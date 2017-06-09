Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
Rooster PolyPro Balaclava
Rooster PolyPro Balaclava
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

SoftBank Team Japan's secret weapon

by 35th America's Cup today at 5:32 pm 9 June 2017

The shore team are the unsung heroes of every America's Cup team, working tirelessly to ensure that the sailors have everything they need to excel on the water.

It's no different for SoftBank Team Japan, who have an incredibly dedicated group of individuals working to keep their America's Cup Class yacht 'Hikari' in top form.

www.americascup.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The Bell Tolls for Ainslie
Outteridge and Barker to battle it out on Friday Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR's quest to win the 35th America's Cup came to an early end on Thursday in Bermuda when Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand sealed the British team's fate by reaching the magic five wins. Posted today at 12:51 am No racing today in Bermuda
Too much wind for Challenger Playoffs America's Cup Race Management (ACRM) confirmed today that the four Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals races scheduled for Wednesday 7th June have had to be postponed until Thursday 8th June. Posted on 7 Jun Emirates Team New Zealand pitch pole
On day of Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final Peter Burling's Emirates Team New Zealand suffered a major capsize in their second Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final race of the day against Sir Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR. Posted on 6 Jun Emirates Team New Zealand capsize
Drama on day 2 of America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Drama as Emirates Team New Zealand pitchpole and capsize during the pre start vs Land Rover BAR on day 2 of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs. All the crew are safe. Posted on 6 Jun Henri Lloyd's partnership with Land Rover BAR
We speak to company Chairman Paul Strzelecki Paul Strzelecki has always taken a very personal approach to sailing sponsorships, and this has led to the 21 year partnership Henri Lloyd have had with Sir Ben Ainslie, most recently with the Land Rover BAR America's Cup campaign. Posted on 6 Jun Close competition and contrasting fortunes
In first America's Cup Challenger Playoff races Bermuda presented the four teams contesting the second stage of competition in the 35th America's Cup with clear skies, perfect race conditions and good winds. Posted on 5 Jun Day one races postponed
In the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs The beautiful Bermudian sunshine was out in full force for Sunday's scheduled first set of races in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs, but unfortunately the required winds for racing were not. Posted on 4 Jun ORACLE TEAM USA win the point
As Kiwis pick Land Rover BAR The wait is over, and a decision has been made! Emirates Team New Zealand have decided to take on Land Rover BAR as their opposition in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs semi-finals, which start tomorrow (Sunday). Posted on 3 Jun 35th America's Cup Qualifying complete
What have we learnt so far? So the 35th America's Cup Qualifying Round is complete. Groupama Team France are the team who didn't make it through and ORACLE TEAM USA won, giving them a precious point going into the America's Cup match itself. Posted on 3 Jun Conquer Cancer Foundation days
On 10th & 24th June at the America's Cup The America's Cup will be celebrating its partnership with the Conquer Cancer Foundation (CCF) by staging two dedicated 'Conquer Cancer Foundation Days' in the America's Cup Village on 10th and 24th June. Posted on 3 Jun

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Bala SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Bala SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Thorpe Bay YC Hurricane 5.9 SX TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Grafham Water SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Medley SC British Moth Open Meeting + Bossoms Cup for British Moth
Medley SC- 10 Jun Royal Tay YC Squib Scottish champs for Squib
Royal Tay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Contender Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy