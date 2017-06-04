Please select your home edition
K6 Open at Stone Sailing Club

by Dave Hall today at 8:53 am 3-4 June 2017

Stone Sailing Club put on their usual hospitality welcoming the K6 fleet to what turned out to be two days of great sailing in the sun.

Lawrence and Luka Crispin put their marker down in the first race with a convincing win and, after their win at Aldeburgh a few weeks ago, continued the form through the first day to win all three races. Second and third places were split up through the day between the teams of Neil Fulcher, Oliver Boosey, Harry Clark and Dave Hall, Bryan Sargent, Graham Hoy and Fraser & Georgie Elms.

It was an early start on Sunday. With a little more breeze it made sailing more entertaining and, along with the strong tide, meant any bad calls ended up in being a long way back.

Team Fulcher took the first race making a change from the Crispin domination. However, Lawrence and Luka went on to win the final two races to ensure an overall victory. As before, the runner-up spots were shared between the usual suspects.

A cracking weekend's racing organised by the Stone team both on and off the water.

Overall Results:

1st Laurence & Luka Crispin
2nd Neil Fulcher, Oliver Boosey, Harry Clark
3rd Dave Hall Bryan Sargent, Graham Hoy
4th Fraser Elms& Georgie Smith
5th Steve Bales & Jon Rigby
6th Ian Powel, Rob Smith, Dylan Wells

