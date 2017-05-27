RS Vareos at the South Cerney Sailing Club Asymmetric Regatta

by Nick Buxton today at 1:22 pm

It was a great event, very challenging for most with winds ranging between Force 4 to 6; nevertheless 12 RS Vareos were keen to take to the water.

The first race was held in strong winds with three retiring during the race and many more capsizes keeping the safety boat crews busy. A close battle between Cheryl Wood of Pennine SC, Phil O'Nions of South Cerney SC and Luke Fisher of Emberton Park SC ensued over the first couple of laps before Luke established a lead over Cheryl and Phil respectively.

The wind lightened slightly for the second race. Cheryl Wood started strongly but Luke overhauled her on the second lap before Cheryl had to retire. Phil recovered from a capsize on the first lap to take second place ahead of Nick Buxton from South Cerney SC in third.

After a well earned lunch and rest the wind remained steady for the third race. This time Luke established his command on the race from the start, coming in ahead of Phil and Nick. Cheryl recovered from a tumultuous first lap to claim fourth place.

The wind strengthened for the final race and with tired bodies and some very strong gusts only five made it to the finish. Luke proved his prowess in the heavy wind establishing a lead over Phil and Cheryl before Phil called in a day on the third lap following a capsize, gifting Nick another third place.

Tea and cakes were very welcome after showers as was the chance to sit down and relax and chat about the days, sometimes calamitous, events.

Looking forward to doing all again next year!

Overall Results:

Pos Helm Club Sail No R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1 Luke Fisher Emberton Park SC 407 1 1 1 (1) 3 2 Phil O'Nions South Cerney SC 651 3 2 2 (DNF) 7 3 Cheryl Wood Pennine SC 660 2 (DNF) 4 2 8 4 Nick Buxton South Cerney SC 668 (5) 3 3 3 9 7 Kevin Weatherhead South Cerney SC 547 (DNF) 5 5 4 14 5 Bill Smith South Cerney SC 462 4 (8) 6 5 15 6 Andrew Appleton South Cerney SC 658 6 6 8 (DNF) 20 8 Mark Caldercourt South Cerney SC 336 (DNF) 4 7 DNF 24 9 Chris McCormack South Cerney SC 649 7 9 DNF (DNS) 29 10= Paul Kettle Oxford SC 321 (DNF) 10 9 DNF 32 10= Tony Bell Oxford SC 299 8 11 DNF (DNS) 32 12 Paul North Milton Keynes SC 443 (DNS) 7 DNF DNS 33