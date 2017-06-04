Burghfield Sailing Club Nervous Wrecks - Charity fundraiser for Motor Neurone Disease (MND)

by Team Colvin today at 3:19 pm

Burghfield Sailing Club, Theale, Berkshire hosted a 2 day charity fundraiser on the 3rd & 4th June, to support MND Association Reading and West Berks and Burghfield Sailability. The weekend event was the creation of Sophie and Katherine Colvin to support their dad, Vice Commodore Peter Colvin, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2015.

The event set out to be fun for all, providing a family and team virtual distance race, an evening social on Saturday and a 4 race handicap series on the Sunday.

With the best weekend forecast in weeks, with 20 degrees C and 12 knots of breeze;

Day 1 kicked off early. A briefing from National Race Officer, Ian Bullock, explained the virtual distance race format. After which 30 Boats and 60 competitors took to the water for 4 hours of racing.

Spectators saw a variety of boats from Optimists to a Flying Fifteen and a Sailability Challenger compete around a 2km course. The fleet also included a wide range of sailors from world class racers to relative newcomers and a team from the local Sailability group. The teams completed a total virtual distance of 755km over the day, some teams competed more seriously with no changeovers, whilst others experimented with non-stop, kayak and SUP changeovers.

The social started at 18:00, with 2 live acts, a disco, a gin bar, Pimm's, guest ales and cider on tap. The hog roast was supported by vegetarian offerings and some of the best salads the club has ever seen, thanks Sophie. The evening went on late until carriages arrived.

Day 2 started a little slower and quieter for some! 52 boats on the water for the racing and a further 70 people dropping in to support the event.

The event was founded in light of Peter's significant involvement in Burghfield Sailing Club over the past 12 years. Peter joined the club after cycling 10 miles to get to after school sailing in his teens. More recently he has encouraged Kat from beginner to world class standard. On the circuit, Peter acted as safety at Optimist, RS Feva and 420 events, was Mr Fix it for both dinghies and RIBs and finally acted as Safety Lead for the GBR 420 Class Association.

This event brought over 400 friends, family and locals from all aspects of Peter's sailing career together to fundraise through sailing, celebrating and partying.

June is Motor Neurone Disease Awareness month! MND is a rapidly progressing incurable disease which massively impacts the lives of sufferers, friends and family. The organisers, Ellen, Sophie and Kat Colvin along with Ian and Sharon Bullock would love it if you could continue to help with their pledge by checking out nervouswrecks.org where you can donate, buy raffle tickets, or read about their charities.

Thank you to all our sponsors and those that have or are still to support us in finding a cure for the awful disease.

Watch out for next year!

More sportography.tv photos at sportography.photoshelter.com/gallery-collection/Nervous-Wrecks/C0000dh60uhgjjbU

Overall Results:

Pos Team or Boat Laps Boats Virtual Distance Team Virtual Distance Virtual Dist. Team 1 Three Men and a Whitworth Spanner 18 1 33115 33115 2 Grandad Dad & Son 48 3 95994 31998 3 Buoys from the 70's 16 1 31717 31717 Virtual Dist. Boat 1 RS AERO 9 2152 17 33998 2 RS 400 1431 18 33115 3 LASER 192460 15 32137 Virtual Dist. Sailor 1 Ben Rolfe 17 33998 2 Phil Taylor 15 32137 3 Nigel Rolfe 16 31998 Handicap Series Pos Boat Sail No Helm Crew Team Name 1st RS AERO 7 2135 Jake / Dan Bullock Kat gets the cream 2nd DEVOTI D‑ZERO 142 Jeremy Carey 3rd FLYING FIFTEEN 3851 Ian Linder Kevin Sweetman Buoys from the 70s

Full results at www.nervouswrecks.org