Celebrating Dad's of the Boat Park this Father's Day

Dynema® Shockcord

Steve Cockerill explains why it's worth the money Having used normal Shock Cord and now the Dyneema® Shock Cord, I can vouch for the Dyneema® Shock Cord every time. The slack in the system is much easier to take up as the Dyneema® outer braid has a lower coefficient of friction.

Club Racing vs. Circuit Racing

Charlie South on the pros and cons In 2016 / 2017 I moved from the Topper to racing the Laser Radial. I'd sailed the Laser a bit before, but it was a big change! I thought I'd write a few things on the pros and cons of attending open circuit racing vs. spending time at your home club

Topper Daggerboard Build Specification Change

Rooster explain how to fill in the notches Due to the change in the manufacturers build specification, you can fill in the notches on your daggerboard, improving the flow of water across your foil. Here Dave Cockerill demonstrates how to do this.

What to Wear: Principles of Layering

By Lucy Burn at Rooster Sailing Whether you are a complete beginner or a seasoned professional, wearing the right kit for the conditions and being comfortable on the water can affect your enjoyment, safety and results.

NEW: Rooster Race Marks - SAVE 35%

Plus the team looks back on the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show We're back from the Dinghy Show and still riding the high! It's always great to get the chance talk to our customers face-to-face and help them with their kit requirements for the coming season.

Steve Cockerill talks on Rooster's new products

Race Skin, Hikers, Sails, Ropes & more! We spoke to Steve Cockerill at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about the new products Rooster Sailing had on show. Steve's enthusiasm and innovation always bring exciting new ideas to sailing, and we talked about the new Raceskin, Hikers, Sails and Ropes.

The Rooster 2017 Dinghy Show Preview

We're all packed and ready - Are you? The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show takes place this weekend at Alexandra Palace, London. It's the highlight of the year for Rooster and a wonderful opportunity for the whole team to get out of the office and talk face-to-face with our customers.

Beat the cold with these top 5 kit tips!

Five great pieces of advice from Rooster Sailing Put Winter back in its box and beat the cold with these five great pieces of advice from Rooster Sailing.

RS800 Boom Sheeting and Twin Tillers - The Vote

Steve Cockerill looks at the implementation Having only been helming and trapezing for a few months, I was interested to see that there is now a proposal to change the rules in the RS800 to allow sheeting off the boom, and for those that want, the crew can take the mainsheet too.