Walkerley today at 9:44 pm 4-11 June 2017

There was cause for celebration as British sailors secured five podium finishes on the first day of World Cup medal race action in Santander, Spain, on Saturday (10 June).

The bay of Santander played host to a speculator finale, with bright sunshine and light winds providing the ideal viewing platform as crowds gathered to watch the battles ensue.

First up was the Nacra fleet with racing coming down to wire for the silver and bronze medals as four boats battled it out for two podium spots after Spanish pair Fernando Echavarri Erasun-Tara Pacheco Van Rijnsoever had all but secured the gold on the penultimate day of racing.

A third place finish for John Gimson and Anna Burnet in a nail-biting finale was enough to hold onto the silver medal after a week of close racing.

Burnet described their elation: "It feels really good, we're pleased with how we sailed this week. We made a few errors, but we know exactly where we went wrong.

"But to go out today in tricky conditions in the medal racing and execute the race we needed to secure the silver means we're very happy with our performance!"

Nacra 17 Podium on day 5 of the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Tomas Moya / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Nacra 17 Podium on day 5 of the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Tomas Moya / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

The pair's attention will now turn to the evolution of the multihull class as Gimson says: "Our next focus event is the Europeans, but we're heading to Bermuda next week to train out there until we get the new boat [foiling Nacra] and do as much foiling as we can do."

Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson delivered a light-wind masterclass to grab the final bullet and with it steal the bronze medal in an unexpected turn of events, as places changed throughout the fleet in a snakes and ladders race.

Whilst Saxton's focus was on the race in the hand, he explained what went through his mind in the post-race moments: "When we finished, I looked back and saw where the other guys were, I thought 'that went really quite well', so I knew just after we crossed the line that we had done it. Before then we were just racing really hard."

Dabson, at her first Nacra 17 event, was thrilled to end a 'tough' week on a high: "It's been a big learning curve but I'm slowly getting the hang of it, but it's been good fun and I've really enjoyed it."

"I'm really just really happy to have won a medal, because coming out and performing when you need to is what this sport is about," Saxton concluded.

After a challenging medal race, Tom Phipps and Nikki Boniface had to settle for fifth overall, ahead of Chris Rashley-Laura Marimon Giovannetti in sixth. Rupert White-Kirstie Urwin wrapped up their event 10th.

With four boats in the mix for golden glory, overnight leaders James Peters-Fynn Sterritt knew it was everything to play for if they were to cement their place at the top of the 49er scoreboard. The British pairing, who have been on fire all week, finished second, enough to secure the top spot with 7-points to spare.

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt win 49er gold on day 5 of the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
James Peters and Fynn Sterritt win 49er gold on day 5 of the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

The pair had a clear plan going into the deciding race as Sterritt explained: "To make smart decision, not do anything too extreme, and it paid off today".

Peters described their event: "We just sailed really consistently all week, we didn't actually win any races but we just went out there and put ourselves in the mix in every race.

"Ultimately over 14 races that's what it took to win so we're really, really happy with how we've sailed."

"It's been a great week for us, starting well, good boat speed, made smart decisions. It meant that every race, apart from one, we were in there and in a good position," summed up Peters.

Teammates Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell also defended their position to take the bronze, making it a third consecutive World Cup medal in the pair's first season together. Fellow Brits Jack Hawkins-Chris Thomas end their week seventh, their best major event result so far in the 49er.

49er Podium on day 5 of the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Tomas Moya / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
49er Podium on day 5 of the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Tomas Moya / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey held on tightly to the silver spot going in to the 49er FX finale to secure their second medal as a pairing.

The duo, who won their maiden medal at the Sailing World Cup Hyeres, were thrilled: "It's been an absolutely great week of sailing for us, it's a process regatta, we're to work our starting and those goals have been really good with really big improvements there."

"It's lovely, despite it being a process regatta, to come away with a silver medal having sailed really well with plenty of headroom still to go so we're really, really happy," continued Dobson.

Charlottte Dobson & Saskia Tidey on day 5 of the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Charlottte Dobson & Saskia Tidey on day 5 of the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

Tidey described her event highlights: "I've enjoyed working through problems together and through the good times as well, and figuring out what sort of campaign we want to put together going forward. We'll keep working on our process goals and looking forward to the next regatta to improve again."

49er FX Podium on day 5 of the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Tomas Moya / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
49er FX Podium on day 5 of the World Cup Series Final in Santander - photo © Tomas Moya / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

Despite crossing the line second in the medal race, Kate Macgregor and Sophie Ainsworth missed out of the podium finishing their event fourth.

It wasn't to be for the British windsurfers as a tough medal race for Tom Squires sees him finish the week sixth overall. Meanwhile, in the women's RS:X Emma Wilson and Izzy Hamilton finished eighth and ninth respectively.

Elsewhere, the British Sailing Team qualified nine boats in medal race berths for Sunday's finals in the Finn, Laser, Laser Radial and 470 Women's events.

A race win and a third sees Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre extend their lead in the Women's 470 fleet as they head into the medal race 13 points clear of nearest rivals, Dutch duo Zegers-Van Veen.

Mills and McIntyre will be joined in Sunday's line-up by Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter who will be looking to climb back up the fleet. The pair will start in sixth, with a 9-point margin to overcome if are they to present a challenge for bronze.

In the Finn finale, Ben Cornish and Ed Wright will do battle for gold as they will line up in silver and bronze positions. Cornish will start four points behind overnight leader Zsombor Berecz, whilst Wright will be looking to make up the 2-point gap to catch his teammate and clinch a medal upgrade.

Also joining the Finn fleet is Henry Wetherell in fifth, meanwhile Martin Wrigley and James Taylor book their Men's 470 medal race berth in sixth.

Following a starting penalty in the final fleet race, Nick Thompson will have a challenge on his hands tomorrow with a 12-point deficit to overcome in order to land a medal. Michael Beckett will also feature in the Laser medal race alongside Lorenzo Chiavarini who posted 5,4 in the day's proceedings to break into the top-10.

Full regatta results from round two of the 2017 World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain.

Medal Races for 470 Men, 470 Women, Finn and Laser will conclude on Sunday 11 June. Catch all the live action on the YachtsandYachting.com homepage.

For all the latest news from the British Sailing Team, follow us at www.britishsailingteam.com, on Facebook, on Twitter @BritishSailing and on Instagram @BritishSailing.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

World Cup Final in Santander day 5
Six World Cup Champions crowned Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain. Posted today at 8:50 pm Vladimir Krutskikh win Finn World Masters title
After dramatic Medal Race turnaround in Barbados After trailing the leaders all week, the 2015 Finn World Masters champion, Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia, turned the tables on the fleet to win the medal race and the title as the 2017 Finn World Masters drew to a close in Barbados. Posted today at 7:35 am World Cup Final in Santander day 4
Medal Race places confirmed in six fleets Friday's action at Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events. Posted on 9 Jun British sailors climb the charts
Ahead of the first World Cup Final medal deciders In true Friday fashion, British sailors have consolidated their positions at the top of the charts going into the final weekend of racing, as 13 boats book their berths for Saturday's (10 June) first medal race day at the World Cup Series Final. Posted on 9 Jun World Cup Final challenge awaits
British crews set for invitation-only event Britain's sailors set to take on the world's best at the invitation-only Sailing World Cup Final in Santander. Posted on 4 Jun GBR Finn sailors claim Europeans podium hat-trick
Triple celebrations in Marseille There were triple celebrations for British Finn sailors who closed out three podium results at the European Championships in Marseille today. Posted on 13 May British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères overall
GBR learn French lessons British sailors insist their World Cup experiences will stand them in good stead for the major events of the season as they endured a frustrating final day of competition in Hyeres on Sunday (30 April). Posted on 30 Apr British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 5
Skiff success in first Hyeres World Cup finals day British sailors closed out two podium finishes on the first day of World Cup medal race action in Hyeres, France, on Saturday (29 April). Posted on 29 Apr British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 4
British teams in the medal mix ahead of first finals day Nine British boats have booked their berths for Saturday's first medal race day at the Hyeres World Cup after a weather disrupted fourth day of competition. Posted on 28 Apr British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 3
Fletcher and Bithell hold their nerve on a testing day Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell held on to their 49er World Cup lead in Hyeres, France, on Thursday (27 April) on a day where patience was key across the fleets. Posted on 27 Apr

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bassenthwaite SC RS Tera Northern Championships for RS Tera
Bassenthwaite SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bassenthwaite SC Topper NW Area Championship for Topper
Bassenthwaite SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bassenthwaite SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Bassenthwaite SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy