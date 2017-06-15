Superyachts line-up to compete in the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta

Superyachts racing © Boat International Media Superyachts racing © Boat International Media

by Boat International Media today at 5:47 pm

Boat International Media, the global authority on superyachting, has announced the full line-up of competing yachts at its Superyacht Regatta ahead of the 35th America's Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton.

An extensive fleet of yachts measuring a minimum 24m in length – including an array of J Class yachts – will battle it out for the coveted Boat International America's Cup Superyacht Regatta Trophy, currently held by Adela, which won in San Francisco in 2013. Racing will take place over three days from 13th -15th June, in collaboration with the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club, with standout contenders to include the classic 43m Rebecca, 88m Maltese Falcon and 47m Hyperion.

The regatta will see some of the world's most experienced sailors compete, including Olympic silver medalist Peter Holmberg, alongside Canadian double Olympic medal winner Ross MacDonald both aboard 42.6m Topaz.

Other sailors include Brad Butterworth, four-time America's Cup winner, who'll be vying for the top spot aboard 52m Meteor. Ian Walker, double Olympic silver medalist and winning skipper of the Volvo Ocean Race, will be aboard 37m Action beside Scottish double Olympic gold winning CNN Mainsail presenter Shirley Robertson. Bouwe Bekking who is a seven-time Volvo Ocean Race competitor and Whitbread Round the World racer, will compete on the J Class 44m Lionheart.

Race organiser, Boat International Media, has worked alongside sponsors including Feadship, Bermuda Business Development Agency, Caroline Bay Marina Bermuda, Puiforcat, Rego Sotheby's International Realty, Coast New Zealand and Bermuda Tourism Authority to deliver this unique regatta.

In addition to the three days of racing, an exclusive social onshore programme will be held at various beach locations, as well as the America's Cup Village, ensuring that owners, guests and crews are kept at the heart of one of the sport's most iconic competitions.

Darrell McLennan Fordyce, Chief Marketing & Events Officer at Boat International Media, said:"The Boat International Media Superyacht Regatta is a unique event at the heart of the 35th America's Cup. We are excited to see these extraordinary yachts showcased as they compete in Bermuda and we look forward to congratulating the winning owners and crews at the end of the regatta."

Bouwe Bekking, seven times Volvo Ocean Race and Whitbread Round the World racer, who'll be sailing on the J Class Lionheart, said:"It will be a great event with seven J Class yachts there. I have been sailing in Bermuda before but the other crews and yachts are fantastic so competition will be fierce. It's more of a question of 'who won't be there', rather than 'who's going?', which would make it an even more exciting race to win. But it is the same for everybody!"

Ian Walker, double Olympic silver medalist and winning skipper at the Volvo Ocean Race, competing on Action, said: "I am really looking forward to racing in Bermuda. The team has sailed in two regattas together on Action, but Bermuda will be the most competitive. It will also be great to see the strong opposition at the America's Cup, especially with the range of J Class yachts. I love sailing with Shirley Robertson who is on board with us and we have a great navigator in Marcel van Triest. There is really experienced group of people on Action, and Shirley drives her beautifully."

Competitors in Boat International Media's America's Cup Superyacht Regatta 2017:

Maltese Falcon 88m

Meteor 52m

Visione 45m

Hyperion 47.42m

Bequia 27m

Ranger 41.6m

Wild Horses 23.2m

Lionheart 44m

Velsheda 38.5m

Sojana 35m

Hanuman 42.10m

Audrey II 31.10m

Rebecca 43m

Leopard 3 30.48m

Svea 43.6m

Topaz 42.62m

Highland Fling 15 35m

Columbia 43m

Action 37m

Silver Spray 33.5m

The Highlights

Maltese Falcon is an iconic three-masted schooner built by Perini Navi and is one of the largest sailing yachts in the world at 88 metres. Her Falcon Rig is made up of three unstayed, 'weapons-grade' carbon fibre masts, with a fully computerised sail and rotating mast system thanks to Perini Navi and Dykstra Naval Architects. Maltese Falcon has topped an impressive 24 knots under sail.

The 42.62 metre J Class yacht Topaz was designed by Andre Hoek, her hull design features a higher keel aspect measuring nearly 27 metres. As a long waterline length is often linked to swifter performance we are sure to see some action from Topaz in the upcoming America's Cup Superyacht Regatta.

Visione is a 44.8 metre sailing yacht built by Baltic Yachts and designed by Reichel-Pugh Design. This magnificent yacht can cruise at a maximum of 15 knots and after undergoing a huge refit in 2007, she will be out to race hard in the upcoming America's Cup Superyacht Regatta.

The classic sailing yacht Velsheda was launched in 1933 by Camper & Nicholsons, and designed by Charles Nicholson. Velsheda is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful classic yachts ever built, and has seen five refits so far.

