Celebrating Dad's of the Boat Park this Father's Day

Always found with his head in the boat tinkering away at every given opportunity. How about something from our extensive boat maintenance range? We’ve got Carbon Fibre repair kits, splicing kits, sealants, lubricants and have even put together the ideal Boat Bimbler Bundle for those in need of a little inspiration - get him something he’ll really find a use for this year.
For the Dad who always forgets sunscreen and a hat! We are now stocking the best performing sports sunscreen on the market – SolRX. Combine with a Rooster Aeromesh Visor + Hat Leash and you’re good to go!
His Buoyancy is so faded, bulky and worn it wouldn’t help him in a bath tub! How about a shiny new Rooster Buoyancy Aid for your peace of mind. We also have a great range of clearance kit to bring your Dad into the 21st century.
He’s always on hand with a spare piece of rope, shackle, tape or split ring when you need it most. How about topping up his tool box supplies with a few spares from our Rooster Ropes & Chandlery range. Our Boat Spares Bundle also makes an ideal gift.