The Bahamas: Hire a skipper and relax Whether you're a newbie looking for tips, or a seasoned yachtie looking to take it easy, our friendly skippers can take the helm for all or part of your trip. You'll reap the benefits of your skipper's knowledge of sleepy Bahamian islands and colonial towns. You'll be shown the must-see dive spots, most stunning beaches and the best restaurants, all at your own ideal pace.

British Virgin Islands: Take a sailing course Learn to sail or enhance your skills in the best classroom in the world. Consistent trade winds and line-of-sight passages make the BVI an ideal location to learn from our RYA-qualified instructors.

Belize: Harness fresh breeze on a sailing adventure The Belize Barrier Reef hugs the coast to provide sheltered conditions and truly spectacular snorkelling. You'll need good navigational skills to plot your course through shallow water around some of the cays. Inland, discover mystifying Mayan temples hidden in rainforests filled with colourful creatures.

Mediterranean flotilla dates for 2018

Sunsail's exciting announcements Leading sailing holiday company, Sunsail, has announced its new holiday dates for 2018 flotillas. Perfect for both first time sailors and families with sailing experience, you can now book Sunsail flotilla holidays in three Mediterranean countries.

57th N&G Three Rivers Race

85 dinghies and yachts for this classic endurance event The 57th annual Navigators & General Three Rivers Race took place over the weekend of 3rd-4th June, hosted by Horning Sailing Club. As the 85 starters listened to the briefing, the key questions on everyone's mind were how long the race was going to be.

Sunsail's August Hot List

Explore the Dalmatian coast in the Med this summer Explore the Dalmatian coast in the Med this summer, or embark on an adventure to one of our more far-flung marinas. Read on for our top picks for August 2017 and the conditions you can expect to find when you arrive.

ilovesailing calendar half way point

Patrick Condy and Jo Hider claim next two spots Patrick Condy from Argyll and Jo Hider from Guernsey have claimed the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar as the competition reaches the half way point.

Sunsail's top three sailing destinations

Bases in Greece, Croatia and the British Virgin Islands Three bases in Greece; Athens, Corfu and Levkas, two in Croatia; Dubrovnik and Marina Agana, and also the British Virgin Islands.

Royal Temple Yacht Club Spring Series

Tight racing with best competition for many years With the final race in the 2017 Spring Series now completed at the Royal Temple Yacht Club, Ramsgate, racing is now more competitive than it has been for many years.

Discover unparalleled sailing in the world's most exciting waters Whether you're a newbie or an old hand, try an exhilarating adventure with the world's leading yacht charter company. Wake up to a new view every morning, discover pure relaxation, or explore the world's most remote shores.

Antoine Cousot launches Goldstar

One of 7 Frenchman set for 2018 Golden Globe Race Antoine Cousot, one of seven Frenchman competing in the 2018 Golden Globe Race, saw his gleaming gold Biscay 36 ketch renamed Goldstar launched last week following a major 8-month refit at Falmouth Boat Co.

Sunsail Flotilla Holidays Since Sunsail founded the first flotilla back in 1974, they've developed routes that take in the best of our destinations with the comfort and support of a lead crew just a VHF call away.