Meteor is 52 metre sailing yacht built by Royal Huisman in 2007 went on to win three awards at the 2008 World Superyacht Awards. Meteor will be ready for the intense racing at the 2017 America's Cup Superyacht Regatta.

Built by Royal Huisman in 1998, Hyperion exudes exceptional style, quality and luxury. Having competed in some of the world's most prestigious superyacht races she simultaneously demonstrates high performance and comfort, therefore we have a lot to look forward to during the three days of racing in Bermuda. At the time of design and construction, designed by German Frers, Hyperion was the largest sloop ever built with her 59 metre carbon-fibre mast being the tallest.

Audrey II was built in 1994 by Jongert and at 31 metres LOA she has a maximum speed of 11.5 knots. Audrey II is an absolutely turn-key for worldwide cruising, reaching a maximum speed of eight knots.

The German Frers designed 42.43 metre ketch Rebecca was launched by Pendennis in 1999. Rebecca combines the latest sailing technology and traditional design after undergoing substantial engineering and technical works in 2015, including a full overhaul of her original main engine. She is one of the largest ketches to be built at Pendennis and arguably one of the best looking modern sailing yachts that have been reproduced in the world.

Ranger is the first J Class yacht to be built since their heyday in the 1930s, and she is quite a yacht. Built by Danish Yachts in 2003, at 42 metres in length, Ranger was made as a replica of the J class yacht that won the 1937 America's Cup. Reichel/Pugh Yacht Design was commissioned as the Naval Architect by John Williams in the recreation of the current Ranger, carefully recreating the design following the J Class rules. We are very excited to see her racing in this year's regatta ahead of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.

Silver Spray is a classic 33.4 metre sailing yacht that was built in 1916 by Scheepswerf Piet Smith, and her hull was built after the lines of the renowned America's Cup yacht America. She was essentially rebuilt to luxury yacht standards in 1999 and again most recently refitted in 2017. Her recent refit included a new main engine and a new paintjob. Outside, her decks are wide with high bulwarks adding an extra safety factor. Under power, a single 316hp Scania diesel engine gives her a cruising speed of 8 knots.

Svea is the first J Class project from Vitters and at 43.6 metre she will be the longest of the current Js. Designed by Hoek Design Naval Architects, Svea has been given a 53.75 metre carbon fibre main mast and her interior is said to have the traditional styling to suit her character.

Bequia was built by Brooklin Boat Yard and returns to the Boat International Media circuit after finishing first in her class in the 2013 Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta.

Columbia boasts an impressive length of 43 metres, this expedition sailing yacht is the first of two identical hulls by Eastern Shipbuilding. The original sailing yacht was designed by renowned designer Starling Burgess, and the new and modernised Columbia was built from Burgess' original line drawings that were adapted for steel construction by Boston-based naval architects Gilbert Associates.

After completing the rebuilds of other J's including Endeavour and Velsheda, Dykstra Naval Architects took on the beautiful 42 metre Hanuman. Royal Huisman's designers and architects worked to ensure that all systems are accessible and serviceable, as well as creating the optimum mast and sail configuration which Boat International look forward to seeing at the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta.

Highland Fling 15 was built by Finish shipyard Nautor's Swan, this impressive yacht is more than capable of confronting the burden of regatta racing. The luxury design is the work of German Frers, giving a sophisticated look to the exterior.

Built by McConaghy Boats, this 30 metre racing sailing yacht is one of the world's fastest superyachts. A combination of both style and performance, Leopard 3 has been provided with a platform for exceptional speed whilst maintaining her luxurious appeal. Designed by Farr Yacht Design, Leopard 3 has an exceptional racing reputation.

Lionheart successfully combines comfort and outstanding looks with breathtaking sailing. This 43.4 metre sailing yacht is an exceptional addition to the J Class fleet and has brought a new approach to many aspects of J Class design replication. Built to a Hoek design at Claasen Jachtbouw, this beauty will join the rest of the J Class yachts to battle it out at the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta.

Sojana is a 35 metre ketch sailing yacht which was built by Green Marine. The exterior design and engineering are the work of Farr Yacht Design who have created a luxurious yet extremely sophisticated yacht. We are sure to see some action from Sojana at the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta.

Wild Horses was built to be an elegant cruiser and at 23.2 metre she can race in a range of regattas with varying rating rules. This yacht is adorned with classic styling and contemporary performance enhancements thanks to Joel White of Brooklin Boat Yard, and the owner himself. Built by W-Class Racing Yachts, Wild Horses maintains her structural integrity, light weight and superior rigidity and with a mast of carbon fibre, making her an elegant addition to the fleet.

Sailing yacht Action built by Royal Huisman is a beautiful 40 metre sloop.This luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Dykstra & Partners. She will be a strong competitor and a stylish addition to the astounding fleet at America's Cup Superyacht Regatta.

www.boatinternational.com/luxury-yacht-events/americas-cup-superyacht-regatta