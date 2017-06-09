SoftBank Team Japan's secret weapon

by 35th America's Cup today at 5:32 pm

The shore team are the unsung heroes of every America's Cup team, working tirelessly to ensure that the sailors have everything they need to excel on the water.

It's no different for SoftBank Team Japan, who have an incredibly dedicated group of individuals working to keep their America's Cup Class yacht 'Hikari' in top form.

www.americascup.com