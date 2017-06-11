Please select your home edition
Melges 20 World League, Zadar Edition - Day 1

by International Melges 20 Class Association on 9 Jun 9-11 June 2017
Melges 20 World League Zadar day 1 © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication

The International Melges 20 Class Association (IM20CA) has officially made its racing debut in Zadar, Croatia at the third European Melges 20 World League event, hosted at D-Marin Dalmacija. Absolutely perfect conditions prevailed for the start giving way to three races, resulting in a very exciting, top-three podium finish.

It was an impressive day for event leader Alexander Ezhkov's PIROGOVO. After three races in an ideal 12-13 knots of breeze out of the Northwest, he, along with tactician Daniil Adzintsou and crew Alexander Ekimov submitted a 1-2-1 scorecard to now lead the event by seven points.

Krzysztof Krempec's MAG TINY from Poland is the only other boat besides Ezhkov that managed a single-digit day bringing him to finish up in second overall, fifteen points ahead of Vladimir Prosikhin's NIKA in third.

Alexander Novoselov's VICTOR, with two of Italy's most well-known 49er sailors - Stefano Cherin and Andrea Tesei, won the second race of the day to conquer fourth overall, tied in points with South Africa's Tina Plattner and Tony Norris on TNT in fifth.

Russian colors fly high above the Corinthian standings also with 2017 Scarlino Champion Marina Kaverzina on MARUSSIA in the lead. Wilma Homann's FANTASTICHINA sits second, followed by Japan's Koji Matsumoto aboard TEMPUS in third.

The excitement resumes in Zadar tomorrow at 13.00 with three more races scheduled. The Melges 20 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.

Media and Racing Coverage

As with other Melges 20 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 20 Facebook Page. Be sure to also follow the fleet on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews and photos at melges20.com.

Results after Day 1: (top five, 3 races)

1.) Alexander Ezhkov, PIROGOVO; 1-2-1 = 4pts
2.) Krzysztof Krempec; MAG TINY; 5-4-2 = 11pts
3.) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA; 2-15-9 = 26pts
4.) Alexander Novoselov, VICTOR; 3-1-23 = 27pts
5.) Tina Plattner/Tony Norris, TNT; 7-12-8 = 27pts

Land Rover BAR Cap
