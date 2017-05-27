Please select your home edition
RS Vareos at the South Cerney Sailing Club Asymmetric Regatta

by Nick Buxton today at 1:22 pm 27 May 2017

It was a great event, very challenging for most with winds ranging between Force 4 to 6; nevertheless 12 RS Vareos were keen to take to the water.

The first race was held in strong winds with three retiring during the race and many more capsizes keeping the safety boat crews busy. A close battle between Cheryl Wood of Pennine SC, Phil O'Nions of South Cerney SC and Luke Fisher of Emberton Park SC ensued over the first couple of laps before Luke established a lead over Cheryl and Phil respectively.

The wind lightened slightly for the second race. Cheryl Wood started strongly but Luke overhauled her on the second lap before Cheryl had to retire. Phil recovered from a capsize on the first lap to take second place ahead of Nick Buxton from South Cerney SC in third.

After a well earned lunch and rest the wind remained steady for the third race. This time Luke established his command on the race from the start, coming in ahead of Phil and Nick. Cheryl recovered from a tumultuous first lap to claim fourth place.

The wind strengthened for the final race and with tired bodies and some very strong gusts only five made it to the finish. Luke proved his prowess in the heavy wind establishing a lead over Phil and Cheryl before Phil called in a day on the third lap following a capsize, gifting Nick another third place.

Tea and cakes were very welcome after showers as was the chance to sit down and relax and chat about the days, sometimes calamitous, events.

Looking forward to doing all again next year!

Overall Results:

PosHelmClubSail NoR1R2R3R4Pts
1Luke FisherEmberton Park SC407111(1)3
2Phil O'NionsSouth Cerney SC651322(DNF)7
3Cheryl WoodPennine SC6602(DNF)428
4Nick BuxtonSouth Cerney SC668(5)3339
7Kevin WeatherheadSouth Cerney SC547(DNF)55414
5Bill SmithSouth Cerney SC4624(8)6515
6Andrew AppletonSouth Cerney SC658668(DNF)20
8Mark CaldercourtSouth Cerney SC336(DNF)47DNF24
9Chris McCormackSouth Cerney SC64979DNF(DNS)29
10=Paul KettleOxford SC321(DNF)109DNF32
10=Tony BellOxford SC299811DNF(DNS)32
12Paul NorthMilton Keynes SC443(DNS)7DNFDNS33
Land Rover BAR Cap
